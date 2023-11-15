Google Store Discount Codes for November 2023

FAQs

How fast is Google store delivery? Most items on the Google Store are available to be dispatched immediately. Look up the item you're considering buying and check the dispatch time next to it. In the majority of cases, items are dispatched to arrive within two days of ordering with some arriving the next day.

Does Google offer free shipping? Yes, Google offers free standard delivery on all its items. Standard delivery is the only option available when buying from Google so you can't upgrade to a priority service or guarantee next day delivery.

What courier does Google Store use? Google uses a mixture of delivery services. That means your item can arrive via FedEx, UPS, or DHL. In all cases, you'll receive a tracking number and a delivery date to monitor your purchase's journey.

Can I get a Google Store student discount? If you verify your status as a student via StudentBeans or similar, you can enjoy a 10% student discount. There are certain exclusions on the discount, mostly relating to the latest releases and the most expensive options around. The vast majority of products are eligible for 10% off.

How do I contact Google Store customer service? If you need to contact Google Store customer service, you can do so via its website. Enter a few details regarding your issue. From there, you can either look through FAQs or contact someone directly. When dealing with an order enquiry, you can choose to receive a call from an operative, use web chat to discuss it live via text-based chat, or you can email Google for a query that isn't urgent.

Are there Google events? Like Apple, Google hosts many events throughout the year. These include major events such as Google I/O along with other smaller occasions. When considering making a purchase, it's sensible to check when the next event is as there could be one announcing a new model imminently. Other events demonstrate new software updates rather than hardware but these are still often interesting for avid Google users.

Hints and Tips

Check the Google Store offers section: Google Store has its own offers section with a variety of devices on sale. These can be discounts on phones but also Google Wifi, security cameras, or accessories like cases.

Trade your old phone in: Via Google Store, you can trade in on your old phone. Find the phone you want to buy then look at its product page. If there's a trade-in offer, it'll be under your color choice. From here, you can save hundreds depending on the phone you wish to trade in. All you need to do is post your old device at no charge within 30 days of receiving the estimate from Google.

Buy a bundle deal: Google Store has some bundle deals such as being able to buy a front door monitoring pack or an audio package. If you're planning on kitting out your home with more smart home equipment, this can be a good way to save rather than buying individually.

Look for other savings: Not all Google Store savings are monetary based. Others can offer free months to YouTube Premium or Google One. Be sure to check if something like this would be of use to you as it could work out a better saving than buying at a small discount.

Use the Google Store price match promise: Google Store has a price match policy. Spot the item you're buying for less at a qualified retailer and you can contact Google to get the item for the same price direct from the company. Qualifying retailers include Amazon, Argos, Currys, and John Lewis.

Shop during sales seasons: Google Store is like other retailers meaning it often hosts sales during key sales periods such as Christmas, Black Friday, and other holiday events. If you're near a special time of year, it's a good idea to wait and see what discounts might emerge. That includes such as during back to school season or similar.