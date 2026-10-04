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Hurry, Amazon Prime Big Deal Days ends tonight — last chance to check out these 100+ expert-approved offers on headphones, air fryers, vacuums & more
Shop Garmin, Samsung, Dyson, Breville, Bose, Philips, SharkNinja and more big brands for less
Another big Amazon sale is coming to an end tonight. Prime Big Deal Days is the online retail giant's fourth major sale of the calendar year and there are two more to go: namely, the Amazon Black Friday sale in Australia, followed by Boxing Day. For now, though, ensure you check out anything sitting in your cart soon because this sale ends at 11:59pm AEDT today, Monday, October 5.
• Shop Amazon's full Prime Big Deal Days sale
It's been an interesting sale this time. I wasn't expecting previous all-time low prices to be beaten this month, but Amazon has surprised me in a good way. There are still so many good deals going that it's truly been hard to select the best ones. Some, of course, went out of stock thanks to these record-low prices — like the Samsung Galaxy A57 budget phone dropping to just AU$519 and the affordable Shark IZ102 cordless vacuum for AU$189.
Thankfully a lot of other record-low prices are still available and some of my favourites are the Philips Baristina coffee machine dropping to AU$359; a couple of JBL Grip Bluetooth speaker colourways going for under AU$70, the Ninja Crispi Pro down to an all-time low of AU$290.70 and 63% off on the Roborock H60 Hub Plus, which is arguably the best-value self-emptying vacuum deal right now.
My colleagues and I have also curated dedicated coffee machine deals, the best vacuum cleaner Prime Day deals, all the best headphone deals and even picked out the best Garmin deals. There's still a lot to shop, so don't miss out on this opportunity — get a head start on your Christmas shopping.
Pretty much every deal is Prime exclusive, so I hope you have a subscription. If not, you can sign up now and get a 30-day free trial if you're a first-time customer and you can cancel any time.
Amazon quick links
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• Electronics bestsellers: USB cables, chargers, batteries & more
• Computing bestsellers: discounts on cables to peripherals
• Appliance bestsellers: from the humble kettle to room heaters & more
Editor's picks: today's top deals
The JBL Grip plugs the gap between the smaller Clip and formidable Flip. It's a compact speaker that delivers a big sound, offers impressive protection against dust and water and has some nifty LED lighting on its rear. The Flip 7 is still our top recommendation, but with the Grip currently at the lowest price we have seen for a couple of colour options, it's a great buy.
The Logitech MX Master range have been some of my favourite mice of all time, thanks to the ergonomic design, multiple customisable buttons, and a second scroll wheel for horizontal scrolling (or for flicking through multiple browser tabs). This version is Bluetooth-only, meaning it doesn’t have the Logi Bolt USB dongle and a USB-C charging cable included in the box.
This little pod machine is very popular among TechRadar's Aussie team. We've had past and present staff say how much they love it, and they'd even buy it at full price. With a very compact footprint and plenty of Vertuo pods to choose from, you'll get delicious coffee at just the press of a button.
These AirPods lack active noise cancellation but you still get great audio and personalised spatial audio with dynamic head tracking without having to pay too much. Additionally, a battery life of up to five hours on a single charge and 30 hours with the included carry case will keep you listening for longer.
Prefer noise cancellation as well? Grab the AirPods 4 with ANC for AU$185 (or 38% off).
Do you remember these, dear reader? These speakers, along with the Harman Kardon Aura, created quite the buzz way back when. The design was fantastic and I personally feel they've withstood the test of time, becoming iconic. In fact, the sound is great too. It's a shame we never got a chance to review the SoundSticks 4, but I've been lusting after them for years! If I had the desktop space, I'd be grabbing these now.
I've just got me this air fryer and its largest glass basket has a 5.7L capacity, so that's a lotta chips! There's another 2.3L borosilicate basket also in the box, so you can just cook a small portion too. And both come with lids, so you can serve in the same basket or cover and store in the fridge. And being glass, it just goes into the dishwasher for a clean.
We've tested the slightly different H60 Hub Ultra here on TechRadar, but not this cheaper, slightly less powerful model. And yet this could be one of the best-value self-emptying stick vacuums to buy right now. For this discounted price you get a lot: up to 170AW of suction, a maximum 80-minute runtime, a free-standing self-emptying dock that has room for attachments, and a green-lit floorhead to spot tiny dirt particles. You don't need much more.
The best entry-level bean-to-cup coffee maker has received a good discount for Prime Day. It's simple to use, taking care of the grinding, tamping and pouring for you. The porta filter will even automatically slide into position for you. Do note there's no milk frothing here, but a matching milk frother is available. Also available in black.
An upgraded version of a watch we proudly awarded five stars, this handy fitness tracker features solar power charging, allowing it to last much longer than the standard model. It's a rugged wrist piece and it's intended for heavy-duty activities.
Deals under AU$100
This discount matches the Blink Video Doorbell System’s last all-time low price during the last Prime Day sale in July. It’s worth noting, though, that many of the features are locked behind the AU$4.95/m Blink Basic or AU$15/m Blink Plus subscription plans, so those costs should be considered if you want video storage, person detection and more. Amazon is also offering a bundle with two Blink Mini 2K+ cameras for AU$48 or 74% off, perfect for a good starter home security system.
