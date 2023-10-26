JBL Coupon Codes for October 2023
FAQs
How do I contact JBL Australia customer service?
JBL Australia's customer support page has dedicated channels for each product category. Once you've chosen the category you need support for, you'll be given relevant contact information to speak to an agent.
You can also call on +61 291510376, email or speak to someone via live chat.
Does JBL Australia offer discounts?
JBL Australia offers some discounts on its website, mainly in the form of sets. These sets bundle various products together, and are sold at a lesser cost compared to buying the products individually.
Students are also eligible to get 20% off their order via UNiDAYS.
JBL Australia also has a regular sale section on its website, where you can save up to 40% off a range of products.
Does JBL Australia offer free shipping?
Free standard delivery is available on orders of AU$100 or more. Orders less than AU$100 will have a flat rate AU$7.95 shipping charge applies Australia-wide.
Orders can't be delivered to PO boxes as all deliveries require a signature. Deliveries are expected to arrive at metropolitan areas within one week after shipping, and two weeks to all other areas nationwide.
JBL Australia only offers store credit for returns. If you change your mind, you can return your order within 30 days of the order being placed to obtain credit, but they must be unused and in original sealed packaging.
Hints and tips
Sign up for JBL emails: If you're a new subscriber, you can add your email to JBL's mailing list and you'll score 10% off your first order.
Look out for regular sales: JBL has a permanent sales section on its website that features a regular rotation of products at discounted prices. It's always worth checking back to see if the item you're after has had its price knocked down.
Bundle and save: JBL offers a number of 'sets' that see complementary products bundled together, with a combined price that costs you less compared to buying them individually
How to use JBL coupon codes
1. Browse the available JBL coupon codes at the top of this page and find the one you like, hit copy and click through to JBL's website.
2. Once you've browsed the website and added products eligible for discount with the coupon code to your shopping cart, paste the already copied coupon code into the relevant box and click apply.
3. The JBL coupon code will instantly be applied to your total, so you can see your full savings before submitting your payment information.
About JBL Australia
JBL was founded in 1946 by James Bullough Lansing, an American audio engineer who also founded the Altec Lansing audio brand. Today, the company manufactures speakers, soundbars, headphones and earbuds across a range of categories, including consumer, professional and automotive. JBL products can be purchased directly from JBL's Australian website, or from a number of third-party retailers, including Amazon, JB Hi-Fi and The Good. On this page, you'll find the latest JBL coupon codes to help you save on your audio equipment orders.
