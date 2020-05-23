Best Memorial Day mattress sales: save up to $400 on Purple, Leesa and more

Memorial Day mattress sales are happening everywhere right now. In fact, there are hundreds of Memorial Day mattress deals to choose between, and sorting through them can feel a little overwhelming - but that's where we can help. We've searched through all the biggest Memorial Day sales and curated the very best mattress discounts here on this page.

The good news is there's never been a better time to buy a mattress online. Long before the global pandemic forced shoppers off the streets, mattress makers and retailers had embraced the fact that a quick showroom test isn't enough to know whether a mattress is right for you: you have to sleep on it.

That's why most leading mattress brands now let you test their mattresses from the comfort of your own home with a no-risk, 100-night trial. All you have to do is choose one you like the look of, and it'll be delivered to your door. If you don't like it within the trial period, you can send it back, get a refund, and choose another until you get the perfect night's sleep. Easy.

All the mattresses in this article offer at least a 100-night trial. So whether you're looking to buy the cheapest mattress possible, or a luxury option for less, read on for the best Memorial Day mattress sales and deals...

8 of the best Memorial Day mattress sales

The best Memorial Day mattress deals

Nectar: $399 of FREE sleep accessories | Nectar

Popular brand Nectar is running its biggest ever mattress sale for Memorial Day. Prices currently start from just $499 (was $898) - which already makes Nectar one of the cheapest quality mattresses around - but you’ll also get a free mattress protector, sheet set and two luxury pillows thrown in too, worth $399. That’s utterly fantastic value. And if you're still not convinced, Nectar offers a huge 365-night trial too. Deal ends: Monday, May 25, 2020View Deal

Saatva: $200 off when you spend $1,000 or more | Saatva

Luxury mattress brand Saatva is offering a $200 discount when you spend $1,000 or more in its Memorial Day mattress sale. Saatva makes six premium mattresses, so there's a comfort option to suit every sleeper – prices start from just $799 for the popular Saatva Classic mattress. Deal ends: Monday, May 25, 2020View Deal

Purple: Save up to $400 on a mattress + sleep bundle | Purple

Purple is one of the best mattress brands in the US – and its Memorial Day mattress sale gives you up to a $400 discount when you add a sleep bundle (pillows, sheets or a mattress protector) to your mattress order. Don't want the extras? No problem. There are also discounts available on just the mattresses, too, with prices currently starting from just $599 ( was $699 ). Deal ends: soonView Deal

Amerisleep: 30% off any mattress with code: MD30 | Amerisleep

Amerisleep is running a huge Memorial Day sale on its mattresses, with savings of up to $500. The best-selling Amerisleep AS3 now starts at just $769 (was $1,099), while the premium AS5 is $1,259 (was $1,799). Alternatively choose the cheapest Amerisleep mattress, the AS2, which starts from just $699 (was $999). Deal ends: soonView Deal

Casper: 15% off mattresses | Casper

There’s 15% off all Casper mattresses in the leading brand's Memorial Day mattress sale. The best-selling Casper mattress now starts from $506 (was $595), while Casper’s top-tier option, The Wave, is $1,271 (was $1,495). There's also 10% off sheets, pillows and Casper's weighted blanket too. Deal ends: Monday May 25, 2020View Deal

Leesa: up to $400 off mattresses| Leesa

Right now you can save up to $400 on Leesa’s excellent range of mattresses. The cheapest Leesa mattress is the Original, which currently starts at $599 (was $699) – but if you want to make the biggest saving, $400, choose the premium Leesa Legend, which has been reduced from $1,699 to $1,449. Deal ends: soonView Deal