This is an excellent budget PC controller and affordable even at full price, but let's not scoff at the AU$13 saving, shall we? Despite its price, there's plenty here to get your game on, including 2.4Ghz wireless connectivity, Bluetooth, a wired option via the Type-C port, and 10 hours of battery life. The build quality isn't the best and there's no audio jack but, for under AU$50, it's a fab buy.
Already quite affordable, this Blink video doorbell can rival anything from the more expensive Ring line, while also offering a long battery life and IP65 weatherproofing. Also included is the Sync Module that you'll need to make everything work, but you will need to take into account that it requires a Blink Subscription Plan if you want all its functions at your fingertips. Note that the 'typical price' listed was the July discount, so this is more than the displayed 7% discount.
This is just the previous Fire TV Stick 4K rebranded to a new name. So if you already have the original, there's no need to upgrade, but for a first-time customer, you get Wi-Fi 6 support and a fast processor so you can get to your favourite streaming content that much quicker. All Fire TV Sticks now get you access to XBox Game Pass, so you don't need a console to play if you already have a subscription.
Read our review for the full scoop, but the Blink Outdoor 4 is an affordable home security camera from Amazon with the ability to last up to two years off batteries. It comes with an easy-to-use app and fairly good camera quality via a 1080p lens, and can store video when paired with a Blink Sync module.
If you're after a really good electric toothbrush that won't cost an arm and a leg (or some teeth), then this is it. It's an entry-level oscillating brush, which means it rotates at fast speeds and may not be ideal for people with sensitive or bleeding gums as that movement can be harsh, but it sure does remove a heck of a lot of plaque and keeps your teeth healthy.
Amazon's Echo Dot it's a great smart speaker with decent sound and Alexa built-in. It also has motion detection and can measure temperature, which is handy if you have a connected thermostat. It is a little long in the tooth now, having released in 2022, but it's a bargain at this price.
Already affordable, these wireless buds have dropped to a record-low price (outdoing the previous one by a single cent). This is excellent value considering we rate them 4.5 stars in our Earfun Air Pro 3 review, and they have active noise cancelling, premium aptX sound quality and 45 hours total play time.
The Lavazza Jolie machines are excellent and affordable alternatives to Nespresso. This Evo model just has a single button for extracting coffee (compared to the Jolie Plus that has programmable buttons), making it oh so simple to use. If you'd like the option to froth milk, you can get a bundle with a frother too.
If you don't enjoy flossing the traditional way, use the power of water instead. Removing plaque using three different water pressure settings, this handy flosser will clean out those hard-to-reach gaps that your toothbrush can't. Plus, it's cordless, meaning you can take it on your travels too. Admittedly these were a lot cheaper in July (just over AU$48), but it was bestseller then, so it would be remiss of me to not include it here again.
Samsung's answer to the AirTag, the SmartTag 2 works with select Samsung phones to help you find mislaid items. It has a built-in hole for easier attachments, up to 700 days of battery life and it's water-resistant. If you're always losing stuff, this is a worthy investment that drops the price of each individual tracker to a mere AU$17.25 apiece.
The Ninja Creami is great and all, but paying almost AU$300 for an ice cream maker is a lot — but this one from Cuisinart costs a fraction of the price and also takes a lot less space too! It's a versatile machine that makes ice cream, slushies, milkshakes, sorbets, and mix-ins to truly earn its space in the kitchen. You can even combine up to three flavours with three included dessert cups.
This food processor's biggest drawcard is its small footprint (30cm tall and 16cm wide), making it great for those with smaller kitchens, but it also has a powerful 650W motor to help blitz foods to slice, grate, chop and knead in seconds. This is the lowest price we've seen for the MultiPro Go, and you can read the full review here.
This drip-style coffee maker lets you wake up to a fresh pot of coffee every morning and it will even keep it warm all morning for those cold days working from home. You can program it to brew at a specific time and even adjust the strength of your brew.
We might be in the middle of winter, but there's no denying some parts of Australia need a good fan year round. This Vornado model creates tornado-like air flow that circulates around the room. Note that this is the smallest model in the range, ideal for bedrooms.
If you're after a compact model that can feed one or two people, this Philips option is great for under a hundred dollary-doos. It's been hovering around the AU$95 mark for a while, so it's quite the best deal, but it's still a discount that's hard to pass up on an air fryer with a staggering 13 preset cooking options.
Headphones & speakers
Offering poised and revealing sound, along with excellent comfort and microphone quality, this saving is one to consider if you've been on the hunt for a quality pair of earbuds. Though noise cancellation and battery life could use some work, we awarded these earbuds a TechRadar Recommends seal of approval in our Technics EAH-AZ80 review.
We gave these stunning earbuds 4.5 stars in our review as they have class-leading audio handling and impeccable sound quality that rivals the best wireless earbuds. With balanced sound, effective ANC and a great battery life, these Sennheiser buds will make any audiophile smile.
Offering “incredible sound”, the Bose Ultra Open Earbuds have all the power and quality you’d expect from a Bose-branded item while providing the benefits of an open-ear form factor. The Immersive sound is excellent, and there’s also up to seven hours of play time and up to 48 hours of standby time. They simply just work and work very well.
