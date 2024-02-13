Google Store coupon codes and discounts for February 2024

FAQs

Does Google offer free shipping? Yes, Google offers free standard delivery on all its items. Standard delivery is the only option available when buying from Google, so you aren’t able to upgrade to express shipping or guarantee next-day delivery.

Does Google offer student discounts? If you verify your student identity on UniDays or other similar websites, you can score student discounts of up to 10% on the Google Store. To be eligible for a UniDays account, you’ll need to have a valid student email that ends in ‘edu.au’.

Does Google price match? Google does price match certain retailers, including Bunnings, Harvey Norman, JB Hi-Fi, Officeworks and The Good Guys. In addition to price matching, if you find an item you bought from the Google Store has lowered in price within the standard return period, you’re able to request a refund of the difference (a partial refund). Google has a help page for requesting a price match.

How do I contact Google Store customer service? If you need to contact Google Store customer service, you can do so on its help page. You’ll need to enter a few details regarding your issue, and from there, you can either look through FAQs or contact someone directly. When dealing with an order enquiry, you can choose to receive a call from a support agent, use live web chat, or you can email Google with your query if it isn’t urgent.

Are there Google events? Like Apple, Google hosts several events throughout the year. These include major events such as Google I/O, which typically reveals the latest Google Pixel phones, along with other smaller occasions. Google I/O is usually held in May or June, and when considering making a purchase, it’s sensible to check when the next event is as there could be one announcing a new model imminently. Some Google events can demonstrate new software updates rather than hardware, but these can still be interesting for avid Google fans.

Hints and tips

Check the offers section: The Google Store has an offers section where you’ll regularly find a variety of devices on sale. These can include discounts on Pixel phones, Pixel Watches, Nest smart displays and speakers, security cameras and more. If an outright discount isn’t available, there may be other incentives such as bundle options that work out cheaper than buying individually or store credit for a future purchase.

Trade in your old phone for a credit: If you want to buy a new Pixel phone from Google, you should consider trading in your old device to get store credit. You can head to Google’s trade-in page to get started or, alternatively, there are steps for trading-in listed on each Pixel product page. You can save hundreds depending on the phone you’ve got to trade in and the condition it’s in, and the good news is that Google accepts other brands for trade-in too, including Apple and Samsung. All you need to do is post your old device at no charge within 30 days of receiving the estimate from Google.

Consider bundle deals: The Google Store sometimes offers bundle deals in its offers section. The deals are usually on smart home devices, such as bundling together a Nest smart display with a Nest security camera and Nest Doorbell, giving you a complete package for monitoring your home. If you’re planning on kitting out your home with more smart home equipment, this can be a good way to save rather than buying individually.



Look for other incentives: Not all Google Store savings are outright discounts. Sometimes you can find free trials of Google services such as YouTube Premium. Be sure to check if something like this would be of use to you as it could work out a better saving than buying at a small discount.

Use Google’s price match promise: As mentioned, the Google Store has a price match policy. If you spot the item you want to buy for less at a qualified retailer, you can contact Google to get the item price matched. Even if you’ve already placed your order on the Google Store, you'll be offered a partial refund of the price difference. Current Australian retailers which qualify for price matching are Bunnings, Harvey Norman, JB Hi-Fi, Officeworks and The Good Guys.

Shop during the big sales: Google hosts sale events during key periods such as Black Friday, Cyber Monday, Boxing Day and others throughout the year, including one for its birthday in September. If you’re near a special time of year, it’s a good idea to wait and see what discounts might emerge on the Google Store. That includes the back-to-school season and similar.