CES 2020 day 3: all the latest news, analysis and cool new gadgets

Nick Pino
It's day 3 of CES 2020 - because, of course, we're counting Monday's press conference saga as the first day - and once again there has been a slew of top tech news and trends to pick through.
CES 2020 - the TechRadar Awards
Nick Pino
Samsung and LG have unveiled some beautiful TVs, Dell has shown some interesting concepts in the computing space and Sony even unveiled a concept.
It's been another year full of new ideas - Samsung's shown off a ball, robots are still being shown with ever-greater levels of sophistication and audio products continue to grow in power and performance.
CES 2020 runs until Friday January 10, and even this far in we're finding new and exciting changes to the industry we love so much. So, make sure you bookmark this page, as we'll be updating it throughout CES 2020 with all the most important news, reviews and opinions from the show.
The biggest news so far
That LG Rollable OLED TV is finally set to come out this year - but it's probably going to cost about $60,000
Canon 1DX Mark III was just revealed, and it's the worlds most powerful DSLR yet... and this is our first look hands on Canon 1DX Mark III review
Analysis
Hands-ons straight from the show floor
Hands-On: Sony Bravia A8H OLED TV review
This could very well be Sony's best TV yet
Hands-On: Creative SXFI Carrier soundbar review
A Dolby Atmos soundbar with a few tricks up its sleeves
Hands-On: Audio-Technica ATH-ANC300TW review
A new rival for the Sony WF-1000XM3?
Hands-On: Fossil Hybrid HR review
A smartwatch that's closer to a traditional timepiece
Hands-On: Samsung Sero TV review
Samsung’s rotating QLED TV is coming to the US and UK later this year
Hands-On: Samsung Galaxy A51 review
A smartphone that mixes top features with an attractive price
Hands-On: LG CX OLED (2020) review
One of our favorite OLEDs has a successor: the LG CX OLED
Hands-On: JBL Bar 9.1
JBL impresses with its Dolby Atmos soundbar
Hands-On: Samsung Q950TS 8K QLED TV
Samsung’s new 8K QLED offers high peak brightness, great contrast, good color saturation and a nearly invisible bezel
Hands-On: Alienware Concept UFO
The Alienware Concept UFO may just be one of the most unique things in PC gaming... even if it is more than a little reminiscent of the Nintendo Switch
Hands-On: Dell XPS 13 (2020)
The beloved Dell XPS 13 gets a refresh
Hands-On: Canon 1DX Mark III review
It may look like a workhorse DSLR from the past, but the 1DX Mark III sprinkles some mirrorless innovation and design flourishes on what is a familiar, dependable offering for pro sports photographers
Hands-On: LG Gallery (GX) OLED TV
The new Gallery Series is a better version of the W-Series
AMD
Nick Pino
AMD took to the stage at CES 2020 to introduce a new line of high-end GPUs with a variety of other announcements. It also mistakenly announced some Xbox Series X details, but the company has now confirmed these were "not accurate".
- AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X is a ridiculous 64-core CPU – and it's coming soon
- AMD takes on Intel at CES 2020 with Ryzen 4000 mobile CPUs for laptops
- AMD announces the Radeon RX 5600 XT to dominate 1080p gaming at CES 2020
- AMD apologizes for Xbox Series X reveal at CES, says hardware info 'not accurate'
- AMD rebrands Freesync monitors to make it easier to pick the right display
LG
Nick Pino
LG's big reveal show is now complete, and the company unveiled a few new products at the show with a big focus on TV.
- LG unveils fleet of 8K televisions in bold lineup for 2020
- LG OLED TVs shrink down with 48-inch screens and drop-down displays
- The LG Rollable OLED TV is launching this year, likely costing $60,000
- LG is bringing Nvidia G-Sync to a bunch of OLED TVs – and we think that's a mistake
- Our hands on LG Gallery (GX) OLED TV review
- Opinion: LG’s new OLED TVs are repeating the iPhone X’s tongue-twisting mistakes
Samsung
Nick Pino
CES is always a big show for Samsung. It’s the place the company picks to roll out its latest QLED TVs, concept screens and monstrous custom-installs plus innovations in the computing and phone space too.