Nearly as good as the gen 1 QuietComfort Ultra, the SC misses out on the Immersive Audio mode. There'll also be a little difference in sound quality as they process sound differently, but it's still excellent, as is the ANC performance. You'll also get a soft case for this foldable headphone rather than the hard one for the more expensive set.
The 5th-gen version is out now, but it's our Sennheiser Momentum 4 review that scored a full five stars, where we called these headphones "unbeatable". With active noise-cancellation, 60-hours of battery life and excellent sound quality, there are few pairs that can compete with the Momentum 4.
It's a pity only one colourway is going for this price, but if you don't mind the dusty pink colourway of Sony's latest flagship cans, you'll be in for a treat. Arguably one of the best headphones available today, there's no doubting performance here, with beautifully balanced sound and great ANC.
Clean, detailed sound, full protection against dust and water and all packaged in a gorgeous body, the Bose SoundLink Flex is a Bluetooth speaker you'll want to take with you everywhere you go, and at a pretty good price too.
This visually stunning Bluetooth home speaker is the previous generation (a Studio 5 has been released), but it's still delivers 360º bassy rumbles the Aura series is known for. That's thanks to six outward-firing 40mm drivers with 15W of power each. However, it supports only Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity which, in 2026, can feel unstable compared to the latest standard, but that's hard to fault at this low price (note that the original list price is the previous discounted amount).
This floatable Bluetooth speaker is perfect for the poolside party, with up to 15 hours of playtime and very decent 45m connectivity range. It promises bassy, punchy and yet a clear 360º soundstage.
Vacuum cleaners
This is a very different Dreame R10 to the one we've previously reviewed on TechRadar, but if it performs anything like the light-coloured version that has since been discontinued, then I think this is excellent value. For not a lot of money, this appliance promises up to 45 minutes of runtime and a bendy wand to get under furniture. It even comes with a wall-mount attachment.
With powerful and dynamic suction, plenty of attachments and an auto-empty charging dock, this is arguably the best value non-Dyson cordless vacuum right now. Read our review for the full scoop. Often sold around the AU$750 price point, it as low as AU$438 at the start of this sale, but this is still a great bargain on what I think is the best stick vacuum cleaner in Australia.
This is a fantastic discount on Dyson's most powerful cordless vacuum to date, and what I like even more about it is the quick-release floorhead so you don't have to keep bending to take off or clip it back in again. For your money, you're getting 315AW of suction and a very powerful motor, a new compression dust cup that can hold up to 30 days of compacted dirt, the new anti-tangle FluffyCones floorhead with dust-illuminating light and long runtime too. If you want the latest from the popular brand, this one is it.
This Roborock wet-dry vacuum will leave your hard floors sparkling clean thanks to powerful suction and effective cleaning. It can get up close to edges and the whole body can lay completely flat to help getting underneath tricky to reach places. This price is equal to the lowest we have seen on Amazon and is a great saving on an excellent floor washer – read our review for more info.
Where this Dreame differs from all the others on this page is that if you don't want it to mop (do a vacuum-only run), it can drop its mop pads in the base station by itself. It's also pretty powerful and scored 4 stars in our Dreame X40 Ultra review. It's now two generations old but I'd still recommend it today, especially at this price.
We haven't tested this specific model but we were rather impressed by the Qrevo Curv 2 Pro that's not available in Australia. The Flow version has slightly lower suction (20,000Pa vs 25,000Pa) and uses a roller mop rather than dual pads which I personally prefer. It is a slightly taller bot compared to the Pro model, but if you don't have a lot of low-lying furniture, I would trust this machine based on all other impressive Roborock robovacs my colleagues and I have tested.
Want the latest Dreame tech? Released earlier this year, this robovac packs everything that Dreame models are good at — excellent suction, decent mopping, superb obstacle avoidance, pet-zone cleaning and so much more — into a sleek machine. OK, so it looks like all the others, but c'mon, you can't tell me the white with metallic accents don't fit into any home.
Coffee machines
This compact manual coffee machine can pour up to two espresso shots at once and features a steam wand for cafe-quality milk foaming. There's no built-in grinder, but you either use ground coffee beans or invest in a separate grinder using the cash you save with this deal.
This gorgeous-looking, easy-to-use, bean-to-cup espresso machine is a worthy addition to any coffee lover's kitchen. It's relatively compact, too, and pours delicious espresso with little to no skill involved. Note that this is the non-Evo model, meaning it can't make cold brew. The Evo model is out of stock at the time of writing.
The Breville Bambino Plus is incredibly simple to use, and can take care of most of the coffee making process for you. Grind some beans into the porta filter, insert it into the group head and use the one-touch controls to brew. It also has a hands-free milk texturing system for expertly frothed milk, while ThermoJet technology means the machine is ready to use in seconds. There's very little you need to do to simply enjoy the results — now AU$20 more than what it cost at the start of the sale.
This Philips bean-to-cup machine can make 12 coffee-based drinks, all of which are served perfectly, and can be customised to suit your tastes. We weren't too fond of its milk frothing skills in our LatteGo 4400 Series review, but at this price, I can't recommend it highly enough, even though it was AU$175 cheaper for the first half of the sale thanks to a coupon.
This 3-in-1 coffee machine brews quality espresso, drip coffee and even fast cold brew using its Barista Assist technology, an integrated grinder and weight-based dosing. There's a lot it can do, and it does it very well, with the Cyberspace model offering the best discount.
