Amazon Prime Day 2021 in Australia: all the best deals still live on Day 3

Amazon Prime Day 2021 – at least the Australia edition – is over. But the deals are far from done.

How to shop during Prime Day 2021 The only way to maximise your savings during the Prime Day sale is to become a Prime member. Click on the link below to sign up and you'll get a 30-day free trial, plus access to a lot of other Amazon services, including Prime Video, Prime Reading and Prime Gaming (previously called Twitch)

We're lucky in Australia, where there's a Global Store section on Amazon that brings us select items available on Amazon UK and Amazon US. So as long as Prime Day continues in those markets, we'll keep getting fresh offers Down Under.

Prime Day in Australia has come hot on the heels of Amazon's Mid-Year Sale – which ended only a few weeks ago – and yet the international online retailer has outdone itself. We've seen some of the best prices on a lot of items, including Amazon's own devices. Some Echo speakers were down to their lowest price yet, like the 3rd Generation Echo Dot down to just AU$19, but we also saw the best price yet on the latest Sony WH-1000XM4 noise cancelling headphones.

While many of those excellent offers have expired, others are still available but at higher prices, and there's fresh ones still rolling in from overseas. You can head to Amazon's dedicated Prime Day page for all the offers, or you can stick with us while we handpick the best tech deals from the last day of the massive sale.

Best Prime Day 2021 deals

Gaming

Nintendo Switch Lite (all colours) | AU$329.95 AU$228 (save AU$101.95) Amazon's doing a genuinely amazing deal on the Switch Lite for this year's Prime Day, dropping the portable console to one of the lowest Aussie prices we've ever seen – just AU$228. That's a good AU$20 cheaper than it's been on Amazon AU before. The catch ism this big discount is only the Turquoise option, while the others are all AU$289 (still not a bad discount).View Deal

Xbox Series S | AU$499 AU$429 (save AU$70) The latest generation of consoles are still super fresh on the market (and very rarely in stock), so seeing AU$70 off the Xbox Series S is certainly worth a look. It's not quite as powerful as the Series X, but if you're looking for a more compact and casual entry into the current generation of gaming, you should probably pounce on this opportunity.View Deal

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller | AU$99.95 AU$82 (save AU$18.95) Nintendo’s detachable Joy-Con controllers are great, but if you like to play for more than an hour or two at a time, they can get uncomfortable to use. With excellent ergonomics, HD rumble and built-in amiibo functionality, the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller is up there with the best console gamepads on the market. It was down to AU$69 for a limited-time Lightning Deal, but while that low price is no longer available, there's still a small 18% discount available.View Deal

PS5 Pulse 3D wireless headset | AU$159.95 AU$138 (save AU$21.95) The last couple of days, this headset was at its lowest price to date. That offer is no longer available but it's still discounted by 14% if you'd like to get your hands on it. It delivers solid stereo sound and a good quality mic, though we’re not fans of its plastic build quality. Still, it’s a no-fuss headset that works like a dream with the PS5.View Deal

Nintendo Switch Joy-Con | AU$119.95 AU$98 (save AU$21.95) If you own a Nintendo Switch and want to expand your host of Joy-Cons so more players can join in the fun (or if you just want to replace your current controllers), then you can pick up a pair from AU$98. They were available for AU$79 a pop in a Lightning Deal, but if you missed out, this isn't a bad price.View Deal

Alienware 25-inch gaming monitor (AW2521HF) | AU$699 AU$559.20 (save AU$139.80) This 25-inch Alienware monitor is currently discounted directly from Dell for AU$559, and Amazon's lower price is no longer available. But it's been price matched and still carries a 20% discount. It's an IPS panel with a 240Hz refresh rate, which will set you up nicely for smooth gaming. Compatibility with AMD FreeSync Premium and Nvidia G-Sync round out the excellent package.View Deal

