Sony Coupon Codes for October 2023

Sony’s online store says deliveries to addresses in New South Wales, Queensland and Victoria should arrive within five business days. Customers elsewhere in Australia may need to wait up to seven business days.

Sony highlights that TV deliveries to regional areas of Australia are only made on Thursdays and Fridays. If you're not around to accept the delivery on the nominated day, then there will be a delay in getting a redelivery booked in.

The company also states that it regularly experiences capacity issues, and so all deliveries could potentially face delays of between three to five business days nationwide.