This at-home espresso machine is perfect for hobbyist baristas and coffee connoisseurs alike and has long held a position on our round-up of the best espresso machines for good reason. This manual coffee machine streamlines the brewing process from beans to latte with its integrated conical burr grinder, steam wand and precise espresso extraction.
It's an expensive machine but we like it so much that it scored 4.5 stars in our De'Longhi Eletta Explore review. Capable of making both hot and cold coffee brews, this bean-to-cup machine produces delicious results, although it's not without its quirks. Our reviewer thought its water tank design was a little annoying and wasn't too thrilled with the two-carafe milk system, but if those aren't going to be issues for you, this could be a good investment.
Air fryers
This big air fryer has multiple accessories to keep clean, but there's no denying this Sunbeam unit is a fantastic addition to any kitchen. It's capable of cooking in separate zones, complete with separate trays to maximise the space or one huge 11.4L zone. Food is roasted to perfection, whether it's a full chicken or small portions of fries or vegetables.
Securing a spot on our list of the best air fryers, our reviewer said this innovative model from Ninja was the "air fryer of my dreams". It takes a familiar double drawer design, but stacks them on top of each other, resulting in a smaller footprint. Performance is exemplary, but just make sure the food you put in isn't that big, as the drawers themselves are on the smaller side at 4.75L each.
We haven't tested Philips' dual basket air fryer, but considering how much we've loved the brand's other kitchen appliances, it's hard to not make a mention of this offer. This 9L air fryer has drawers of different sizes, which makes it easy to cook a main and a side together, and promises to sync cooking times if needed.
This compact air fryer packs 1700W of power into a portable design, with two borosilicate glassware containers that serve as both frying baskets and serving dishes. The borosilicate means they can also withstand extreme temperatures, making it easy to take your favourite foods from frozen to crispy, and it's safer to use than any non-stick basket. The Crispi also comes with two removable crisping grates and two snap-on container lids for easy food-storage post-feast.
Ever cooked with steam in an air fryer? Now you can with this Philips two-drawer air fryer. In my Philips 5000 Series Dual Basket XXL Air Fryer Steam review, I said that it cooks everything really well, but there are some caveats to keep in mind when it comes to the use of steam. Still, it's absolutely worth the investment if you want to upgrade from an old air fryer and you have the space for it.
OK, hear me out about why this is being grouped with the air fryers: because this countertop oven can air fryer as one of its many functions. And like other air fryers it can also grill, roast and dehydrate. What it can do that standard air fryers can't is also bake like a convection fan-forced oven, which can be very handy indeed. Oh, it can steam too. If this ain't good value as a kitchen upgrade, I dunno what is, but you will need the space for it on your counter.
Phones & tablets
We named the Nothing Phone (4a) the best overall cheap phone for its mix of good mid-range specs, unique design, clean Android UI and low price. Its cameras can be better and there's no wireless charging here, but it's to be expected for a phone at this price point.
It looks like an iPhone and can rival Apple's performance too, thanks to a powerful chipset under the hood. In fact, our tester was quite impressed with this phone in our Xiaomi 17T review, with the biggest issue being bloatware. If that doesn't bother you, we gave this one four stars.
Costing less than Apple’s budget phone — the AU$1,149 iPhone 17e — the base model Samsung Galaxy S26 is a true flagship device with three camera lenses, 12GB of RAM and the full Galaxy AI suite. We've seen this dip below AU$1,000 recently, but this price is still a bargain given how much more expensive flagship phones are these days. Amazon has the Black, Cobalt Violet, Sky Blue and White colours available for this price, and you can also trade in an old phone for more savings.
The latest in Samsung's well-received budget tablet range, the A11 picks up where the A9 left off, and at the same price too. This is the base model, with just Wi-Fi connectivity and 128GB of storage, but you can expand that easily to up to 2TB via a microSD card. If you need an Android tablet for daily use like browsing, watching videos and maybe playing a few games, this one's well worth considering, although it has been available for less than AU$300 previously.
With more storage than the standard Paperwhite, a brighter screen and wireless charging, the Paperwhite Signature Edition is arguably better value than the base model above if you think you'll make full use of the storage and its wireless charging capabilities. If not, you're better off going with the standard Paperwhite, although its meagre discount is rather disappointing.
The Kindle Colorsoft is one of the best ereaders with a colour display, even offering a feature to make the hues more vivid. While I wouldn't recommend at full price, this discount makes it a little easier on the pocket for the 32GB version that also has wireless charging.
Summer must-haves
SodaStream is a leading name in sparkling water makers and the Art is an entry-level model that uses a retro-inspired pull lever to add CO2 to water rather than the usual button on models like the SodaStream Terra. This sparkling water maker will also get you a bottle and a gas cylinder to start, and you can purchase flavourings and get the cylinder replaced or refilled easily enough.
Not only will you be able to make single-serve smoothies with this blender, it will also let you prepare larger batches, thanks two two jars. Its headline act, however, is the alert that you'll get if it needs a little extra liquid for the smoothest results. And it's a heck of a lot cheaper than the more popular Ninja BlendBoss, which is down to AU$141.55 in different colour options.
A welcome saving on Breville's answer to the SodaStream. Not only can you use the InFizz Fusion to carbonate water, but you can fizz any liquid you can think of — other than hot beverages of course. This nifty machine is sure to be a hit during at-home cocktail nights.