Logitech G Pro wireless gaming mouse | AU$200 AU$147 (save AU$53) This is an excellent wireless gaming mouse, with a lightweight build, swappable components and some understated Logitech design flair. It has an optical Hero 16K sensor and 16,000 DPI, plus a promised battery life of 40 plus hours. [Ships from Amazon UK]View Deal

Razer Basilisk V2 | AU$149 AU$65 (save AU$84) The Razer Basilisk V2 gaming mouse has seen a huge price cut – if you don’t mind buying from Amazon’s US store. It comes with a 20K DPI optical sensor and 11 different buttons which can easily be customised using Razer’s app. [Ships from Amazon US]View Deal

PS5 media remote | AU$49.95 AU$35 (save AU$14.95) If you've managed to snag a PS5 since their release last November (or still plan to pick one up once availability opens up some more) and you use your PS5 for streaming content, one of these remotes is a must, offering a far more refined way to control movies and TV than a DualSense controller.View Deal

Computing

LG Gram | i5 / 16GB / 512GB SSD | AU$2,599 AU$2,339.10 (save AU$259.90) This 16-inch LG laptop (2021) comes with the latest 11th-gen Intel processor and plenty of system memory for all your multi-tasking needs. It's lightweight for a 16-incher, boasts an excellent screen and offers very impressive battery life. And while it was at a pretty good price earlier, there's still a small 10% discount in case you'd like to get it.View Deal

Asus ZenBook Flip 13 OLED | i7 / 16GB / 1TB SSD | AU$2,299 AU$1,675 (save AU$624) It's usually impossible to find this particular configuration of the 13-inch ZenBook Flip OLED in Australia, and if you do, it costs almost as much as AU$2,500. Get it from Amazon US before Prime Day ends there and you can save a decent chunk on this machine – gorgeous OLED screen, 11th-gen Core CPU and a whopper 1TB SSD included. It even supports the new Wi-Fi 6 standard. In fact, it's over a hundred dollary-doos cheaper now than before. [Ships from Amazon US]View Deal

Lenovo, Asus and Acer Chromebooks | Save up to 38% Whether you're a student looking for an affordable laptop or you're just chasing a solid, portable computing solution, Chromebooks are a great option. Amazon is discounting a huge range of popular Chromebooks by up to 35%, including the ever-popular Lenovo Flex 5 (see below), and our highly-praised IdeaPad Duet, so check out the full list of deals to see if any of them meet your needs.View Deal

Amazon eero 6 mesh Wi-Fi system (3-pack) | AU$499 AU$349 (save AU$150) This mesh networking kit promises to eliminate wireless dead zones and spread speedy Wi-Fi 6 access across your entire home. It had a AU$200 discount for the first two days of Prime Day, but even at the current 30% it's an absolute steal for this kind system. It also integrates Zigbee smart home hub capabilities, so it can be used to centrally monitor and control a whole range of smart home gear, like lights, sensors, security and more.View Deal

AOC I1601FWUX 15.6-inch USB-C portable monitor | AU$260.22 AU$207 (save AU$53) It's nigh impossible to find a portable USB-C monitor selling in Australia for under AU$280, so this discounted 15.6-inch IPS model from monitor bigwig AOC caught our eye. If you're after a second screen for your laptop that you can literally take with you, this is the cheapest option we've found. Note that there's no HDMI input on this, so you'll need a laptop that can send video via USB-C... which is thankfully almost all of them, these days. (But be sure to check!) [Ships from Amazon US]View Deal

Smart home

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd gen) | AU$59 AU$39 (save AU$20) It was just AU$19 for two days but is now back to its usual discounted price of AU$39. Even then it's the cheapest big-brand smart speaker you can get right now! It's a generation old – with a fourth-gen model (listed below) available now – but it's still a great little Alexa speaker. It's the cheapest way to get into setting up a smart home and you can use it to stream to your favourite tunes without it taking up a lot of space in your home. View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot (4th gen) | AU$79 AU$59 (save AU$20) Looking like it would fit right into a space-age setting, the all-new Echo Dot has had a complete redesign from its predecessor. But that's about all that's different about it. It's still a great little smart speaker with Alexa on board, and it was AU$40 off before. There's still AU$20 to be saved if you missed out earlier. Available in grey, a new white colour option, and a rather pleasing blue.View Deal

