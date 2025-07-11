I'm a veteran Amazon deal hunter, but I only just learned there are SECRET deals that only Prime members can see

If you’re looking to score some tech or home appliances for less, Amazon Prime Day is without a doubt a perfect time to do so. The retail giant makes no secret of the fact it slashes prices across the board in a bid to persuade you to buy that thing you’ve always wanted (or indeed things you never knew you needed).

What’s also not a secret is that Prime Day is exclusively for subscribers to Amazon’s Prime membership.

As I’ve discovered this week, however, Amazon does keep a secret or two (or at least, has tried to) and will, in certain instances, show different listing pages to Prime and non-Prime members. Call them 'secret' Prime prices, if you will.

Allow me to explain. If you’re not a Prime member and you come across a listing for something you want to buy, more often than not you’ll be shown a deal card that explains the price listed is “exclusively for Amazon Prime members” and a link to join the service.

If you are a Prime member, then you’ll see the best price available, no questions asked.

Then there are select items that will show a discounted price, but the discount may change depending on your Prime membership status. Worse still, there’s no indication it’s a Prime Day deal (and no indication that it’s not, either).

(Image credit: Future)

Confused? Here’s an example. I found the KitchenAid KSM-150 stand mixer listed for AU$619, down from its list price of AU$899. A great saving, I’m sure you’ll agree. However, I’m not a Prime member, and since there’s no deal card indicating a better, Prime Day deal is available, I would think that’s the best price for it.

Not quite. Some of my colleagues have Prime memberships and taking the exact same listing, they’re given a discounted price of AU$499, a huge difference of AU$120. Again, there’s no indication it’s a Prime Day special.

There doesn’t appear to be any rhyme or reason as to which products are selected for secret Prime Day deals, as we’ve found a variety of products receiving different discounts, including cameras, drones and other kitchen gadgets.

To help you get started on finding these 'secret' deals, I've picked 5 of the standout discounts and listed them below.

Save AU$400 KitchenAid KSM-150 Artisan Stand Mixer: was AU$899 now AU$499 at Amazon Non-Prime price: AU$619

Savings with Prime: AU$120 Crashing to an all-time low price, the KitchenAid KM-150 Artisan Stand Mixer has never been more accessible. It's so much more than a tool for baking too, as it can be paired with a huge range of attachments, allowing you to slice veggies, grind meat or even make pasta – the options are endless. This discount is pretty major, and you get the standard mixer with the whisk, dough hook and flat beater attachments inside the box. Available in Almond Cream, Empire Red and Matte Black under the same listing.

Save AU$120 Corsair HS60 Haptic gaming headset: was AU$189 now AU$69 at Amazon Non-Prime price: AU$130.42

Savings with Prime: AU$61.42 It's roughly five years old now, but this Corsair headset still ranks as one of our favourites. It's particularly great for bass lovers, as it uses haptic feedback to let you actually feel the bass, rather than just hear it. It's comfortable to wear and offers clear voice input via the microphone. You can grab it for well under AU$100 with a Prime membership.

Save AU$184 Dyson Airstrait (Ceramic Pink / Rose Gold): was AU$749 now AU$565 at Amazon Non-Prime price: AU$597

Savings with Prime: AU$32 OK, so the benefit of having a Prime membership for this one isn't huge, but it further highlights how Amazon gives preference to its subscribers. Of course, either price here is an investment, but why wouldn't you want to save as much as possible? With three temperature settings and precise airflow blades, the Airstrait is a great option for anyone looking to reduce their drying and styling time.

Save AU$74 Blink Outdoor 4 Camera: was AU$149 now AU$75 at Amazon Non-Prime price: AU$97

Savings with Prime: AU$22 The Blink Outdoor 4 security cam shoots 1080p HD real-time footage, complete with infrared night vision, two-way audio and a wide field of view, so you can see all the nooks and crannies outside your home. The camera also features dual-zone detection and comes with a Blink Sync Module 2, so you can store your footage locally. The Outdoor 4 was briefly this same AU$75 price last year, this is the first time we've seen it return to this price in 2025, so it's great time to grab one.

Save AU$199.72 Nikon Z 50mm f/1.8 S: was AU$948.72 now AU$749 at Amazon Non-Prime price: AU$882.94

Savings with Prime: AU$133.94 This is a bit of a niche one, we admit, but yet more proof of the potential savings on offer with a Prime membership. If you own a Nikon camera, this is a great nifty fifty lens to have in your arsenal, as it can be used to shoot anything from street photography to landscapes, and of course portraits too.

Save AU$290 DJI Mini 3 (RC): was AU$939 now AU$649 at Amazon Non-Prime price: AU$748

Savings with Prime: AU$99 You could save nearly AU$100 more on the DJI Mini 3 with a Prime membership, and with AU$649 being the best offer, it's one we'd recommend if you're looking to get into aerial photography. The Mini 3 is one of our favourite compact consumer drones and will shoot 4K video at up to 30fps and take 12MP stills. It has a max flight time of 38 minutes and this bundle comes with the RC remote that has an inbuilt screen.

That's not all. We have found a few more, although the price differences aren't particularly great.

Since we can't check every single Amazon listing, there are undoubtedly more to be found.

What these secret deals highlight, however, is that there really is a benefit to having an Amazon Prime membership. And if you've never tried the service before, you'll even get a 30-day free trial to test the waters and you can always cancel after the sale ends.

Remember, Amazon Prime Day runs until 11.59pm AEST on Monday, 14th July, so you still have plenty of time to sign up and secure the best savings possible.

Be sure to continue following our live coverage of the best Prime Day deals in Australia as soon as they land.