It's got a cult-like following and two members of our own staff are massive fans. If you love your chilled desserts – ice creams, gelatos, smoothies – but want to control your calorie intake, you really should consider getting the Ninja Creami. This Deluxe edition gets you three containers, which is great value at this price, although it was over AU$50 cheaper in July.
The Ninja Slushi lets you skip the ice and still enjoy perfectly smooth icy drinks with very little effort. Whether you're craving a frappe, smoothie, or even a cheeky spiked slushi, its multiple drink modes have you covered. Check out our Ninja Slushi review for the full rundown.
This is one of the better deals we have seen for the Creami lately. Read our review for more info, but you can think of it as the Creami’s upgraded sibling. It handles everything the original model does, then goes further with a built-in soft-serve unit featuring six dedicated programs.
When space is a premium and you only require cooling in a focused area, then a tower fan might be for you. This one from Philips is only 23.8cm deep and wide to fit a small space like a corner or a narrow hallway, while also standing 109.5cm tall to provide more cooling.
This fan can be used either at home, plugged in, or on the go with its built-in battery that’s rated for up to 12 hours of continuous operation. The water droplets from the misting function are ultra-fine and come from an integrated tank, so the feature also works while on the go. A built-in handle and lightweight 1.76kg body also make the FlexBreeze HydroGo easy to transport and move around.
This bladeless fan may be the priciest in this list, but this discount still makes the Shark TurboBlade Ultra a more affordable option than Dyson’s offerings. The fan can either be set horizontally to cover a wider area or vertically for more focused cooling. It comes with 10 speed options and different noise levels to suit whatever your cooling needs are.
This portable aircon can rapidly cool down a space of up to 20sqm while also running relatively quietly for as low as 64db. We haven't reviewed this yet, but it has dozens of 5-star user reviews for its ease of installation and effectiveness.
This portable aircon also doubles as a dehumidifier and can cool down a room of up to 30sqm, while also running at 64db during low-speed mode. TechRadar hasn't reviewed this yet, but it has a handful of 5-star user reviews praising its portability and performance.
Personal care
Fitted with a flexible head, this shaver is designed to glide against the shape of your face, while onboard sensors will allow it to adapt the cutting power to your beard's length. Speaking of which, it's got 5 length settings to suit different needs and it holds its own while in the shower too.
This premium electric shaver is going for such a good price right now that I think it would make an excellent Christmas gift for the deserving man. With sensors to analyse facial hair 160x times a second, it promises precise strokes for the perfect, close shave without the hefty price tag.
The Dreame Gleame hair dryer is an even more affordable alternative to the bigger brands. Its motor spins at a mighty fast 110,000 RPM for fast airflow and quick drying, plus built-in ion technology results in smooth, shiny hair. Not to mention, the slim, lightweight build make it comfortable to hold.
Much like Dyson's Airstrait but more versatile thanks to different attachments, this is a hair styler that can dry and style at the same time. It's not quite perfect — Shark improved on it with the newer SilkiPro — but this discount is still hard to pass up for a styler that can save you time and offer you different coiffures each day of the week.
If you didn't know what a 'sonic' brush is, it's quieter and gentler than an oscillating electric toothbrush (like Oral-B). The DiamondClean 9000 has 4 cleaning modes, and one of them gets you 3 intensities. This value pack gets you a his-and-hers version, plus the glass is actually the charger.
Home entertainment & Hi-Fi
The latest version of LG's moveable, portable TV can be a useful addition to your home. Not only will it stream all your fave services, but you can use it a work monitor or home hub with calendars, chore lists, shopping lists, whatever you want. It has just 4 hours of battery life though, and a resolution of 1440p, but our tester was quite taken by in our LG StanByMe 2 review.
Prefer 4K resolution with Dolby Vision? The LG StanByMe 2 Max is also discounted but only by 8%.
The Amazon Fire TV Cube combines all the benefits of a streaming device with Alexa support. It works as a smart speaker so you can control your smart home devices with it, but it also provides access to every streaming app you can think of. Throw in Dolby Vision, HDR, and Dolby Atmos, and it’s everything you could want. So why not grab a streaming device that's also a smart speaker?
This budget-friendly 2.1 soundbar is ideal for anyone looking to upgrade their TV or computer audio without spending much money. We were pleasantly surprised by how it performed in our Creative Stage Pro review, finding it delivered impressive bass and excellent volume. Given its size and price, expectations should be tempered, but for a cost-effective audio upgrade, it's ace.
In our Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar review, we said this soundbar rivals the Sonos Arc, which is the best Sonos soundbar we've tried. The Smart Ultra is compact, beautifully built, and offers plenty of control options to go with its wide, detailed sound.
This Sony Bluetooth turntable is as fuss-free as they come with regard to setup and getting your favourite vinyl records spinning. Whether you're playing via wired or wireless speakers, it delivers a delightfully musical sound that will satisfy vinyl beginners or those looking for a more hands-off approach. Please note that this is a bigger discount than the 14% Amazon is displaying as the listed 'typical price' was the previous discounted price.
Arguably one of the most iconic turntables available right now, the Sound Burger is lightweight, works wirelessly with up to 12 hours of playtime, has Bluetooth connectivity and is easy to use. It's a fabulous entry into the world of vinyl at a fantastic price.
