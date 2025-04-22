Canon's cheapest full-frame camera has just dropped to a brand-new record-low price

The last time we covered a deal on the Canon EOS RP was way back in October. At that point in time we were praising the record-low price of $899 but now, thanks to a new deal, you can buy the Canon EOS RP at Adorama for only $799 (was $999). This is the lowest price yet on Canon's cheapest full-frame mirrorless camera.

We might have carried out the Canon EOS RP review six years ago but it's still one seriously good camera that offers an unbeatable value for money. For a dollar under $800 you're getting a whole lot of high-performing hardware for very little investment.

The camera itself is compact and lightweight yet still delivers an impressive 26.2 MP CMOS sensor. Full-frame cameras are no longer just the domain of professional photographers. A deal like this means even hobbyists can get involved.

Today's best Canon EOS RP deal

Canon EOS RP: was $999 now $799 at Adorama A full-frame mirrorless camera that delivers a compact build and lightweight body, making it perfect for carrying around on your travels. With a fast autofocus and a responsive interface, it guarantees you'll make the shot no matter what pressure you're under. The $200 discount brings the EOS RP down to a new record-low price.

At $799, the RP is a good option for a budget full-frame camera if you're willing to live with a few idiosyncrasies. The lack of image stabilization and heavily cropped 4K video means the RP is best used as a stills camera, and we'd also recommend investing in a second battery. It is, however, capable of great images thanks to the 26.2MP sensor, excellent autofocus performance, and a selection of the best Canon RF lenses.

We've created a guide to the best Canon cameras based on price and features. We also have our best camera for photography guide, too. If you're new to photography, check out our best camera for beginners guide for expert advice.