Amazon Echo (4th gen) | AU$149 AU$119 (save AU$30) Amazon's all-new 2020 Echo smart speaker got its biggest discount yet on June 21-22, but is now only AU$30 off. Even with only 20% off the RRP, it's a good buy. With a whole new design, it's perfect for any space and brings the usual Alexa smarts with it. And at under a hundred dollary-doos, that's a great bargain on the Echo flagship, available in three different colours.View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 5 | AU$129 AU$99 (save AU$30) It was cheaper during Black Friday last year, and had a better price the last couple of days, but there's still a small discount to be had. It's a great stepping stone to setting up a smart home, or for just asking Alexa a few questions, follow recipes, listen to music and watch videos. And, at this price, makes for a pretty good gift too. You have a choice of the grey version or the sand colour, both at the same price.View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 8 | AU$229 AU$159 (save AU$70) No longer 52% off, there's now only a 31% discount, the Echo Show 8 is still affordable at this price. Not only do you get a decent-sized screen, you get a better, higher resolution one too, with a speaker that boasts bigger sound as well. It's the perfect middle ground if you don't want to spend the premium price for the new Echo Show 10 and want something a bit bigger than the Echo Show 5.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag | AU$44 AU$26.20 (save AU$17.80) The Galaxy SmartTag is Samsung’s rival to the Apple AirTag, and it’s not available in Australia at the moment. But if you buy from Amazon’s US store, it's currently discounted from Prime Day. We haven’t spent time with the device at TechRadar, and reviews are a little mixed online. Our colleagues at Tom’s Guide have reviewed it though, and they found it to be an excellent Bluetooth tracker for Samsung users. [Ships from Amazon US]View Deal

Tablets & ereaders

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 10.4-inch | AU$379 AU$299 (save AU$80) This Amazon Prime-exclusive deal was a bit more impressive with a AU$130 discount. But if you missed out, then this 21% off isn't too bad. While the specs aren't the most powerful out there, this is an incredibly affordable way to get yourself a beautiful big screen for watching videos, reading and browsing the web.View Deal

Audio

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 | AU$599 AU$330 (save AU$269) Boses's premium and elegant flagship ANC cans are discounted by almost half price on Amazon at the moment, in Black and Silver with Soapstone being a touch more expensive at AU$377. Designed for comfort and style, these headphones provide the best ANC the company has to offer, solid call quality, and a well-balanced, clear audio.View Deal

Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones | AU$499 from AU$319 (save AU$180) Sony's latest WH-1000XM4 headphones are the company's best when it comes to both ANC and audio, offering intelligent adaptive noise-cancelling and a pleasing, warm audio profile – the combo of which makes for a cosy audio blanket. These cans have been discounted consistently on Amazon, but the Silver set is down to the lowest price yet of just AU$319! If you want the Black version, though, that'll set you back a bit more at AU$330.View Deal

Sony WH-1000XM3 | AU$359 AU$279 (save AU$80) Sure, these are the older-gen of Sony’s fantastic noise cancelling headphones, but you can save a little more by opting for the XM3’s. They’re still a stellar set of headphones, with outstanding noise cancellation and sound quality. They are lacking little perks such as DSEE Extreme audio upscaling and conversation awareness found in the XM4’s above. The silver cans aren't quite as discounted (at AU$299), but the black version sees the price drop to AU$279.View Deal

Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless | AU$599 AU$459 (save AU$140) With solid noise cancelling, convenient features like auto-pause, and the superbly clear audio that Sennheiser is known for, these Momentum 3 Wireless headphones are a great set of cans. Amazon had discounted both the black and the cream models by a massive $417, but they're a bit more expensive now. Still 23% off though. And don't worry if the sale listing doesn't mention that they're the 3rd-gen models, we checked the model number (‎M3 AEBT XL) to be sure that they are.View Deal

Sennheiser CX 400BT | AU$299 AU$145.90 (save AU$153.10) Sennheiser’s CX 400BT true wireless earbuds offer lively and detailed sound, and our review found them to be more comfortable to wear than they look at first glance. We’ve seen the delightful CX 400BT discounted fairly regularly, but this is one of the lowest prices to date. Available in black or white on Amazon.View Deal

Bose QuietComfort true wireless earbuds | AU$399 AU$299 (save AU$100) Bose has taken its expertise in noise-cancelling to the true wireless format with the QuietComfort Earbuds, taking on the likes of Sony with its WF-1000XM3.We loved their superbly balanced and exciting sound, along with their impressive ANC capabilities. Available in Black or Soapstone for AU$299 at Amazon.View Deal

Bose QuietComfort 35 II | AU$399 AU$285 (save AU$114) If the Sony and other Bose cans above seem a little too expensive, it wasn't so long ago that the QuietComfort 35 II was the king of the wireless ANC headphone market. While regularly discounted at this stage, this is still an exceptional price on quality audio and noise-cancelling. You’ll save AU$114 when you buy from Amazon in black or silver.View Deal

Panasonic RZ-S500W true wireless earbuds | AU$249 AU$129 (save AU$120) Panasonic true wireless RZ-S500Ws are often available at far below their RRP, but this is easily the cheapest we've seen then, with 48% off on these four-star buds. With excellent noise-cancelling, great touch controls, and a detailed sound, these buds offer a lot of bang for the buck, and that buck is a whole let cheaper right now.View Deal

Jabra Elite Active 75t | AU$249 from AU$179 (save up to AU$70) Jabra finally managed to get active noise cancellation into its tiny true wireless 'buds, making them some of the best on the market. You still get the same great audio quality, impressive battery life, and the Active range has been designed to fit securely while you work out. They're cheapest from Amazon's US store, while Amazon AU is listing them from AU$198. [Ships from Amazon US]View Deal

Jabra Elite 45h wireless on-ear headphones | AU$179 $82 (save AU$97) The Jabra Elite 45h are a great-value set of wireless on-ear headphones for their price, with balanced sound and an insane 50-hour battery life. Now for just AU$82, you can get this set of on-ear cans. This Prime exclusive deal nets you the black model with free expedited delivery from the US. [Ships from Amazon US]View Deal

Sony SRS-XB23 Bluetooth speaker | AU$199 AU$111 (save AU$88) If you want to make sure you've got the music with you wherever you go, this compact cylinder of a speaker from Sony is your guy. Discounted by close to half price at Amazon, there's no reason not to grab the SRS-XB23 – from Sony's latest Extra Bass range – and put its 12-hour battery life and IP67 waterproof rating to the test on the road. Take it to a barbecue, the beach or even on a hike and don't let the music die – available in Black, Taupe, Coral or Blue.View Deal

Home entertainment

Fire TV Stick 4K | AU$99 AU$84 (save AU$15) The Fire TV Stick is usually gets discounted through the year, but it was at its cheapest during Prime Day's first two days. Still, at this price, you're getting the latest version of this neat streaming device. With impressive 4K Ultra HD quality and new Alexa Voice remote with TV controls, it'll transform your viewing experience. And if you've got other Amazon devices, you can link them to your Fire TV to let Alexa take the reins. There's AU$10 off on last year's Lite version of the Fire TV Stick, with the price dropped to just AU$49. But if you want the best picture quality, splash a bit more for the 4K option. View Deal