Fitness trackers & smartwatches
We called it "nearly the perfect fitness tracker" in our Oura Ring 4 review, praising the design, ease-of-use, long-lasting battery and detailed health information it offers. This fascinating bit of tech hasn't been cheaper and, even though you need a subscription, it can be well worth it for the comprehensive health data you can get. Note that prices vary depending on colour and size, but most are discounted.
The 'S' in the name stands for 'small', meaning this specific Garmin was made for petite wrists and features a 42mm vibrant OLED display. You also get Multiband GPS, an intuitive menu navigation, excellent battery life, plenty of Garmin fitness features... and, oh, did I mention the OLED display?
Dash cams
Holding a spot on our list of the best dash cams, the Vantrue E1 is super compact, yet is capable of recording clear, detailed footage day and night. A comprehensive mobile, PC and Mac app allows for easy footage transfers and built-in GPS ensures you know exactly where any incidents take place.
We call this an "all-round surveillance solution" in our 70mai Dash Cam A510 review, due to it including both front-facing and rear-facing cameras in the box. They're quality cameras, too, recording 2.7K footage from the front and 1080p at the back, complete with wide fields of view. Built-in GPS, 360º rotation for in-car recording and easy install only add to its appeal.
Gaming hardware
This deal offers you a significant saving on the new, higher price on Meta's best 'affordable' headset, and a close second to its best ever headset according to our resident VR headset tester. In fact, he thinks it's the second-best headset anyone can buy from any brand, and it's only a more tempting offer thanks to this limited-time deal.
Please don't confuse this with the ROG Xbox Ally X, which has more powerful specs. This is the cheaper sibling that now costs AU$10 more than its July Prime Day price. However, given the price hikes across the board on all game consoles, this seems like a tempting buy right now. This was AU$799 during Amazon's Mid-Year Sale in early June, but it would be remiss of me to not list this discount here.
This handheld gaming PC has been cheaper before, dropping to the AU$899 mark but, then again, nothing really comes cheap these days. Importantly, though, this is a great performer, with a vivid 8-inch display and 144Hz refresh rate for smooth gameplay. It's also rather nice looking and comfortable in the hand.
Sure, it's a wired controller, but this gamepad is simple to use and durable, with drift-free hall effect analog sticks. In fact, the base of the sticks also have RGB, which is fantastic at this price. Being wired, however, means this isn't ideal for couch play, but if you're a PC gamer at your desk, it'll do wonderfully well.
[Shipped and sold by Amazon UK]
While we've not reviewed this 75% mechanical gaming keyboard ourselves, reviews from other reputable sources across the web are largely glowing, praising its construction quality, performance and low price. This Prime Big Deal Days discount brings the cost to a new all-time Aussie low — though note that it's only available at this price in black. Other colourways start from AU$94.23.
If you prefer your gaming keyboards with a numpad, this 96% option is a great alternative to the Epomaker F75 above. It's likewise accrued positive reviews (both professional and from users) and even includes a customisable colour LCD display. This price is just AU$1 more than its all-time Australian low. Also available with a similar discount in blue/white and pink colourways.
Boasting a 12,000dpi 'Hero' sensor, as well as 6 programmable buttons, a 250-hour battery and onboard memory for your settings, the Logitech G305 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse is ideal for competitive play. Want to know more? Check out our review, but not that only the blue and lilac colourways get the best discount.
One of the best gaming mice available right now, the Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 Dex is an exceptionally lightweight and capable device, with a long-lasting battery life, five programmable buttons and a 32K DPI sensor.
A nice 30% off deal on a 27-inch OLED gaming monitor, bringing it down to the lowest price we have seen on Amazon. It features a 180Hz panel capable of a 4K resolution. We awarded four and a half stars to this screen in our Alienware 27 AW2725Q review, and were impressed with its sharp visuals and HDR performance.
This OLED monitor comes with a gigantic 34.2-inch curved screen that boasts a 240Hz refresh rate and a lightning fast 0.03ms response time. It’s capable of producing gorgeous darkness with DisplayHDR TrueBlack 400 certification, and offers a 3440 x 1440 resolution.
PC peripherals
This ergonomic vertical mouse is perfect for small hands and it encourages better posture, thus reducing aches along the wrist, shoulder and shoulder blade. I use it myself (I have the white colourway) and can't recommend it highly enough, even at full price.
A 100Hz-refresh-rate monitor for just AU$100? Sign me up! This display from Lenovo may be a bit small at under 24 inches with a 1080p resolution, but it uses IPS technology for sharp image quality. This is price is the lowest we've seen this monitor go on Amazon.
It might sound like coffee but Espresso makes some of the best portable displays on the market and this Lite version of a 15-inch add-on is relatively affordable compared to the brand's other offerings even at full price. With a simple USB-C connection, it's ready to go out of the box with 400 nits of peak brightness in 1080p resolution. It's also relatively light and compact, in case you need to travel with it.
The MX Keys S Combo is an excellent desk upgrade if you want a premium keyboard and mouse without paying anywhere near the usual bundle price. It combines the backlit MX Keys S with the quiet, ergonomic MX Master 3S, plus a palm rest, and both can switch between up to three devices.
