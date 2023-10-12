Gazelle promo codes for October 2023
With these 10 Gazelle promo codes you can save more money at the refurbished tech seller.
FAQs
How long does it take to get a phone from Gazelle?
Gazelle doesn’t list an exact time range to expect a shipment. However, it does promise that the company will send you timely updates on the status of your shipment and offer you a way to track your package.
Will Gazelle email me if the device I want becomes available?
While browsing Gazelle, you might find a grayed-out item that is clearly labeled “Sold Out” with an orange “Notify Me” button right next to it. Click the “Notify Me” button to open the product listing, scroll down to the section that reads “Notify me when available,” and enter your email address in the text field to be notified when the item comes back in stock. Gazelle exclusively sells used items, so it won’t necessarily stock devices as often as a regular retailer.
How do I sell my phone on Gazelle?
Gazelle presents two routes straight from its home page: Buy a pre-owned phone or trade yours in for cash. Click the “Sell” tab to get instructions for how to trade in your phone. You can quickly get a quote depending on the model, your carrier, and the phone’s condition. For the phone’s condition, the form will ask you specifics like whether or not the phone will turn on or if there are any obvious scratches or cracks. These can bring down the phone’s overall value.
How do I return my phone to Gazelle?
Gazelle has a 30-day money-back guarantee policy on all of its products. You can return any purchase through the Returns Center, so long as it’s within the 30-day period after the delivery date and the product is in the same condition that it arrived in. Refunds will be delivered in the same form of payment used to purchase the returned item.
Hints and Tips
Use the Gazelle exclusive discount: Gazelle offers a 5% exclusive discount to military, first responders, medical workers, teachers, and students on all of their devices. It also stacks with Gazelle’s other promotions, so you can save even more on already discounted products. You just need to go through a verification process with VerifyPass before you take advantage of the discount.
Get paid with Amazon for a 1.5% bonus: You can receive payment for trading in your phone through a couple of methods, including a cheque sent directly to your bank, PayPal, or Amazon. Those who choose to be paid with Amazon will receive a code that they can redeem from their Amazon account. As per Gazelle, you will receive a 1.5% bonus for choosing this method. It’s an option worth considering for customers who frequently use Amazon.
Sign up for texts for $20 off your next order: Gazelle prompts you to sign up for texts for $20 off your next order when you first visit the website. If you miss the initial prompt, revisit the site with an incognito to retry.
Shop the clearance section: Gazelle has a dedicated section for its clearance items, which are on sale for an indefinite amount of time. This contrasts with its limited-time offers, which it clearly marks with an end date so that customers know how long they have to decide before an offer expires. Clearance items still come with a 30-day money-back guarantee and the option to pay with Affirm without any interest. If there’s an item you want from clearance, get it while you can as it might not necessarily come back in stock like other products.
How to use Gazelle discount codes
1) Click "Get Code" next to a coupon you'd like to redeem from the list above.
2) Copy the revealed Gazelle discount code to your clipboard, then start shopping through their website, adding items to your cart as you go.
3) Add any items you want to buy to your cart. Open the cart with the orange cart icon in the upper right corner of the Gazelle website when you’re ready to check out.
4) Once you confirm all the items are there, click the orange “Check Out” button at the bottom of the page to start the checkout process.
5) Look for the empty “Discount code” field at the bottom of your items list at checkout and paste your promo code in the field, then click "Apply".
6) Check your order total has changed to reflect your saving, then proceed to place your order as normal.
James Pickard is a Deals Editor at TechRadar. After many years of scouring the net for the cheapest games and tech for his own personal use, he decided to make it his job to share those bargains with you. James also has over five years of experience covering some of the biggest sales events of the year at Eurogamer and VG247, including Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Amazon Prime Day. When not deals hunting, James can be found on the PS5, watching a classic film noir or cheering on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Most Popular
Rate Gazelle Coupons
About Gazelle
Gazelle brands itself as a “reCommerce” company: one that specializes in reselling pre-owned devices. It’s primarily known for selling refurbished smartphones like iPhones, but it also stocks tablets, MacBooks, and other consumer electronics. Gazelle launched in 2008 as a simple online trade-in service that offered instant quotes and free shipping, eventually reaching enough success to open a storefront in 2014. Now, it’s a trusted website for purchasing pre-owned products. Each product needs to pass a 30-point inspection before Gazelle deems that it’s in good enough condition to resell. Even then, customers have a 30-day window to return products if they don’t meet their expectations. Gazelle might be an electronic “thrift store,” but it doesn’t skimp on quality control. On this page, you'll find the latest Gazelle promo codes to lower the price of your next order.
Other Gazelle Shoppers Also Like
Similar CategoriesView All
Written by
James Pickard is a Deals Editor at TechRadar. After many years of scouring the net for the cheapest games and tech for his own personal use, he decided to make it his job to share those bargains with you. James also has over five years of experience covering some of the biggest sales events of the year at Eurogamer and VG247, including Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Amazon Prime Day. When not deals hunting, James can be found on the PS5, watching a classic film noir or cheering on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.