Yamaha SR-C20A soundbar | AU$299 AU$199 (save AU$100) The SR-C20A is an even more affordable and compact successor to the SR-B20A soundbar (discounted to AU$188) and it somehow manages to improve on this budget wonder. For more details, you can check out our sister site What Hi-Fi?'s Australian review, where they were wowed with the unit's clarity in dialogue, Bluetooth connectivity, and overall amazing sound for the size and price of the unit (even competing with the immensely popular Sonos Beam).View Deal

Cameras, drones & accessories

Canon PowerShot G5 X Mark II | AU$1,299 AU$958.40 (save AU$340.60) Launched in 2019, this compact camera was the first Canon of its kind to feature a pop-up EVF, one that's high-res and a 120fps refresh rate. It offers excellent image quality and handles really well despite its small form factor. At under a grand, it's a brilliant little shooter that can easily slip into a large pocket.View Deal

Canon EOS R5 (body only) | AU$6,999 AU$5,348.80 (save AU$1,650.20) The headline-making EOS R5 is an expensive beast but it justifies the cost in its performance. But there's no need to pay full price when you can go click-happy for less. At under AU$5,500, this is a pretty good deal if you've been lusting after Canon's flagship full-framer.View Deal

Canon EOS R6 (body only) | AU$4,499 AU$3,503.20 (save AU$995.80) If you don't need the high-res sensor and 8K video capabilities of the EOS R5, then the EOS R6 is definitely on top of our list of the best mirrorless full-framers. It's also a lot more affordable as compared to its high-res sibling. And now cheaper by almost a grand for the body alone.View Deal

Canon EOS RP (body only) | AU$1,899 AU$1,370 (save AU$529) It's not the cheapest price we've seen on the most affordable full-frame mirrorless camera ever, but it's a good bargain for a great little snapper. Sure, your videos are going to be cropped but if you're primarily a stills photographer, this will give you pro results from an enthusiast-level camera.View Deal

Canon EOS 200D Mark II + EF-S 18-55mm f/4-5.6 IS STM | AU$999 AU$831.20 (save AU$165.80) It's a great little DSLR for anyone just starting out on their photography journey. It's easy to use, lightweight and has great image quality too. It's also quite affordable, but you can save a little by getting the body and a kit lens bundle from Amazon for a little less than its AU$999 RRP (listed at a full price higher than that).View Deal

Panasonic Lumix G9 (body only) | AU$1,545 AU$1,369 (save AU$176) Admittedly it's not the same big discount from earlier, but it's hard for us to not keep this camera listed here. It might be getting on in age, but this micro four thirds camera has a pretty good spec sheet – 6.5 stops of image stabilisation, up to 60fps bursts, 4K 10-bit video capture, and pretty effective AF. View Deal

DJI OM 4 | AU$239 AU$199 (save AU$40) We just had to give this smartphone gimbal a full five-star review here on TechRadar because of its ease of use. Its magnetic clasp makes it easy to get your phone on and off the gimbal real quick for that impromptu shot, while its motors are far sturdier than its predecessor. For someone keen on smartphone photography and videography, this is an essential piece of kit, now available for just over AU$160 on Amazon.View Deal

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 | AU$109 AU$79.20 (save AU$29.80) We think this is the best instant camera you can buy. It's affordable and easy to use, with pretty accurate auto exposure. While it lacks the more advanced controls that you'll find on more expensive models, that's all part of the charm. It makes for an excellent gift too, for both kids and adults alike. Available in various colours.View Deal

Wearables

Garmin Fenix 6 Sapphire | AU$1,299 AU$649 (save AU$650) The Garmin Fenix 6 is the best multi-sport watch money can buy, but the range usually doesn’t come cheap. Amazon has slashed the price of the premium wearable, saving you a massive AU$650. It’s got top-notch adventure tracking and GPS-based mapping for when you’re off the beaten path. As the Sapphire version, it features a scratch-resistant sapphire lens. Now heavily discounted at Amazon. See more discounted Garmin watches on AmazonView Deal

