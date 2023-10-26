Sony Coupon Codes for October 2023
You can use these 0 Sony coupon codes to pay less for your next purchase when you shop at the popular electronics manufacturer.
FAQs
How long does Sony take to ship?
Sony’s online store says deliveries to addresses in New South Wales, Queensland and Victoria should arrive within five business days. Customers elsewhere in Australia may need to wait up to seven business days.
Sony highlights that TV deliveries to regional areas of Australia are only made on Thursdays and Fridays. If you're not around to accept the delivery on the nominated day, then there will be a delay in getting a redelivery booked in.
The company also states that it regularly experiences capacity issues, and so all deliveries could potentially face delays of between three to five business days nationwide.
How often does Sony restock the PlayStation 5?
PlayStation 5 restocks are not nearly as big an issue as they used to be when the console first launched. If it needs to restock, it will likely restock at unspecified intervals depending on demand. At this time of writing, you can also have one delivered to you from major retailers like Amazon, JB Hi-Fi, The Good Guys and Big W.
How do I contact Sony?
Sony has a Contact Us page that offers a number of outlets to contact support. These include live chat, phone, various email web forms and an autonomous chatbot that can answer frequently asked questions.
If you want to live chat with an agent, you can select the relevant product category from a dropdown menu.
Hints and tips
Check Sony's online store site for promotions: While Sony doesn't offer discounts on its online store any longer, it will occasionally throw in a small discount on a bundle offer.
Keep an eye out for cashback offers: Sony Australia quite often has cashback offers running at different times of the year. This is particularly true for cameras and lenses, but you can also get cashback on other Sony products too. Check the promo boxes below a product's price on the site for details.
How to use Sony promo codes
1) Choose one of the latest Sony promo codes and click "Get Code" to reveal it.
2) Copy your Sony promo code to your clipboard, then head to the Sony AU site to start shopping.
3) Add the items you want to buy to your shopping cart as you go, then click the cart icon in the upper right corner when you're ready to order.
4) Your cart should have a list of the items you intend to buy and an order summary with an “Add Promo Code” option tucked underneath the subtotal and shipping fees.
5) Click the “Add Promo Code” text link. It should change into a text box that reads “Enter a promo code” in the open field.
6) Paste your promo code in the field and click "Apply" to change your order total.
Max is a digital content writer for TechRadar, covering home entertainment and audio, phones, laptops, gaming and virtually anything else that falls under the consumer electronics umbrella. Hailing from the United Kingdom, Max spent a combined five years writing for What Hi-Fi? and Pocket-lint, before moving to Australia in 2018. After a brief stint writing for men’s lifestyle publications, Max is back to working on his first passion of technology.
About Sony Australia
Sony Group Corporation – a media and tech conglomerate based in Tokyo, Japan – is one of the world’s largest electronics, entertainment, and video game companies. It's the parent company of better-known subsidiaries like Sony Pictures Entertainment, Sony Music Entertainment, Sony Interactive Entertainment, Sony Financial Group, Sony Creative Products, and PlayStation. It’s best known for its success with the PlayStation, which earned it the title of the world’s largest video game console manufacturer and video game publisher. PlayStation Studios, a division of Sony Interactive Entertainment, includes first-party developers Bungie, Naughty Dog, Insomniac Games, Guerilla Games, and many other award-winning studios. In addition to gaming, Sony also has a name for producing consumer and professional devices like televisions, headphones, and cameras, plus smartphones in some select markets. Save money on orders of electronics with one of the latest Sony coupon codes listed on this page.
