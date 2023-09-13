FAQs

Does Arlo charge a monthly fee? No, Arlo doesn’t charge a monthly fee unless you have a subscription. Prices vary between the different subscriptions, starting from $4.99 to 24.99 a month.

Does Arlo require a subscription? No. Arlo cameras, doorbells, and other security products don’t require a subscription to use. You just won’t have as many privileges as a subscriber.

What subscription plans does Arlo have? Arlo has many types of subscriptions, including Arlo Safe, Arlo Secure, Arlo Secure Plus, and Arlo Safe and Secure Pro. These plans offer advanced features like higher-resolution cloud recording, smoke and CO alarm detection, interactive notifications, and the ability to detect people, animals, vehicles, and packages. Check the official Arlo subscription plans page to find out which one is right for you.

What is the Arlo Secure trial? Many Arlo security products come with a free Arlo Secure trial that automatically activates after you set up the device in the Arlo Secure App. As the name might suggest, it’s a free trial for the Arlo Secure Plan that includes everything the plan would entail. As per the official FAQ, the Arlo Secure trial includes: Rolling 30-day cloud recording up to 4K video resolution Note: The trial allows recording in the maximum resolution your Arlo camera is capable of.

Person, Vehicle, Animal, and Package Detection

Smoke and CO Alarm Detection

Cloud Activity Zones

Rich notifications with animated previews

Emergency Response service that connects you to first responders near your home, no matter where you call from Note: Emergency Response is only available in the United States.

How do I talk to Arlo customer service? You can call Arlo customer service at 669-677-8950 seven days a week between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. PT. It’s the phone number listed in the Support Center in the Arlo Secure app. If you call, you will be asked to manoeuvre through an automated menu before reaching an agent. However, Arlo highly suggests reviewing its support library of articles, videos, and documentation before calling customer support. You can also ask the Arlo Community for advice or use the online chat function, which has live agent support for Arlo subscribers.

Hints and Tips

Save up to 30% on home security bundles: Arlo offers discounts of up to 30% on bundles for specific products. You can browse pre-made bundles from the Bundle & Save tab on the Arlo website or build your own bundle for varying degrees of discounts. For example, the Arlo Ultra 2 offers 25% off your order if you bundle it with an Arlo Secure Plan (starting at $4.99 a month). Some pre-made bundles, like the Wireless Doorbell & Chime Bundle, are even available for over 30% off right now. You can also find cross-brand deals, like Arlo & Netgear bundles, on our best netgear arlo deals page.

Get 10% off your first order with free shipping: Don’t miss the initial prompt to get 10% off your first order with free shipping when you first visit the Arlo website. However, it’s only applicable to first-time customers in the U.S. for orders up to $100. It can’t be used with any other offers, including security bundles, but it works with most sale and full-priced products. If you miss the initial prompt, you can get it to appear again by opening the Arlo website from an incognito window.

Use the 15% off military and student discount: It’s not listed in the open, but Arlo offers a 15% discount for military, first responders, teachers, and students who verify their identities with ID.me. You should see the option to create an account on the Checkout page underneath the Enter Promo Code field.

Get free shipping on orders over $35: Be sure to buy at least $35 worth of Arlo products if you want to qualify for free shipping. Arlo’s free shipping offer applies to the contiguous United States, excluding Alaska and Hawaii. Arlo might also offer free shipping for a wider range of items during special sales. You have to pay $10 for default FedEx shipping if you don’t get it for free. Alternatively, you can pay $15 for FedEx 2-day shipping if your home security needs are urgent.