Garmin Venu | AU$649 AU$349 (save AU$300) This brilliant sports watch first came out in 2019, and it’s now down to almost half-price for Prime Day. It’s got a bright AMOLED display, strong battery life and a full suite of fitness features to track whatever you can throw at it. There’s also offline music support, so you can leave your phone at home. Now 46% off in various colours on Amazon.View Deal

Garmin Instinct Solar | AU$699 AU$499 (save AU$200) If rugged is what you're after in a smart watch, the Garmin Instinct Solar is what you need. Built tough to withstand a range of environments, it comes with a fibre-reinforced polymer case and a chemically strengthened, scratch-resistant display. Add solar charging, GPS and fitness tracking, and there's not much more you could ask for. Available for around the AU$500 mark in various colours. [Ships from Amazon UK]View Deal

Garmin Forerunner 245 Music | AU$579 AU$339 (save AU$240) This smartwatch is a brilliant companion for runners, and Amazon has slashed the price by 40% for Prime Day. It’ll give you good insight into your performance without bogging you down with the complex data that you’d find in Garmin’s more premium offerings. Plus, it’s got the ability to store music so you can leave your phone at home. Get it in white, aqua or black for AU$339.View Deal

Appliances

Miele Blizzard CX1 Bagless | AU$599 AU$429 (save AU$170) If you need a new vacuum cleaner to whip your home back into shape, the superb Miele Blizzard CX1 is now 28% off for Prime Day. It’s not the cheapest price we’ve seen on the unit, but it’s the first decent discount it’s had this year. It uses powerful suction to collect both coarse debris and fine dust, while the HEPA filter ensures it isn’t released back into your home.View Deal

Instant Pot Duo Crisp air fryer and multi-cooker | AU$389 AU$309 (save AU$80) This is the Instant Pot that not only pressure cooks, slow cooks, sautes and whatever else the Instant Pot can do, while also being able to air fry. There are a whopping 11 programs to chose from here, in an appliance that has several built-in safety mechanisms. It even promises to preheat quickly and reduce cooking time by 70%. It's available to everyone at a discounted price of AU$309.View Deal

Panasonic Nanoe hair dryer (EH-NA65) | AU$279 AU$229 (save AU$50) Get a salon-quality blow dry with this affordable Panasonic hair dryer, available now on Amazon for 18% off. It keeps moisture locked in for a healthier, smoother hair. There are three speeds and four temperature settings, and it ships with three styling attachments.View Deal

Peripherals & accessories

SanDisk Extreme Pro 2TB portable SSD | AU$629 AU$361.51 (save AU$257) Back up your digital life onto a fast and reliable portable SSD. This 2TB version of the SanDisk Extreme Pro is down to AU$361.51 for Prime members in this exclusive offer on the device. That's an impressive saving of AU$267.49. [Ships from Amazon UK]View Deal

Prime Day sales are the perfect opportunity to save a packet on whatever you might need. It's a great source for picking up laptops, cameras, smart home devices and so much more on the cheap, even if it's an item that anyway costs under AU$10 at full price. However, to shop during Prime Day, you'll need to be a Prime member.

Being a Prime member not only gets you access to the Amazon Prime Day shopping, it gets you free shipping on all Prime-eligible items, no matter how little or how much they cost.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day began in the US in 2015 as a celebration of the company’s 20th anniversary, with more deals on offer than Black Friday back then. Prime Day then quickly transformed into Amazon’s mid-year sales event where members of Amazon Prime get exclusive discounts on a wide range of items.

While it began as a one-day sale, by 2018 it has expanded to two days, and that meant that in Australia we could shop for 36 hours – i.e. until the sale ended in the US. In 2019, however, it got even bigger and Aussie shoppers were treated to a whopping 65 hours of discounts. 2020 brought 66 hours of shopping spree only because of daylight savings in October.

