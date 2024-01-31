Adobe coupons and promo codes for February 2024

FAQs

What is Adobe used for? Adobe is a software company that is known for its suite of creative applications. All of them are available as part of the Adobe Creative Cloud which, as the name suggests, can be accessed across multiple devices anytime and from anywhere. The applications help with graphic design, video and photo editing, web design and more. There are a set of mobile apps also available.

What is Adobe Firefly? Adobe Firefly is an AI innovation that allows users to create AI-generated images easily. All it needs is some text prompts – available in over 100 languages – to create a new image that could be useful for brands looking for unique imagery to promote themselves.

Does Adobe offer discounts? At certain times of the year, particularly during the big sale events such as Black Friday, Adobe offers a discount on some of its applications. We typically see up to 45% off the Creative Cloud suite during these sales, plus there are discounts on individual apps and some bundles.

Can I try Adobe software for free? All Adobe software comes with a free trial that can vary with the product of choice, but most Creative Cloud apps for individuals come with a 7-day free trial. Create Cloud for teams, however, has a 14-day free trial. Other apps such as Adobe Stock, Photoshop Elements and Premier Elements come with a 30-day free trial. In fact, you can add a 30-day free trial of Adobe Stock to some app subscriptions via a check box on the official website.

Does Adobe offer refunds? If you aren’t happy with any of Adobe’s apps or find you don’t need the full suite, you can cancel your subscription to Adobe’s apps or to Creative Cloud within 14 days of purchase to get a full refund.

What Adobe apps can I get with Creative Cloud? There are a total of 38 apps included in the Adobe Creative Cloud suite, including Photoshop, Lightroom, Acrobat Pro, InDesign, Illustrator, Premiere Pro and XD. All apps within Creative Cloud are integrated, so you can switch between them easily.

Does Adobe offer education discounts for students and teachers? Students over 13 years of age and educators are eligible for discounts from Adobe. You will need a school-issued email address to qualify for this discount though, and provide proof of eligibility in the form of a school ID, report card or transcript. There’s a separate tab on the Adobe website for students and teachers to view the available offer on Creative Cloud.

Does Adobe offer business or enterprise discounts? While not typically discounted outside of seasonal sales, Adobe has a few subscriptions that cater specifically to businesses.

Is there any kind of support from Adobe? Adobe has a plethora of tutorials available online, but you can also try the Adobe Support Community where you can learn from experts and share your own knowledge. Each app has its own forum, so you can pick and choose as per your needs. Another good way to find tutorials is to subscribe to the Adobe newsletter.

Hints and tips

Seasonal sales: An Adobe subscription can be expensive, but if you wait for a discount during major sales such as Black Friday, you can get an annual subscription for a lot less.

Student and educator discounts: If you have a valid education email account, students and teachers can get up to 70% off Creative Cloud.

Free trials: While Adobe’s typical free trial for individuals is only 7 days, you can add free trials for other Adobe applications to your new subscription which typically last for 30 days.

Adobe newsletter: While there usually isn’t a lot of information on deals and discounts, the Adobe newsletter is a handy tool to learn more about the company’s apps and services.

How to use Adobe coupons 1. First up, be sure that you check the coupon code you’re interested in meets your needs, depending on whether you’re an individual, student, educator or business-focused customer. Click on the 'Get Code' button so it copies onto your clipboard. 2. Head to the Adobe website and select the subscription plan that matches your requirements. 3. You’ll then need to follow the steps that appear during the checkout process, which will include the need to populate the Adobe promo code box, or similar. 4. Paste or type in the relevant coupon code and submit the results, which should see the discount coupon code applied to your purchase.



