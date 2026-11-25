Aldi is once again getting a head start on Black Friday with its own 'Black Wednesday' sale, with the German supermarket giant offering a selection of seriously affordable tech, kitchen appliances and personal care products as part of its latest round of Special Buys.

And, on paper at least, there are some incredibly tempting offers to be had. An automatic capsule coffee machine for under AU80? An ice cream maker for AU$50? It's easy to see why shoppers might be making a beeline for their nearest Aldi store from today.

But while I'm all for saving money wherever possible, I’m also a firm believer that buying the cheapest option isn't always the most economical decision in the long run. And given the sheer number of excellent Black Friday deals in Australia already available, now is arguably the best time to invest in something a little more premium without paying full price.

That's not to say there's anything inherently wrong with Aldi's Special Buys — we've not tested these particular products, after all — but there are some compelling reasons to consider alternatives from more established brands, whether it's greater functionality, more comprehensive after-sales support or performance we can personally vouch for here at TechRadar.

With that in mind, I've picked out five products from Aldi's Black Wednesday sale and the alternatives I'd be inclined to spend my money on instead.

1. Capsule coffee machine

(Image credit: Aldi / TechRadar)

I'm admittedly impressed that Aldi is able to offer a capsule coffee machine with integrated milk frothing for under AU$80. But one of the most important considerations when buying a pod coffee machine isn't necessarily the machine itself, but rather the capsules you're able to use with it.

Aldi's machine is designed to work with its Expressi capsules, whereas the Nespresso Lattissima One uses the company's Original capsule system, for which there's an enormous selection of compatible pods from both Nespresso and third-party coffee brands.

The Lattissima One also has an integrated milk system for making cappuccinos and latte macchiatos at the touch of a button, without the need for a separate milk frother.

It's still considerably more expensive than Aldi's machine, admittedly, but with a tidy discount for Black Friday, there's rarely been a more tempting time to invest in the Nespresso ecosystem. Please note that there is a white model available via the same Amazon listing that costs less, but it’s showing as a UK import, which will likely mean it has a UK plug.

2. Variable-temperature kettle

(Image credit: Aldi / Myer)

You might question the logic of spending more on an appliance whose primary job is to boil water, but considering a kettle is likely to be one of the most frequently used appliances in your kitchen, I'd argue it's worth investing in a good one.

Like Aldi's offering, this Cuisinart kettle has a generous 1.7L capacity and variable temperature control, although it offers six temperature settings from 50ºC to 100ºC, making it particularly useful if you're partial to speciality teas.

What I particularly like about the Cuisinart, however, is its double-wall construction, which is designed to retain heat while keeping the exterior cool to the touch. Its borosilicate glass construction, drip-free spout and one-handed lid operation are all appealing inclusions, too.

Throw in a three-year manufacturer's warranty and a healthy 40% Black Friday discount, and I reckon there's a compelling argument for spending the extra AU$54.

3. Ice cream maker

(Image credit: Aldi / TechRadar)

With summer just around the corner in Australia, I can certainly see the appeal of being able to whip up homemade ice cream on demand. And while Aldi's AU$50 frozen dessert maker looks like a fun, affordable way to do just that, I'd also have the Cuisinart Freeze Wand on my radar.

Unlike a conventional ice cream maker, the Cuisinart takes ingredients you've frozen in advance and transforms them into a variety of desserts in as little as five minutes. Its five presets include options for ice cream, milkshakes and sorbets, alongside a dedicated mix-ins function for adding ingredients such as chocolate chips and crushed biscuits.

Its compact design means it won't commandeer too much valuable kitchen space, either, unlike some larger countertop ice cream makers.

Perhaps most reassuringly, the Cuisinart comes with a three-year manufacturer's warranty, which makes spending a little more on this summer-ready kitchen gadget easier to justify.

4. Gaming chair

(Image credit: Aldi / TechRadar)

If there's one product on this list I'd particularly encourage you to invest a little more money in, it's a gaming chair. Especially if, like many gamers, you regularly find yourself sitting in front of a screen for several hours at a time.

While Aldi's sub-AU$100 gaming chair might look the part, its fixed armrests and relatively basic adjustment options mean you're more limited in how you can tailor it to your body.

The Secretlab Titan Evo 2022, meanwhile, continues to occupy the top spot in our guide to the best gaming chairs, despite having been around for several years.

Its highly adjustable lumbar support, four-way adjustable armrests and choice of sizes and upholstery materials are among the reasons why we rate it so highly. Indeed, in our Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 review, we praised its "excellent ergonomics, build quality and a choice of high-quality finishes".

There's no getting around the fact that it's a substantially more expensive option, but Secretlab's Black Friday sale is an ideal opportunity to invest in a chair that can serve you just as well during the working day as it can during a marathon gaming session.

5. LED light therapy face mask

(Image credit: Aldi / TechRadar)

LED light therapy face masks have become big business in recent years, with numerous brands promising to bring the benefits of salon treatments into the comfort of your own home.

Aldi's offering is certainly affordable by the standards of the category, and its claimed TGA registration and 264 LEDs make it an intriguing proposition. But if I were investing in a new skincare device, I'd be particularly inclined to look at one we've put through its paces here at TechRadar.

The Shark CryoGlow combines red, blue and infrared light therapy with something rather unique: integrated under-eye cooling pads designed to help reduce puffiness.

It offers dedicated treatment programmes targeting different skin concerns, including blemishes and signs of ageing, and our reviewer was particularly impressed by their experience with the device.

In fact, the headline of our Shark CryoGlow review went as far as declaring they'd never go to the salon again.

It's an undeniably luxurious purchase compared to Aldi's AU$100 alternative, but if you've been considering incorporating LED light therapy into your skincare routine, Black Friday is a particularly good time to look for a discount on a tried-and-tested option.