- Samsung's new big 8K QLED TV is a bezel-free flagship
- We've tried that TV: here's our Samsung Q950TS 8K QLED TV hands on
- Samsung Sero TV is a rotating TV – and it's heading to the West
- Security concerns have lead it to a new privacy-focused app for its TVs too
- There's the new Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite that offers an affordable flagship
- Want a stylus on your phone? The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite is likely the cheapest
- The company's thinnest Chromebook ever is the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook
- Galaxy Book Flex α (that's alpha) is a convertible laptop with 17.5 hours of battery life
- Plus it introduced the Samsung 1000R curved super ultrawide gaming monitor
- And finally... the company also unveiled a new robot ball that follows you around
Sony
Nick Pino
Sony didn’t have a ton of new products to show off at CES 2020, but it did give us a little teaser for the PlayStation 5 and a surprising whole new area of the business for the company - an electric car.
- Sony built an electric car to show off the future of automotive tech
- Sony’s rumored PS5 announcement at CES 2020 was a dud
- Sony’s 2020 TV range is ready for PS5
Wearables at CES 2020
- Fossil gives its smartwatches a makeover: jelly straps and gold for the people
- Skagen Falster 3 announced with a minimalist look and top-tier tech
- The new Diesel On Fadelite is a unique looking smartwatch
- ... and here's our hands on Diesel On Fadelite review
- New Suunto 7 smartwatch combines Wear OS with some top exercise features
- ... and here's our hands on Suunto 7 smartwatch review
- Diesel On Fadelite launched with striking design and middling price
- The new Withings hybrid smartwatch automatically detects irregular heartbeats
Computing at CES 2020
- Acer Swift 3 is Project Athena certified, with 10th-gen Intel CPU and 16-hour battery
- Asus reveals world’s fastest 14-inch gaming laptop, and much more at CES 2020
- Dell Concept Duet is a super-sized dual-screen laptop rival for Surface Neo
- ... and here's our hands-on Dell Concept Duet review
- The Alienware Concept UFO is like a Nintendo Switch, and we've tried it
- ...and here's our first look hands-on Alienware Concept UFO review
- Acer TravelMate P6 is a superlight notebook for those on the go
- We finally know how much the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold will cost
- Lenovo's ThinkBook Plus has an E Ink touchscreen built into the lid
- The superlight ASUS ExpertBook B9450 brings Project Athena power to your desk
- Netgear wants to boost your home Wi-Fi with its new routers
- Origin’s hybrid gaming desktop Big-O goes small
- Asus makes some of its best laptops even better at CES 2020
- Acer Predator gaming monitors now include a 55-inch OLED
- Dell Latitude 9510 laptop comes with 5G and built-in AI
- This huge 8TB SSD fits right in your pocket - but you won't be able to buy it yet
- Asus Dual GeForce RTX 2070 MINI is a powerful GPU for Intel's tiny NUC 9 PC
- Gigabyte unleashes world’s first liquid-cooled eGPU at CES 2020
- Razer Tomahawk takes the hassle out of building a powerful gaming PC
- Razer reveals Sila 5G router for low-latency gaming even on the move
- AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X is a ridiculous 64-core CPU – and it's coming soon
Headphones and audio at CES 2020
- These true wireless earbuds can be controlled with a shake of the head
- Sennheiser reveals cheap rival for Sony WH-1000XM3
- Belkin's new Soundform Elite smart speaker doubles as a wireless charger
- Sennheiser is bringing speakerless Ambeo immersive audio to in-car sound systems
- Super-smart portable speaker joins Harman Kardon's chic Citation series
- Panasonic unveils 'industry-leading' noise-canceling true wireless earbuds
- Royole reveals the Mirage Smart Speaker with wrap-around flexible display
- JBL reveals new Club series headphones and Quantum gaming headsets
- Jabra's Elite Active 75t true wireless earbuds are new, sleek headphones
- JBL Bar 9.1 is a Dolby Atmos soundbar with battery-powered true wireless rears
- ... and here's our hands-on JBL Bar 9.1 review
- Klipsch Over-Ear Active Noise Cancelling set to rival Sony WH-1000XM3
- Latest Klipsch true wireless earbuds boast built-in AI and noise cancelation
TVs at CES 2020
- Panasonic HZ2000 OLED TV is a light-sensitive HDR display
- ... and here's our hands-on Panasonic HZ2000 OLED TV review
- Hisense sees a bright future for Laser TVs, but when will they be affordable?
