Amazon Prime Day 2021 in Singapore: our picks of this year's top SG deals

Amazon Prime Day 2021 is finally here, with the online retail giant slashing prices on a wide variety of products until the sale closes at midnight on June 23.

How to shop during Prime Day 2021 The only way to maximise your savings during the Prime Day sale is to become a Prime member. Click on the link below to sign up in the lead up to Prime Day 2021 and you'll get a 30-day free trial, plus access to a lot of other Amazon services, including Prime Video, Prime Reading and Prime Gaming (previously called Twitch)

Sign up for Amazon Prime now

Some deals will last the entire two days (and may even extend into a third day for international items), while others (known as Lightning Deals) will be gone within the hour of posting. With that in mind, we'll be keeping you updated with the best Amazon Prime Day sales as they happen so that you don't miss out.

So, if you're keen for an awesome bargain, keep your eyes peeled and on this page , because we'll be updating it frequently with the best discounts we can find, as soon as we find them!

All you'll need to take advantage of this year's sales event is an Amazon Prime membership, which you can try for free for 30 days.

Best Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals

Audio

Sony WH-1000XM3 ANC Wireless Headphones | SG$394.84 SG$289 (save SG$105.84) Although they've been superseded by the new WH-1000XM4 headphones, Sony's previous WH-1000XM3 cans are still absolutely magnificent and better than anything else in their category. Was SG$394.84, now SG$289 – SG$20 more than what it was when Prime Day kicked off, but still a pretty decent saving of SG$105.84!View Deal

Sennheiser CX 400BT True Wireless | SG$299 SG$135.62 (save SG$163.38) Sennheiser is one of the most respected audio brands in the world, and its CX 400BT earbuds are among the best mid-range true wireless options around. Amazon Prime members can pick these up right now at the discounted price of SG$129, which is 33% off the original listing price. Available at the same price in White and Black.View Deal

Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Headphones (silver) | SG$499 SG$349 (save SG$150) Bose kicked off the active noise-cancellation craze with its QuietComfort 35 II headphones, and though it's been a few years since they were released, these cans are still fantastic when it comes to blocking outside noise. Best of all, they've been hugely discounted this Amazon Prime Day, saving you SG$150 off the usual listing price. Available in Silver. View Deal

All-new Echo (4th generation) International Version | SG$141.28 SG$85.31 (save SG$55.97) Offering big sound and even bigger smarts, Amazon's All-new Echo (4th generation) is an excellent smart speaker for larger rooms in your household. It's the one to get if you're after clear highs, dynamic mids and deep bass. Use Alexa skills to control your smart home. Was SG$141.28, now only SG$85.31 for Prime Day.

All-new Echo Dot (4th generation) International Version | SG$69.96 SG$35.06 (save SG$34.90) Amazon's excellent 4th generation Echo Dot (International Version) scaled down the standard Echo in other to bring Alexa into your home in a more compact fashion. Now at the stunningly low discounted price of SG$35. Control your smart home, request music, check the weather, get news updates and more using only your voice.View Deal

Beats Solo Pro (Light Blue) | SG$429 SG$199 (save SG$230) The Apple-owned brand Beats is well known for its larger-than-life style and aggressive bass-driven sound profile, however, the company went for a more balanced approach with its Beats Solo Pro headphones, offering audio that delivers great highs, mids and lows in equal measure. Along with having a subdued single-colour design, these wireless ANC headphones also offer terrific comfort and surprising durability. Was SG$429, now only SG$199 – that's well over half off!View Deal

Storage

SanDisk Extreme A2 256GB microSDXC memory card | SG$91 SG$62.80 (save SG$28.20) Amazon Prime Day is always a good time to stock up on memory, with SanDisk's microSDXC cards usually discounted by a fairly significant margin. This year, you can pick up SanDisk's Extreme A2 256GB microSDXC card (up to 160MB/s read, 90MB/s write) for 31% off at SG$63.View Deal

Tablets/ereaders

Amazon Kindle Oasis (International Version) | SG$373.65 SG$278.17 (save SG$95.48) It's the best ereader money can buy, with a premium-looking metal chassis and page-turn buttons that are perfect for one-handed use. That luxurious reading experience also comes with a hefty price tag, but thanks to Prime Day, you can now grab the Kindle Oasis in the 8GB option option for a lot less.View Deal

