Gazelle promo codes for October 2023

FAQs

How long does it take to get a phone from Gazelle? Gazelle doesn’t list an exact time range to expect a shipment. However, it does promise that the company will send you timely updates on the status of your shipment and offer you a way to track your package.

Will Gazelle email me if the device I want becomes available? While browsing Gazelle, you might find a grayed-out item that is clearly labeled “Sold Out” with an orange “Notify Me” button right next to it. Click the “Notify Me” button to open the product listing, scroll down to the section that reads “Notify me when available,” and enter your email address in the text field to be notified when the item comes back in stock. Gazelle exclusively sells used items, so it won’t necessarily stock devices as often as a regular retailer.

How do I sell my phone on Gazelle? Gazelle presents two routes straight from its home page: Buy a pre-owned phone or trade yours in for cash. Click the “Sell” tab to get instructions for how to trade in your phone . You can quickly get a quote depending on the model, your carrier, and the phone’s condition. For the phone’s condition, the form will ask you specifics like whether or not the phone will turn on or if there are any obvious scratches or cracks. These can bring down the phone’s overall value.

How do I return my phone to Gazelle? Gazelle has a 30-day money-back guarantee policy on all of its products. You can return any purchase through the Returns Center , so long as it’s within the 30-day period after the delivery date and the product is in the same condition that it arrived in. Refunds will be delivered in the same form of payment used to purchase the returned item.

Hints and Tips

Use the Gazelle exclusive discount: Gazelle offers a 5% exclusive discount to military, first responders, medical workers, teachers, and students on all of their devices. It also stacks with Gazelle’s other promotions, so you can save even more on already discounted products. You just need to go through a verification process with VerifyPass before you take advantage of the discount.

Get paid with Amazon for a 1.5% bonus: You can receive payment for trading in your phone through a couple of methods, including a cheque sent directly to your bank, PayPal, or Amazon. Those who choose to be paid with Amazon will receive a code that they can redeem from their Amazon account. As per Gazelle, you will receive a 1.5% bonus for choosing this method. It’s an option worth considering for customers who frequently use Amazon.

Sign up for texts for $20 off your next order: Gazelle prompts you to sign up for texts for $20 off your next order when you first visit the website. If you miss the initial prompt, revisit the site with an incognito to retry.

Shop the clearance section: Gazelle has a dedicated section for its clearance items, which are on sale for an indefinite amount of time. This contrasts with its limited-time offers, which it clearly marks with an end date so that customers know how long they have to decide before an offer expires. Clearance items still come with a 30-day money-back guarantee and the option to pay with Affirm without any interest. If there’s an item you want from clearance, get it while you can as it might not necessarily come back in stock like other products.