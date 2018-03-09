Is Barack Obama the next big Netflix star?

Forget Stranger Things or Master of None – it could be former US President Barack Obama inspiring your next Netflix binge-session.

The ex-POTUS is said to be in "advanced negotiations" with the streaming service, according to the New York Times, with potential for Barack to be joined by his wife Michelle in any proposed series.

As to the nature of the show, that's yet to be finalised ahead of any deal – ideas range from a documentary series to a chat show to a fictional series aligned with the Obama's "beliefs and values".

Big bucks

As you'd imagine, any deal with a former President would not come cheaply. But with a warchest said to be overflowing with $8 billion to spend on original content this year, Netflix can afford to splash the cash.

And, for Netflix, it's a pivotal time to court new talent as its competition hots up.

Not only is Apple also said to be courting the Obama's, but on the horizon sits Disney's long-awaited streaming service, which has just this week signed up acclaimed director Jon Favreau to helm a new live-action Star Wars TV series.