Hurry, Amazon Prime Big Deal Days ends tonight — last chance to check out these 100+ expert-approved offers on headphones, air fryers, vacuums & more

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Apple to the Max: part 2 (Image credit: Future) If you've had your eye on Apple's latest-release over-ear headphones, you're in luck as this Amazon sale has one colourway that's at the receiving end of a small discount — there's AU$100 off only the Starlight model of the Apple AirPods Max 2. Not the best price as some colours were down to AU$799 in July, but then I really wasn't expecting any discount on these cans. So can't really complain. I don't necessarily want the cans as I already use the AirPods Pro 3, but some of you who prefer the larger set would love the improvements the H2 chip brings to the Max 2. They will work with the iPhone 15 or newer Apple handsets and, as our AirPods Max 2 review says, they're one of the best headphones available today, albeit at a hefty price. Among the new features these headphones bring are live translate, advanced call screening, gesture control, conversational awareness, and adaptive audio. Pair all of these with a stunning high-end design, class-leading noise cancellation, and fantastic audio quality, and the AirPods Max 2 are definitely worth considering. Apple AirPods Max 2: AU$999 now AU$899

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Go with this compact stand mixer (Image credit: Kenwood) KitchenAid's popular stand mixers might be the staple in most kitchens, but not everyone has the space — or money — for them. Enter the Kenwood Go range, which has a 4L stand mixer with a small footprint. Sure, you won't be able to beat or knead large batches of cake batter or bread dough, but it still serves a purpose. I should know, I have one (the Clay Red) and it's not just adorable, but very useful in my tiny one-bedroom apartment in Sydney where space is at a premium. Even at full price (AU$399) it's a fraction of the price a KitchenAid would cost you, but there's AU$100 off right now on all three colours. Kenwood Go stand mixer: AU$399 now AU$299 ↑ Go back up

Even at full price, these are something (Image credit: Nothing) Nothing has made some of our favourite headphones and earbuds in the last couple of years, nearly every one of them well received by our audio experts, and the CMF sub-brand brings in the budget goods that don't really make too many compromises. Take the CMF by Nothing Buds Pro 2 wireless buds: even at full price, they cost under a hundred dollary-doos! And while they got a small 5% discount in July, they've been neglected this time round. Yet they're packed full of value and lovely sound. If you want some high-quality earbuds for cheap that rival the audio performance and noise cancellation of the AirPods, but at a much — MUCH — lower price, these are it. And in some nice colours too. CMF by Nothing Buds Pro 2: AU$95

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What is Alexa+ and is it worth it? (Image credit: Amazon) I'm sure by now we're all familiar with Alexa, Amazon's voice assistant, even though we may not have used it if we're more dependent on Google Assistant/Gemini or Siri. Alexa+ is just a smarter, more conversational version of the original — or, to use technical jargon, it's a generative AI model. While it can do everything the original Alexa could, it does more than answer specific questions or perform set tasks. It can remember your personal information and can take context into account, which is how it becomes more conversational when you ask it to do something for you. The result is a more personalised assistant that delivers better outcomes and learns from your behaviour in order to make more relevant suggestions. Alexa+ is available on nearly all the current Echo devices and is a free add-on for Prime members, but a subscription costs AU$29.99 a month for everyone else. Another reason to hold on to the AU$9.99p/m Prime subscription, isn't it? Whether Alexa+ is worth the upgrade is up to you and which AI assistant you prefer. With Gemini just as popular, there's competition and, much like its counterparts, Alexa+ is better at understanding you and one of the reasons for that is because you can feed it information which it will retain. You can tell it what you like and don’t like, share facts and key dates such as birthdays and the types of food you enjoy. You can also share photos, messages, emails, documents and calendar events, and get Alexa+ to draw upon the information for use in its responses and suggestions.

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Alexa, is there a cheap Echo in here? (Image credit: Future) Yup, Christmas is coming and if you're keen on finding a lovely tech gift that won't cost the earth, then consider the Amazon Echo Dot. Yes, it's an older model, but that's also why it's cheap and, given the Echo Pop has been discontinued and the Echo Spot isn't quite as affordable as I had hoped this Prime Day, this Echo Dot will do you just fine for a bare-bones, entry-level smart speaker. In fact, it will even support Alexa+ which is free for Prime members. It was AU$43 in July, so this isn't the best price, but it's still affordable. Amazon Echo Dot (5th gen): AU$99 now AU$59

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Let's talk toast (Image credit: Sharmishta Sarkar / TechRadar) There are toasters and there are toasters, none need to cost as much as AU$400, but then again, maybe they do. I'm not saying I can justify the high asking price of the Breville Eye Q, but damn, it makes fabulous toast, just how I like it. It uses optic sensors to determine the doneness of the bread based on the colour (and that's chosen by the user of course) rather than heat sensors, and it has a specific mode for artisanal breads too. Whether you like it well browned or just lightly toasted, the Breville Eye Q can do it just right every time. Well, at least it won't cost you AU$400 to get perfect toast every morning thanks to this discount. Breville Eye Q (2-slice; Noir Black): AU$419 now AU$299

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Wake up and smell the coffee (Image credit: Nespresso) The Nespresso Vertuo Pop is the famed coffee maker's smallest machine, yet it doesn't scrimp on features. Being part of the Vertuo lineup, it uses a wider range of pods that can brew a range of coffee sizes, from single espresso all the way up to a full mug. This machine has been one of our faves here at TechRadar ever since it launched in 2023, with a couple of my colleagues using it themselves at home and none of any complaints. It works just as you'd expect and couldn't be simpler. All you need to do is pop a pod in and press a button, the machine takes care of the rest — it's that easy. The AU$199 RRP is already good value in my opinion, but a discount sees the compact pod machine drop to under AU$100 a... pop. Not the cheapest price, admittedly (which was AU$88), but not too far away. Nespresso Vertuo Pop: AU$229 now AU$92.15 ↑ Go back up