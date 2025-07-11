I've been a Canon user for over a decade and these 3 Prime Day camera deals under AU$1,000 deserve your click

As one of TechRadar's camera experts, it's fair to say that I'm a Canon fan. I've used and reviewed the company's cameras for over 12 years, and keenly followed the brand's exploits for even longer.

I'm amazed that Canon now has some mirrorless cameras that are already affordable, even though they're still generally over AU$1,000 at full price. For this year's Amazon Prime Day sale in Australia, however, those prices have dropped a little, coming down below that magic AU$1,000 mark, which makes this shopping event a fantastic opportunity to pick up a great camera.

And trust me when I say, all these cameras are very capable indeed. They're all entry-level models and have featuresets that will help any beginner hone their skills. Even if you don't want to get into advanced photography and just want a good camera to capture holiday moments with the family, these will serve you well.

Prices start at just over AU$870, with all these kits including at least a single lens in the box. What's more, none of these are Prime-exclusive offers, so anyone can shop these deals for the same price. However, do note that being a Prime member does mean your delivery will be expedited, so it might be worth signing up if you aren't already a subscriber.

Very low stock Save AU$177.44 Canon EOS R100 + RF-S 18-45mm lens: was AU$1,049 now AU$871.56 at Amazon One way the R100 manages to keep its price down is by not employing an articulating screen – it's instead a fixed type. But that shouldn't deter you. It's a fabulous camera with a 24.1MP sensor that produces top-notch results. You can even shoot 4K video in 24fps. Very good autofocus performance will ensure your subject stays sharp. This is a small discount, but the R100 is well worth it at this price.

Save AU$165 Canon EOS 200D Mark II + EF 18-55mm lens: was AU$1,159 now AU$994 at Amazon It's admittedly hard to spruik a DSRL in the age of mirrorless, but the 200D Mark II is a user-friendly snapper that's small and light. I used it myself at a tulip festival when it first launched and it produced lovely images. It's designed to help people start their creative journey, thanks to a guided menu to help you use the camera itself, plus the intuitive interface and physical setup helps. It's also small and light for a DSLR. This isn't the best deal I've seen (it's been as low as AU$800), but to find capable camera kits for under a grand in Australia is still quite rare.

Editor's choice Save AU$301 Canon EOS R50 + RF-S 18-45mm f/4.5-6.3 IS STM lens: was AU$1,299 now AU$998 at Amazon Like the R100, the R50 is also an affordable APC-S mirrorless camera but you do get an articulating screen here, plus a ever-so-slightly higher 24.2MP sensor. Its video capabilities are also a touch better than the R100, allowing you to capture 4K/30p footage from oversampled 6K recordings. In fact, if I had to choose one of the three cameras on this page, it would be this R50 kit – it's very good value for money.

Not everyone will want a camera with interchangeable lenses. If you're after something more compact or for a different use case, there are other great cameras that you can currently pick up at sizable discounts.

Prime-exclusive deal Save AU$156 Canon PowerShot V10 (Black): was AU$699 now AU$543 at Amazon This pint-sized point-and-shoot camera is perfect for content creators on the go. Heck, you can even use it at home, as it comes with its own kick stand! It features a small 2-inch flip-up touchscreen that adds functionality, so there's minimal buttons. It'll capture 4K/30p video and 20MP stills with its fixed lens 6.6mm f/2.8-8 lens (18mm full-frame equivalent for stills, 19mm for video). This is a Prime-exclusive offer, but still a bit shy of its AU$499 lowest price.

Other cameras under AU$1,000

While I'm partial to the Canon cameras listed above, there are a couple of other options from OM System that are also worth considering.

Save AU$180 OM System Tough TG-7 (Black): was AU$799 now AU$619 at Amazon If you love to shoot underwater, this might be the camera to take with you, but I'd only buy it if you don't already own the TG-6 as it's just a minor upgrade from the older model. This is also not the best price on this rugged, waterproof shooter, but it's still a good alternative to a compact camera. This price is for the black colourway; the red model in our pic is also discounted, but will set you back AU$638 (via the same listing).

Save AU$160.16 Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV (body): was AU$1,099 now AU$938.84 at Amazon Arguably one of the best cameras from Olympus before it became OM System, the E-M10 IV is just a lovely little shooter, both physically and in terms of performance. Its 20MP Live MOS sensor produces gorgeous images, and it boasts up to 4.5 stops of IBIS, 15fps bursts, and improved autofocus and 4K video recording over its predecessors. It's a fantastic camera for the discerning enthusiast.