- Panasonic HZ2000 OLED TV replaces one of last year's best TVs
- And we've tried out that Panasonic HZ2000 OLED TV
- Dolby Vision IQ is about to make HDR TVs even better to look at
- Hisense shows off flashy laser TVs and Dual Cell ULEDs
- Dabby is a streaming device that merges all your subscriptions into one service
- TCL to challenge OLED TV dominance with Mini-LED TVs at CES
Phones at CES 2020
- OnePlus is looking at bringing 'disappearing cameras' to a phone you could buy
- There's a new TCL foldable phone concept and it's at CES 2020
- The TCL 10 Pro is a really smart phone for under $500
- ... and here's our first look hands on TCL 10 Pro review
- The new TCL 10 5G may be the cheapest 5G handset we see this year
- ... and here's our first look hands on TCL 10 5G review
- Two new top-end phones from Samsung called the Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite
- Alcatel just announced the cheapest ever 48MP camera phone
Cameras at CES 2020
- Insta360 One R takes on GoPro with modular 4K and 360-degree action camera
- ... and here's our hands-on Insta360 One R review
- The Nikon D780 is like a D750 DSLR that's learned new mirrorless tricks
- Nikon P950 is a 4K upgrade to its 83x zoom bridge camera
- Insta360's next snapper combines a drone, action camera and 360 shooter
Everything else cool worth knowing about
Nick Pino
It's been an odd show - yes, we brought you everything from the top manufacturers, but there's loads below the obvious surface that we think you need to know about - so have a good click through here to see the new trends that will be coming your way in 2020.
- Bluetooth LE Audio could be the biggest news out of CES 2020
- Wacom unveils its cheapest ever graphics tablet – and you can buy it now
- This air purifying mask will help you breathe easy, without sounding like Darth Vader
- Bosch uses AI to block out the sun's glare as you drive
- This cat robot waiter will get mad if you touch its ears too much
- This sonic toothbrush cleans your mouth in 10 seconds, and you can own it today
- This new sleep headband talks you through going to bed, if you can afford it
- Tesla rival with 48-inch display gets more entertaining
- Oral-B's new AI-powered toothbrush spots all the ways you're brushing wrong
- There's an Alexa smart speaker in this showerhead
- Asics' new smart shoe will tell runners how to get faster and stronger
What is CES 2020?
When is CES 2020?
Nick Pino
If you’re going by the official dates, CES 2020 runs from Tuesday, January 7 through Friday, January 10, 2020.
However, journalists started pouring into Las Vegas a few days before that to cover the news conferences that kicked off on Sunday, January 5 at 12pm PST and continue through Monday and Tuesday. It’s during this time that we’ll hear from leading consumer tech brands as they introduce us to new products at their keynote events.
Traditionally, the biggest of these keynotes happen on Monday, when LG, Samsung and Sony all hold their events, but some CES-related announcements will landed on Sunday night as news began to trickle out of the conference.
How big is CES and where does it take place?
Nick Pino
CES is massive and takes over the vast majority of the Las Vegas Strip and the surrounding streets. In fact, in terms of square footage, there’s 2.75 million net square feet of exhibit space between the Las Vegas Convention Center, The Sands, Mandalay Bay and The Venetian, nearly all of which plays host to the convention and its exhibitors.
Fun fact: There are around 160,000 hotel rooms in Vegas and around 180,000 attendees each year. As you’d expect given those numbers, hotels fill up fast and the roads leading to the convention center get pretty crowded that week. Thankfully, the CTA (the company that puts on the show) offers free shuttles to almost all of the major hotels on the strip from the Convention Center, and has buses running to and from the Sands between 9 and 6 pm.
All that said, be prepared to walk. The convention center itself is massive and so is The Sands. Walking either can easily take between one and two hours, and you’ll easily rack up three to four miles on your pedometer along the way.
Which companies are attending CES 2020?
Nick Pino
The big news this year (well, in theory) is that Apple is 'attending' CES for the first time in decades. The brand has traditionally not presented at the show after it switched to its own events to unveil key products, but this year Apple will be taking part in a security round table.
Appearing at the 'Chief Privacy Officer Roundtable: What Do Consumers Want?' discussion, Jane Horvath, Senior Director, Global Privacy at Apple will join Facebook, the Federal Trade Comission and Proctor & Gamble in discussing privacy in today's online world.
So while Apple won't be at CES in the same vein as rivals from Samsung and LG, launching a slew of new devices, it will be present in a way it hasn't been for years.
Beyond that, confirmed exhibitors include Amazon, Canon, Facebook, Intel, LG, Lenovo, Microsoft, MSI, Nikon, Samsung, Sony and many, many more.
Now, admittedly, not everyone is there to show off new products. A fair majority of companies are there for business, while others are there to collect feedback and have a presence, rather than debut something new. That said, there will still be hundreds of new products making their debut this year in nearly every category.
You can see a complete list of those attending on the CES 2020 website.
- Mobile World Congress 2020 is just around the corner too