eBay Australia voucher codes for February 2024

Who owns eBay? eBay was founded by technology entrepreneur Pierre Omidyar in 1995. However he stepped down from the board in 2020, after which eBay became a publicly listed company. It is majority owned by shareholders.

Is eBay Plus worth it? eBay Plus is the online marketplace's membership program. In Australia, it costs AU$4.99 per month or AU$49 annually. An eBay Plus membership provides members with free shipping on eligible items, free returns and access to exclusive discount codes throughout the year. The savings members stand to make compared to its low monthly cost do make a membership worth it in our opinion.

Does eBay have Afterpay? Yes, eBay does accept Afterpay payments on most, if not all, items. eBay also accepts payment via Zip if you're a member of that Buy Now, Pay Later service.

How long does eBay take to ship? Shipments of items bought on eBay Australia depend entirely on the store or seller you buy from. If you make a purchase from an official eBay store of a particular brand, the shipping policy will likely be the same as that store's official policy, i.e. items should be processed and sent within a few working days. If you buy from another eBay seller, however, then shipping is at the discretion of this seller. You are able to message a seller privately to receive shipment updates if you need to.

Sign up for eBay Plus: As we mentioned earlier, an eBay Plus membership with eBay Australia is definitely going to be worth the AU$4.99 monthly fee if you use eBay a lot. Not only does it enable you to get free shipping on most items, but you also get access to exclusive discount codes not available to non-members.

Wait for eBay Australia sales: eBay participates in most major sales events throughout the year, including Black Friday and Boxing Day. eBay Australia also hosts its own eBay Plus weekend sale, which sees the price of big-ticket items knocked down considerably, but only if you're an eBay Plus member.

How to use eBay Australia discount codes 1) Choose one of the latest eBay Australia promo codes and click "Get Code" to reveal it. 2) Copy your eBay Australia promo code to your clipboard, then head to the eBay Australia site to start shopping. 3) Add the items you want to buy to your shopping cart as you go, then click the cart icon in the upper right corner when you're ready to order. 4) Your cart should have a list of the items you intend to buy and an order summary with an “Enter Code” option tucked underneath the subtotal and shipping fees. 5) Paste your eBay Australia discount code into this box and click apply.