Why does Amazon have Prime Day? It's presented as a neat ‘thank you’ to its paying members, but one that involves giving Amazon more money and shifting a lot of stock at the same time.

Prime Day isn’t just about selling Amazon-branded products – many other brands and third-party sellers also save their best deals for Prime Day, completely aware that thousands of extra shoppers will be hitting the online store.

To make the most of Prime Day you’ll need to get yourself an Amazon Prime membership which, in Australia, will set you back just AU$6.99 a month or AU$59 a year – half the cost of the US subscription.

While you’re paying for the privilege of free, swift delivery, signing up for Prime means you’ll also have free access to Amazon’s streaming services, including Prime Video, Prime Music and Twitch. Members also get free access to Prime Reading and Prime Photos for all their ebook and storage needs.

If you'd like to know more about how a Prime membership can benefit you, head to our dedicated page on Amazon Prime in Australia where we explain it all.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2021?

It's official! Amazon Australia has announced that Prime Day 2021 will begin at 12am AEST on Monday, June 21 and carry on until 11:59pm AEST on Tuesday, June 22. That's not all, though. As with last year, Aussie shoppers will be regaled with deals from the US and the UK until 5pm on Wednesday, June 23 – a whopping 65 hours of deals!

June isn't the usual time for Prime Day. It's normally held mid-July, starting off on a Monday. However, last year was unusual, with the global pandemic causing serious issues with stock and delivery. So Amazon moved to pretty late in the calendar year, kicking off on October 13, which was a Tuesday.

Despite being a little earlier than usual, it does seem like Prime Day will gradually go back to its usual timetable. In the meantime, Amazon continues to offer some excellent discounts each day if you're looking for a quick bargain.

(Image credit: Amazon)

What to expect from Prime Day 2021

We’re not expecting shopping trends during Amazon Prime Day 2021 to change very much. The Nintendo Switch is still going to disappear within minutes of being discounted, and this could happen to the Switch Lite too if you aren’t quick enough. And given the stock issues plaguing the next-gen game consoles from Sony and Microsoft, we're not sure you'll be able to score a PS5 or an Xbox Series X – although we can hope.

Of course, Amazon’s Echo devices will likely be flying off the shelves like before, and we’ll still see the Paperwhite beating out the other Kindle ereaders in terms of sales. You can even expect to pocket some decent savings on Ring’s range of security devices, including the Doorbells and the cameras.

Premium headphones have been very popular on Amazon over the last couple of years and 2021 will likely see that continue, particularly for Sony and Bose headphones. With the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 one of the more expensive ANC cans on the market, Prime Day will be a great time to get a set for less, especially if Amazon offers a bigger discount than last year's AU$200 off.

With more TVs available on Amazon Australia now, we think Prime Day 2021 would be an ideal time to upgrade your home entertainment system, especially if you’re in the market for a good 4K smart telly – we've already seen Sony's TVs discounted on the site on a regular basis. It's also a great time to snap up that soundbar you've probably been eyeing.

It will also be a good time to get yourself a new fitness wearable, be it from Garmin’s very premium GPS sports watch range or more affordable options from Fitbit. Likewise, cameras and drones will see a price drop, too, so keep that credit card handy.

What happened during Prime Day last year?

Despite last year's Amazon Prime Day deals event being pushed back to mid-October and concerns over stock and shipping during the pandemic – particularly international shipping from the US and UK – Amazon says it surpassed the previous year, selling an extra AU$3.2bn-worth of goods.

According to the retail giant, it was the biggest ever sale for third-party sellers, particularly small and medium businesses.

About US$10.4 billion-worth of products were sold globally, but what exactly did shoppers buy? According to Amazon – and our own data confirms this – the top selling items were Amazon's own devices: the Echo smart speakers and Kindle ereaders.

Other bestselling products included robot vacuum cleaners, noise-cancelling headphones from Bose, and Fitbit smartwatches and fitness trackers.

