Secretlab coupon codes for February 2024

FAQs

How long does Secretlab take to ship? Secretlab says orders typically take just one working day to be processed, subject to stock availability, and then a further 1-3 working days to be delivered to customers in ACT and NSW. Customers elsewhere in Australia should expect to wait 2-6 working days for their order to arrive. Shipping for one chair or one of the company's Magnus metal desks is AU$59, although final shipping costs, factoring in your exact address are calculated at the checkout stage. Secretlab occasionally hosts discounted or free shipping promotions, so be sure to check back at the website often.

How do I contact Secretlab? Secretlab has a Contact page that has various common topics, including general enquiries, press enquiries, orders, delivery, returns and warranty information. The Contact page is clearly laid out, making it easy for customers to get the help they need. There is also a live chat feature to get advice and help in real time.

Hints and tips

Check Secretlab's online store for promotions: Secretlab occasionally holds discount events throughout the year and does participate in the annual Black Friday sales. Promotions can range from free or discounted shipping to discounts on chairs and desks.

Save on your first purchase: Secretlab offers new customers AU$35 off their first Secretlab chair when they subscribe to the company's mailing list.

How to use Secretlab promo codes 1) Choose one of the latest Secretlab promo codes and click "Get Code" to reveal it. 2) Copy your Secretlab promo code to your clipboard, then head to the Secretlab site to start shopping. 3) Add the items you want to buy to your shopping cart as you go, then click the cart icon in the upper right corner when you're ready to order. 4) Your cart should have a list of the items you intend to buy and an order summary with a "Discount code” option tucked underneath the subtotal and shipping fees. 5) Click the “Discount code” text link and paste your promo code in the field and click "Apply" to change your order total.



