Apple Promo Codes for October 2023

FAQs

How do I contact Apple? You can contact the Apple customer service team by calling 133-622. Alternatively, you can visit the contact page on the company's website.

Does Apple offer student discounts? University students, parents of university students, and people working in education can get exclusive access to discounts and promotions over at the Apple Education site. Discounts are usually offered upfront via the Apple Education store, but there are also the occasional bundle deals to consider – usually around the back-to-school period in early January. Generally speaking, you're going to be able to get a discount of anywhere between AU$50 to AU$200 off the current range of MacBooks, depending on the model, and up to AU$90 off iPads.

Does Apple offer military discount? Apple doesn't directly offer a military discount in Australia. However, there are programs such as the Australian Partners of Defence (APOD) that partner with Apple to provide discounts to veterans, those currently serving in the ADF and their immediate families across different products at various times of the year.

Does Apple do trade-ins? Apple has a really expansive trade-in program that can be used to get discounts on everything from the latest MacBooks to Apple Watches. You can trade in both Apple devices and third-party electronics to get significant discounts in the form of Apple store credit or Apple gift cards. Trading in can be particularly effective when upgrading to new Apple products as, generally speaking, even fairly old Apple products can fetch really decent trade-in values. As of writing, the maximum credit on offer is up to AU$1,310 for computers, AU$1,255 for smartphones, AU$660 for tablets, and AU$500 for smartwatches.

Hints and tips

Wait until big retail events: Outright discounts are rare, but the official Apple Store does sometimes offer seasonal promotions around big retail events like Black Friday. While we would hesitate to call these Black Friday deals, you can sometimes get Apple Store gift cards with eligible purchases – which can be handy for when you want to buy more Apple tech down the line. If you're nearing November, it's probably a good idea to wait it out and see what crops up on Black Friday at the official Apple Store.

Shop back to school: This tip follows from the one above. If you're a student and it's nearing the traditional back-to-school period of in January, then it's worth checking out the Apple Educational website for special seasonal offerings. In recent years we've seen not only upfront discounts (usually offered all year round), but gift cards and options for bundle savings – particularly handy if you're looking to get both a new laptop and tablet. Again, it's likely worth waiting to see what crops up if you're nearing this time on the calendar.

Shop refurbished products: A classic way to save on premium Apple products, the official Apple Refurbished store is a treasure trove of discounts if you're not bothered about getting the latest and greatest. All products sold via the official program are certified by Apple itself, guaranteed under warranty, and repaired using official first-party components so you're always sure to get a decent product even though it's second-hand.

How to use Apple promo codes Apple doesn't have a traditional coupon code field like most retailers at checkout. Instead, you can usually get your discounts via upfront savings or proving your eligibility for exclusive discounts like the student discount.

How we source our Apple promo codes