Want to know more? Here are a few of the best tech offers we saw during the most recent Prime Day deals event.

Amazon Echo Show 8 | AU$229 AU$159 on Amazon As the middle child of the Amazon's smart displays, the Echo Show 8 proved to be a hot seller last year, thanks to a really good saving of AU$70. That made it a pretty affordable smart device that would fit into any home. Its retail price has now dropped on Amazon to AU$179, so expect it to be cheaper still this Prime Day.

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 | AU$599 AU$399 on Amazon While its lowest price ever was in December 2020 at AU$359 a set, the AU$399 discount during Prime Day last year was the best we'd seen until then. So here's hoping we see an even bigger discount this time round.

Nintendo Switch + Minecraft | AU$509 AU$409 on Amazon This was a pretty good offer during Prime Day 2020, which saw you save AU$100 when you added Minecraft and the Switch console to your shopping cart. Considering the Switch usually retails for AU$447 (but can be had for AU$399), and Minecraft normally going for AU$40, this wasn't a bad buy.

Samsung T5 2TB portable SSD | AU$615 AU$363.66 on Amazon Storage solutions don't get better than this portable SSD. And while the T7 could be this year's hot buy, a 2TB storage flavour of the T5 has always been an expensive proposition... until Prime Day 2020, when the price dropped by some AU$250.

Acer Swift 3 14-inch ultrabook | AU$1,100 AU$899 on Amazon We've been big fans of the Acer Swift 3 for a couple of years and it's usually quite affordable, making it the ideal "ultrabook for the masses". With a 25% discount on Amazon during the last Prime Day, it became even more affordable.

Are Prime Day deals competitive?

Amazon has a plethora of offers on its site each day and those are usually some of the best prices you can find on consumer tech. Whether you’re after a Samsung Galaxy S21 or a Philips Hue smart lighting system, chances are you’ll get them cheaper on Amazon than any other Aussie retailer. It’s even more the case with Prime Day deals.

Leading the raft of deals during Prime Day 2021 will be Amazon’s own products, including all the Echo and Kindle products, not to mention Ring security devices. Amazon is also one of the most convenient places to score a discount on the Oculus VR headsets and, now, lay your hands on official stock of Samsung devices, Xiaomi phones, Instant Pots and Nikon photography gear.

You can easily score about 35% off on Amazon’s own devices during Prime Day which, for the rest of the year probably don’t drop more than 28% or thereabouts. If you’ve managed to score a AU$500 discount on Samsung or Huawei devices during one of Amazon’s regular deals, then it’s highly likely that the discount will be much deeper come Prime Day. It’s the perfect time to snag a Nintendo Switch or find the lowest prices on the best premium headphones – cheaper than any other retailer who will likely be scrambling to price-match.

How to shop on Prime Day in 2021

1. Check out our deals predictions and, eventually our Prime Day deals list

There are too many deals available on Prime Day. It's never a problem finding discounts, it's always an issue of figuring out what deals are worth your money. That's why we always set up a curated list during the sales marathon.

We spent some good time last Black Friday thinking about smart ways to shop on Amazon – they're still some great Prime Day tips and tricks.

2. Amazon Prime Day has historically required being a Prime member, so be sure to have a subscription on Prime Day

Amazon started Prime Day as a clever way to drive up its Prime subscription count, and this online shopping marathon – conveniently opposite Black Friday – accomplished just that.

You'll need to sign up for Prime (you can get a free 30-day trial), which comes with free shipping and Prime Video access, among other smaller perks.

3. Create a wish list to curate what you want, as there will be loads of deals

You're also going to want to create a wish list ahead of time, which will let you sort out what you want and how much everything costs. This will give you a head start. You'll be able to see which deals dropped in price and which did not.

4. Snap up the best Prime Day 2021 deals before they're gone

We often find the best deals to go in a matter of minutes, at which time Amazon rolls out a waitlist for those who were just behind the curve.