Google Store Discount Codes for November 2023

FAQs
How fast is Google store delivery?
Most items on the Google Store are available to be dispatched immediately. Look up the item you're considering buying and check the dispatch time next to it. In the majority of cases, items are dispatched to arrive within two days of ordering with some arriving the next day.
Does Google offer free shipping?
Yes, Google offers free standard delivery on all its items. Standard delivery is the only option available when buying from Google so you can't upgrade to a priority service or guarantee next day delivery.
What courier does Google Store use?
Google uses a mixture of delivery services. That means your item can arrive via FedEx, UPS, or DHL. In all cases, you'll receive a tracking number and a delivery date to monitor your purchase's journey.
Can I get a Google Store student discount?
If you verify your status as a student via StudentBeans or similar, you can enjoy a 10% student discount. There are certain exclusions on the discount, mostly relating to the latest releases and the most expensive options around. The vast majority of products are eligible for 10% off.
How do I contact Google Store customer service?
If you need to contact Google Store customer service, you can do so via its website. Enter a few details regarding your issue. From there, you can either look through FAQs or contact someone directly. When dealing with an order enquiry, you can choose to receive a call from an operative, use web chat to discuss it live via text-based chat, or you can email Google for a query that isn't urgent.
Are there Google events?
Like Apple, Google hosts many events throughout the year. These include major events such as Google I/O along with other smaller occasions. When considering making a purchase, it's sensible to check when the next event is as there could be one announcing a new model imminently. Other events demonstrate new software updates rather than hardware but these are still often interesting for avid Google users.
Hints and Tips
Check the Google Store offers section: Google Store has its own offers section with a variety of devices on sale. These can be discounts on phones but also Google Wifi, security cameras, or accessories like cases.
Trade your old phone in: Via Google Store, you can trade in on your old phone. Find the phone you want to buy then look at its product page. If there's a trade-in offer, it'll be under your color choice. From here, you can save hundreds depending on the phone you wish to trade in. All you need to do is post your old device at no charge within 30 days of receiving the estimate from Google.
Buy a bundle deal: Google Store has some bundle deals such as being able to buy a front door monitoring pack or an audio package. If you're planning on kitting out your home with more smart home equipment, this can be a good way to save rather than buying individually.
Look for other savings: Not all Google Store savings are monetary based. Others can offer free months to YouTube Premium or Google One. Be sure to check if something like this would be of use to you as it could work out a better saving than buying at a small discount.
Use the Google Store price match promise: Google Store has a price match policy. Spot the item you're buying for less at a qualified retailer and you can contact Google to get the item for the same price direct from the company. Qualifying retailers include Amazon, Argos, Currys, and John Lewis.
Shop during sales seasons: Google Store is like other retailers meaning it often hosts sales during key sales periods such as Christmas, Black Friday, and other holiday events. If you're near a special time of year, it's a good idea to wait and see what discounts might emerge. That includes such as during back to school season or similar.
How to use Google Store discount codes
1) Find the Google Store promo code you wish to use on this page. Copy it to your PC's clipboard for use in a moment.
2) Go to the Google Store site and find the item you want to buy. Click on it to open the product page.
3) From here, pick the color or other options you may need to choose then click "Add to Basket".
4) Click "Go to Basket" when you're ready to make your purchase, then click "Proceed to Checkout".
5) Under your payment details, click "Add a promo code". Paste the promo code in here and click "Apply" to apply the discount to your purchase.
Jennifer is a roving tech freelancer with over 10 years experience. Having graduated from Swansea University with a degree in Media and Communication Studies, and later with a diploma from Staffordshire University with a post graduate diploma in Computer Games Design, she's written for a huge number of publications, including T3, FitandWell, Top Ten Reviews, Eurogamer, NME and many more.
Her main areas of interest are all things B2B, smart technology, wearables, speakers, headphones, and anything gaming related, and you'll find her writing everything from product reviews to buying guides. In her spare time, she enjoys the cinema, walking, and attempting to train her pet guinea pigs. She is yet to succeed.
About Google Store
Google is biggest search engine in the world but it's also well-known for its many products like the Google Pixel range of phones, Pixel tablet, and the Google Pixel Watch. The company was founded in 1998 by American computer scientists Larry Page and Sergey Brin while they were PhD students. Rapid growth soon led to the search engine being dominant around the western world with more services developing like Gmail, Google Maps, Chrome, Cloud, YouTube, and many other things you use on a daily basis. And of course, all the best Android phones are dependent on Google's software. The Google Store has all of Google's hardware for sale, including phones, tablets, smartwatches, earbuds, and accessories. Going direct to the source makes a lot of sense, especially when it comes to software upgrades.