I've used the T5 previously and currently use the 2TB T7 Shield, and while it's tempting to upgrade, it's still plenty fast. So just imagine how good the upgraded portable SSD will be for you if you're looking for a safe and reliable backup solution for all your files. The 1TB T9 has apparently been as cheap as AU$190 before, but that was way back in 2024. It's since hovered around this price.
In our 4-star review from last year, we praised this speedy tri-band Wi-Fi 7 router for its combination of advanced hardware and flexible OS (the excellent OpenWRT) at an impressively affordable price. It's only weak spot? It lacks mesh capabilities. GL.iNet has since released a beta firmware that aims to rectify that, but we still think it's best suited to use as a single router in an apartment or smaller home. This deal is just a couple of dollars shy of its previous Australian low.
Google's Wi-Fi 6e capable mesh system is worth considering for big homes, although we've seen discounts that make this 3-pack cheaper than half price. You can position each unit around your home to create an even blanket of Wi-Fi, cracking down on dead spots.
If you aren't keen on the Google mesh Wi-Fi system listed above, consider Amazon's own Eero 6+ three-pack instead. You should read our full review to get the complete picture, but we gave the Eero 6+ 4 stars, and noted that the Wi-Fi performance was excellent, the pricing is good and it's easy to use.
The latest eero Wi-Fi 7 mesh router is down to the lowest price we have seen on Amazon. We don't have a review yet, but our friends over at Tom's Guide rated it 4-stars. It's a Wi-Fi 7 model designed for high-speed wireless and wired networks and includes dual 5GbE ports.
Smart home
I've tried a fair few smart home devices in my time but not the Meross smart plugs. Still, something has got to be said about the 4.6-star rating on Amazon with some very happy customers saying it's a great product. Smart plugs are a great way to turn any gadget at home into a smart one, including lamps and kettles. Where the Meross stands out from other affordable offerings is by also featuring an energy monitor — a great way to keep tabs on your usage and save money on power bills.
This 8-inch smart display will need to be wall-mounted and it gives you control of thousands of smart home devices that work over Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and other connectivity standards like Zigbee, Matter and Thread. You can stream video, even security footage, start routines, add widgets and a heck of a lot more you can't with a regular Echo Show — now at its lowest price yet.
This smart alarm clock combines all the best Alexa features and a digital clock, making it all the easier to wake up with a pep in your step. It was surprising to see it didn't get a discount in the last few Amazon sales, so this 20% off is welcome, but it has been available for AU$99 previously.
As of October last year, the RRP for this floor lamp was just AU$149, something that made me give it a high value score on my Nanoleaf Smart Multicolor Floor Lamp review. Now, though, the RRP is AU$169.99 – blame inflation, I suppose — but Amazon is still sticking with the original price. What that means is this is a bigger discount than it first appears. Either way, this is one of the cheapest smart lamps you can get, one that does exactly what it promises on the tin. I have one in my bedroom and, although it's not bright, it creates lovely wall-washing effects.
The Philip Hue Play bar light will amplify your lounge room setup. And given the two-pack makes more economical sense to pick up, you place one on either side of your telly to create some stunning backlighting. While you will need a Hue Hub (sold separately) if you want to sync or screen mirror, the Play can still create quite the ambience on movie nights.
It's been a while since I've seen a good Nanoleaf Shapes discount on Amazon, so I'm stoked to find this. It will make a lovely Christmas gift or you can use it to create spooky Halloween effects this month, the possibilities are endless if you want to get creative. I'm not a great fan of the Nanoleaf app itself but I can't fault the lights.
I much prefer this design of the newest Echo Show 8 smart display, now powered by a AZ3 Pro chip for better performance and 15% more screen real estate than previous generations. It's a much better smart hub now, with Alexa at your beck and call (and fingertips).
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Apple to the Max: part 2
If you've had your eye on Apple's latest-release over-ear headphones, you're in luck as this Amazon sale has one colourway that's at the receiving end of a small discount — there's AU$100 off only the Starlight model of the Apple AirPods Max 2.
Not the best price as some colours were down to AU$799 in July, but then I really wasn't expecting any discount on these cans. So can't really complain.
I don't necessarily want the cans as I already use the AirPods Pro 3, but some of you who prefer the larger set would love the improvements the H2 chip brings to the Max 2. They will work with the iPhone 15 or newer Apple handsets and, as our AirPods Max 2 review says, they're one of the best headphones available today, albeit at a hefty price.
Among the new features these headphones bring are live translate, advanced call screening, gesture control, conversational awareness, and adaptive audio. Pair all of these with a stunning high-end design, class-leading noise cancellation, and fantastic audio quality, and the AirPods Max 2 are definitely worth considering.
Apple AirPods Max 2:
AU$999 now AU$899
Go with this compact stand mixer
KitchenAid's popular stand mixers might be the staple in most kitchens, but not everyone has the space — or money — for them. Enter the Kenwood Go range, which has a 4L stand mixer with a small footprint.
Sure, you won't be able to beat or knead large batches of cake batter or bread dough, but it still serves a purpose. I should know, I have one (the Clay Red) and it's not just adorable, but very useful in my tiny one-bedroom apartment in Sydney where space is at a premium.
Even at full price (AU$399) it's a fraction of the price a KitchenAid would cost you, but there's AU$100 off right now on all three colours.
