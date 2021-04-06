Where to watch The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: stream every season online

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel series has received critical acclaim for its fantastical, exhilarating, and witty storytelling, and has won numerous awards, including two Golden Globes and multiple Emmys. If you’re already intrigued, read on to find out how and where you can watch The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel online.

Watch The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel online Air dates: 2017–present Total seasons: 3 (26 episodes) Creators: Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino Cast: Rachel Brosnahan, Alex Borstein, Michael Zegen, Tony Shalhoub, Marin Hinkle Stream now: FREE 30-day Amazon Prime trial Watch anywhere: try a 100% risk-free VPN trial

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is set in late 1950s New York. Miriam “Midge” Maisel is a young Jewish housewife living a seemingly perfect life with her husband and children in the Upper West Side. But things soon change. Midge finds herself on an unexpected journey as she stumbles across an unknown talent - stand-up comedy. With bravery, gumption, and some fabulous soundtracks, Midge tackles this accidental career change head-on. Working hard to compete in the male-dominated comedy circuit, she finds herself hustling in cafes and nightclubs around the city, an adventure that will someday get her a place on Johnny Carson’s couch.

From the creator of Gilmore Girls, this Amazon Original show is truly marvelous, and not to be missed. If you’re a Prime Video member, you’ll be pleased to know you can watch The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel online for free. All three seasons are available to stream - offering great binge-watching potential. Keep reading to learn more about the streaming options for this show.

Related: all the best Amazon Prime shows

Where to watch The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel online for free with Prime Video

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is an award-winning Amazon Original. Prime Video has exclusive rights to stream The Marvelous Mrs Maisel in every regional library around the globe, so you can watch all three seasons with Prime Video at no extra charge. An Amazon Prime Video subscription gives you access to a massive library of TV shows and movies, including other critically-acclaimed Amazon Prime Original series and Amazon Original movies. If you’re not sold on a Prime Video subscription just yet, you can get a FREE 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, which includes other perks such as delivery, music, and Prime Gaming benefits. If you’re ready to invest, Amazon Prime membership’s cost: US: $12.99 per month or $119 for the year ($8.99/month Prime Video only)

Canada: $7.99 a month or $79 for the year

UK: £7.99 per month or £79 for the year (£5.99/month Prime Video only)

Australia: $6.99 per month or $59 for the year Stream Prime Video shows online, through your web browser, Fire tablets, Smart TV, mobile device, set-top box, Blu-ray player, and games consoles. You can also stream up to three videos on Prime Video at the same time, from one account—which is pretty handy.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Where else can I watch I watch The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel online

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel was made as an Amazon Prime Original and is exclusively available to Prime Video members. So unfortunately you won’t find it on any other streaming platforms.

But with Season 4 of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel on the horizon, it’s not a bad time to start getting into this show, especially if you can capitalize on Amazon Prime’s 30-day free trial.

With the Prime Video app, you can even download shows on your mobile device or tablet to watch offline later - a lifesaver when travelling without a decent internet connection.

How to watch The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel online outside of your country

If you find yourself abroad in a country but want to watch Amazon Prime as if you were at home, that's probably down to geo-blocking restrictions.

Thankfully, help is at hand. Downloading a VPN will allow you to watch your favorite show no matter where you are, simply by changing your IP address to one that's back in your country of residence. Here's how to get started with this essential bit of streaming software.

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the standout service. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in a robust approach to security and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - but perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

More from Amazon Prime Video: