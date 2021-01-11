Best back to school sales in Australia: deals on laptops, headphones and more

A new school year is approaching, so if you’re a parent or a uni student, it’s time to start ticking off your back to school shopping list.

To save you from panic buying at the last minute, and spending a small fortune in the process, the TechRadar team has found the best tech deals currently on offer to get you back-to-school ready.

Whether it’s a big purchase like a laptop, or something as simple as a power bank, we’ll help ensure you get the best buy, and set your kids up for a fantastic 2021 ahead.

Best back to school sales

Apple : free AirPods when you buy an eligible Mac or iPad

: free AirPods when you buy an eligible Mac or iPad Dell : save up to 40% off selected laptops

: save up to 40% off selected laptops HP : up to 20% off back to school laptops

: up to 20% off back to school laptops Lenovo : save up to 53% on Think laptops and desktops

: save up to 53% on Think laptops and desktops Microsoft: students save up to 10% on Surface products

Laptops, PCs & monitors

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3i | Celeron N4020 / 4GB RAM / 64GB eMMC | AU$469 (RRP AU$599, save AU$130) The 11-inch IdeaPad Flex 3i brings the features of a Chromebook to a flexible 2-in-1 form factor. It’d be a good choice if you’re looking for a laptop for the kids to do schoolwork and browse the web using Chrome OS. It unfortunately looks a little ancient with its big bezels, but it’s been built to last, and is incredibly cheap. If you just need the essentials, Lenovo has knocked AU$130 off this Chromebook.View Deal

HP Chromebook x360 | Pentium Silver N5030 / 8GB RAM / 64GB eMMC | AU$583.20 (RRP AU$729, save AU$145.80) The HP Chromebook x360 delivers on the 2-in-1 experience. It feels like a sturdy, well-built Chromebook thanks to its metal chassis, and the 360-degree hinge means it’s a fairly versatile laptop. It also has support for a stylus pen, though it’s sold separately. You can now save 20% on the Chromebook when you buy from HP.View Deal

Dell XPS 13 (7390) | i5 / 8GB RAM / 512GB SSD | AU$1,424 (RRP AU$1,899, save AU$475) This very sleek machine from Dell is one of our favourite laptops here at TechRadar, and it’s likely best-suited to older high schoolers and university students. These lovely laptops usually come with a high price tag, but because this is the 2019 model, it’s now 25% off. It comes outfitted with a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and plenty of solid-state storage. Available directly from Dell.View Deal

Dell Inspiron 15 5505 | Ryzen 7 / 8GB RAM / 512GB SSD | AU$1,124 (RRP AU$1,499, save AU$375) This Dell Inspiron features an AMD Ryzen 7 4700U processor, so you can expect great performance and plenty of power under the hood. The 512GB SSD leaves a huge amount of room to save your schoolwork too, so if you’re after a sturdy laptop for home study, this Inspiron is now much more affordable with a 25% discount. Pick it up from Dell.View Deal

Headphones

Bose QuietComfort 35 II | AU$299 (RRP AU$399, save AU$100) This is a pretty sweet deal on the QuietComfort 35 II. These headphones have class-leading noise cancellation, so you’ll be free from distractions while you’re studying. The headphones have a nice, balanced sound and are incredibly comfortable to wear too. These may not be the flagship offering from Bose, but they are cheaper. Save AU$100 on the set in black when you buy from Kogan.View Deal

Printers

Canon Pixma Home TS5160 | AU$54.10 (RRP AU$79, save AU$24.90) This already affordable printer is now available for even less from PC Depot. It’s a compact printer that lets you print, copy and scan – and will automatically print double-sided so you save on paper. Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity round out the package. Cartridges can be costly though, so make sure replacements are within your budget.View Deal

Tech accessories

Samsung T7 Portable SSD (500GB) | AU$143.15 (RRP AU$189, save AU$45.85) We are huge fans of the Samsung T5 Portable SSD (also discounted below), and the newer T7 is also on sale. It comes in two variations: the standard T7, and the T7 Touch, which includes a fingerprint reader. You can now score a discount on either version from Amazon. For the standard T7, the red 500GB SSD is AU$45 off, while the the T7 Touch is available from AU$169, or 23% off.View Deal

Samsung T5 Portable SSD (500GB) | AU$85 (RRP AU$129, save AU$44) The Samsung T5 portable SSD can transfer data incredibly fast, and its small size means it easily slips into a bag or pocket. This 500GB version will usually set you back AU$129, but Amazon has discounted the blue version by AU$44, so you can’t go wrong with this deal.View Deal

Anker PowerCore 20100 | AU$56 (RRP AU$89, save AU$33) This Anker device is our number one pick for the best portable charger, and you can save AU$33 when you buy from Amazon. It has a huge 20,100mAh capacity battery inside, so you can recharge smartphones, tablets and ereaders from anywhere – great for long uni days.View Deal

Cameras

Fujifilm X-S10 (body only) | AU$1,400 (RRP AU$1,699, save AU$299) The Fujifilm X-S10 is one of the best mid-range mirrorless cameras you can buy, and it’s a great one for photography students. It packs lots of shooting power into its small body, including in-body image stabilisation (IBIS), a 26.1MP sensor and the ability to shoot 4K/30p video. It’s an excellent all-rounder, and Amazon now has it for AU$299 off.View Deal