Kenwood Go stand mixer:
AU$399 now AU$299
Even at full price, these are something
Nothing has made some of our favourite headphones and earbuds in the last couple of years, nearly every one of them well received by our audio experts, and the CMF sub-brand brings in the budget goods that don't really make too many compromises.
Take the CMF by Nothing Buds Pro 2 wireless buds: even at full price, they cost under a hundred dollary-doos! And while they got a small 5% discount in July, they've been neglected this time round. Yet they're packed full of value and lovely sound.
If you want some high-quality earbuds for cheap that rival the audio performance and noise cancellation of the AirPods, but at a much — MUCH — lower price, these are it. And in some nice colours too.
CMF by Nothing Buds Pro 2: AU$95
What is Alexa+ and is it worth it?
I'm sure by now we're all familiar with Alexa, Amazon's voice assistant, even though we may not have used it if we're more dependent on Google Assistant/Gemini or Siri.
Alexa+ is just a smarter, more conversational version of the original — or, to use technical jargon, it's a generative AI model. While it can do everything the original Alexa could, it does more than answer specific questions or perform set tasks. It can remember your personal information and can take context into account, which is how it becomes more conversational when you ask it to do something for you.
The result is a more personalised assistant that delivers better outcomes and learns from your behaviour in order to make more relevant suggestions.
Alexa+ is available on nearly all the current Echo devices and is a free add-on for Prime members, but a subscription costs AU$29.99 a month for everyone else. Another reason to hold on to the AU$9.99p/m Prime subscription, isn't it?
Whether Alexa+ is worth the upgrade is up to you and which AI assistant you prefer. With Gemini just as popular, there's competition and, much like its counterparts, Alexa+ is better at understanding you and one of the reasons for that is because you can feed it information which it will retain. You can tell it what you like and don’t like, share facts and key dates such as birthdays and the types of food you enjoy. You can also share photos, messages, emails, documents and calendar events, and get Alexa+ to draw upon the information for use in its responses and suggestions.
Alexa, is there a cheap Echo in here?
Yup, Christmas is coming and if you're keen on finding a lovely tech gift that won't cost the earth, then consider the Amazon Echo Dot.
Yes, it's an older model, but that's also why it's cheap and, given the Echo Pop has been discontinued and the Echo Spot isn't quite as affordable as I had hoped this Prime Day, this Echo Dot will do you just fine for a bare-bones, entry-level smart speaker.
In fact, it will even support Alexa+ which is free for Prime members.
It was AU$43 in July, so this isn't the best price, but it's still affordable.
Amazon Echo Dot (5th gen):
AU$99 now AU$59
Let's talk toast
There are toasters and there are toasters, none need to cost as much as AU$400, but then again, maybe they do.
I'm not saying I can justify the high asking price of the Breville Eye Q, but damn, it makes fabulous toast, just how I like it. It uses optic sensors to determine the doneness of the bread based on the colour (and that's chosen by the user of course) rather than heat sensors, and it has a specific mode for artisanal breads too. Whether you like it well browned or just lightly toasted, the Breville Eye Q can do it just right every time.
Well, at least it won't cost you AU$400 to get perfect toast every morning thanks to this discount.
Breville Eye Q (2-slice; Noir Black):
AU$419 now AU$299
Wake up and smell the coffee
The Nespresso Vertuo Pop is the famed coffee maker's smallest machine, yet it doesn't scrimp on features. Being part of the Vertuo lineup, it uses a wider range of pods that can brew a range of coffee sizes, from single espresso all the way up to a full mug.
This machine has been one of our faves here at TechRadar ever since it launched in 2023, with a couple of my colleagues using it themselves at home and none of any complaints. It works just as you'd expect and couldn't be simpler. All you need to do is pop a pod in and press a button, the machine takes care of the rest — it's that easy.
The AU$199 RRP is already good value in my opinion, but a discount sees the compact pod machine drop to under AU$100 a... pop. Not the cheapest price, admittedly (which was AU$88), but not too far away.
Nespresso Vertuo Pop:
AU$229 now AU$92.15
Read all about it: New Kindle ereaders up for pre-order
If you haven't heard yet, Amazon has just announced a brand-new lineup of Kindle ereaders, 2026 edition. These include two entry-level Kindles (the usual 16GB storage and, now a 32GB model as well in different colours), new Paperwhite and Colorsoft, with the latter two also getting new Signature Editions as well.
They were announced at 11pm AEST on Thursday, October 1 and they're up for pre-order if you want to upgrade your summer reading experience. All new Kindles start shipping November 11, but I don't think we should expect to see any of them discounted during Black Friday.
Kindle (16GB): AU$279
Kindle (32GB): AU$299
Kindle Paperwhite (16GB): AU$369
Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition (32GB): AU$399
New Kindle Colorsoft (16GB): AU$449
New Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition (32GB): AU$499
Over 9,000 Aussie shoppers have joined me so far on my deal-hunting expedition on Amazon, and I'm very grateful for your company — hopefully I've been able to help you not just find tech you need or like, but also save you some cash in the bargain.
I'm still at it, of course, as there are some new offers still popping up, or perhaps I just missed them earlier on. You have until midnight tonight (Eastern time) to get your shopping sorted but, if you miss out, it's a good thing that Black Friday sales aren't too far away now.
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