Wearables

Fitbit Ace 2 | AU$97.10 (RRP AU$129, save AU$31.90) This Fitbit has been designed with the young ones in mind. The device tracks steps, activity and sleep, and makes it more fun with screen animations when they reach their daily goal. It’s swimproof too, and ready for the thrills and spills of being a kid. The watermelon variant is cheapest at AU$97, while night sky is AU$102, saving you just over 20%.View Deal

Software

Iolo System Mechanic | AU$39.96 per year (save AU$9.99) When we reviewed the latest version of Iolo’s long-serving PC optimisation suite for Windows we awarded it 4.5/5, finding its system scanning and cleanup tools worked well, and it even provided a little performance boost on our test machine. You can currently save AU$10 on a one-year subscription.View Deal

Back to school shopping tips every parent needs

The back to school season can be a little overwhelming for both parents and students when hunting for the best laptop, storage devices and tools to help them with their studies.

Buying new items for the school backpack can make this time of year an expensive one, and there are some shopping tips you should know about to make sure you get the best possible deals on the hardware and gadgets that you need to make studying at school or university as easy as possible.

That’s why we’ve put together this list of seven back to school shopping tips that every parent needs to know while searching for back to school sales.

1. Know what you’re looking for

Before you hop frantically between online stores, buying all sorts of gadgets and gizmos for students, you can save yourself a lot of time, money and energy by making a list of the essentials you need to buy.

A student’s needs will vary depending on their age, the academic institution they’re attending and the courses they’re taking. So it’s worth making sure you know what they need before you buy.

Talking to teachers or lecturers, and studying any information you or the student have been sent about their course, will help you draw up a list of essentials.

2. Make use of our guides

Not to toot our our own horn (well, OK, maybe a little bit), but we have some excellent back to school guides that can help you find and buy the perfect back to school devices.

If you’re thinking of buying a laptop for yourself, or a student you know, and are not sure where to begin, check out our guide to the best student laptops for a rundown of the very best selection.

If you’re looking for a bargain, then check out our best laptop deals page for a constantly-updated list of the very best offers.

We’ve even got a list of the best power banks you can get to make sure your kids’ devices are charged up.

3. Don’t just get flashy devices

We’re all guilty of going for devices with stylish designs that boast tons of features that we’re not realistically going to use, but when buying a laptop – or any other device – for students going back to school, restraint in this area is essential.

As much as we all love to have gorgeously-designed devices we can pull out and wow people with, it can add costs to the overall price of the gadget, and it’s not a priority for students.

With laptops being slung in bags, carried around campus and left under piles of clothes, those beautifully-designed bits of hardware won’t look very good for long, so you’d be better off going for something that’s built more robustly.

Having glitzy hardware can also make them more appealing for thieves as well.

4. Take advantage of student offers

One of the best things about being a student (apart from all the parties) is that you’re eligible for many money-saving offers, so when back to school season rolls around, make sure you make the most out of these.

For example, Microsoft, Lenovo and Dell offer discounts for students. So if you’re looking for a Windows laptop or a tablet from one of these manufacturers, make sure you out their websites before making a purchase. It could save you some serious cash.

Apple offers discounts for students, so if you’re looking to get a Mac or iPad for school, make sure you check out our guide on how to get a student discount on Apple products – it could save you some serious amounts of cash.

With more student discounts available in the US, Australian students can apply for an International Student Identity Card, giving them access to a number of special deals, even via the Unidays website. Australian students can also check out Student Edge for deals.

5. Don’t be scared of second-hand or refurbished kit

You can bag yourself a serious bargain by looking at second-hand kit – especially refurbished hardware. This is hardware that has been professionally repaired and often comes with a warranty, so you can buy with confidence that although it is second-hand, it is still as good as new.

6. Refresh old hardware

Speaking of old hardware, if you have an ageing laptop that’s not being used much anymore, then it could find a new lease of life as a back to school laptop. If it’s running Windows and feels a bit slow, follow our guide on how to reinstall Windows – it’s a great way to give an older machine a new lease on life.

You could also look into upgrading the hard drive to a solid state drive (SSD), which can give the laptop a much needed speed boost.

Finally, you can help prolong the life of an old laptop by replacing Windows with a lightweight Linux distribution. These are operating systems that have been specially designed to run on older hardware, which means you’ll still get a fast and responsive experience no matter the age or power of your machine. Many Windows programs have Linux versions – or there will be (free) alternatives to use. Check out our list of the best lightweight Linux distros to help you choose.

7. Use free software alternatives

Buying software, such as office suites and photo editors can be expensive. Specialist programs needed for certain courses may not have free alternatives, but many common programs do.

So, if you or the student you know needs a word processor, or has to create spreadsheets or presentations, instead of splashing out on Microsoft Office, you could consider installing the excellent free alternative LibreOffice, which has many of the same features. For more choices, check out our best free office software guide.

For students who need to make a lot of presentations, head over to our list of the best free presentation software.

While students are away from home, you’ll want to make sure they – and the devices they use – are fully protected from internet threats, and there are some great free security applications out there.

You’ll also want to make sure that any important coursework is properly backed up – as losing months of hard work and studying can be catastrophic, so make sure you visit our best free file recovery software roundup to help recover any missing files, and our best free backup software list.