All-new Kindle Paperwhite (International Version) | SG$249.54 SG$176.30 (save SG$73.24) Described as thinnest and lightest Amazon ereader yet, the All-new Kindle Paperwhite has been discounted by 29% this Amazon Prime Day, bringing its price down to just SG$176.30. Now waterproof, making it ideal for taking to the beach or reading by the pool, the All-new Kindle Paperwhite also boasts twice the storage of the previous model, with 8GB worth of ebook space.View Deal

Computing

Logitech G815 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard | SG$299 SG$199 (save SG$100) Logitech's excellent G815 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard has had its price slashed ahead of Amazon Prime Day. Offering a low profile and programmable lightsync RGB keys with approximately 16.8 million colours, this wired unit is now only SG$199 – that's a saving of SG$100!View Deal

Networking

Netgear Orbi (RBK50) Tri-band Mesh WiFi System | SG$649 SG$359 (save SG$290) Need complete Wi-Fi coverage for your home? A mesh system is the best way to go, and Netgear's Orbi (RBK50) tri-band setup will bring a strong signal to every corner of your house. Offering Wi-Fi 5 at speeds of up to 3Gbps, Netgear Orbi (RBK50) Tri-band Mesh WiFi System includes one router and one satellite. Highly recommended at the discounted price of SG$359.View Deal

Google Nest Wifi router | SG$229 SG$199 (save SG$530) One of the most approachable Wi-Fi systems currently available, Google Nest Wifi brings excellent home coverage to your home's wireless network, and can be turned into a mesh network using additional units with incredible ease. Usually priced at SG$229, the Google Nest Wifi router has been discounted to SG$199 for Amazon Prime Day, saving you SG$30.View Deal

Health and fitness

Fitbit Charge 4 Activity Tracker (Rosewood) | SG$248 SG$135.63 (save SG$112.37) Looking to pay more attention to your general fitness? Fitbit's Charge 4 activity tracker will do just that, allowing you to track active zone minutes, oxygen saturation (SpO2), skin temperature and more! You also have 24/7 heart rate tracking and a built-in GPS to accurately display your pace and distance in outdoor runs. Comes with S and L wristbands. Was SG$248, now a little over SG$135.View Deal

What is Amazon Prime Day?

It all began in the US back in 2015 as a celebration of Amazon’s 20th birthday. Prime Day then offered more deals than Black Friday and, since then, has become Amazon’s mid-year sale event when the company thanks its Prime members by offering exclusive discounts on a wide range of products.

Another reason why Amazon hosts Prime Day each year is so it can shift staggering amounts of stock while giving eager shoppers a reason to spend their money.

While it began as a one-day sale, by 2018 it was extended to 36 hours and, in 2019 it was 48, even in Singapore.

Prime Day isn’t just about selling Amazon-branded products – several brands and third-party sellers also save their best deals for Prime Day as they know thousands of extra shoppers will be hitting the online marketplace, looking for anything from groceries to electronics and clothes.

To participate in the Prime Day shopping spree though you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime member. If you haven’t already signed up, then you can do so now and you’ll be entitled to a 30-day free trial before you need to start paying the monthly fee.

What does Amazon Prime offer Singapore shoppers?

Singapore has one of the cheapest Prime memberships in the world. After the 30-day free trial, you’ll be paying just SG$2.99 a month and this gets you a few perks, the biggest being free and fast delivery on products labelled ‘Prime eligible’.

When we say “fast”, we do mean “fast”. If you’ve spent SG$60 or more, you can have your Prime eligible shopping delivered to you in two hours! If, however, you haven’t spent that much, you’re still entitled to free delivery for any Prime eligible purchase (no minimum spend), but they will arrive in a day or two.

If you happen to shop for items being imported from other markets, then you’re eligible for free expedited international shipping for purchases of SG$60 and more.

Prime members also get exclusive early access to deals on Amazon and, more importantly, get to shop during Prime Day.

While you’re paying for the privilege of free, swift delivery (although that’s currently being slowed down to make space for the essential items people are ordering), signing up for Prime means you’ll also have free access to Amazon’s streaming services, namely Prime Video and Prime Gaming (formerly known as Twitch). Unfortunately, that’s all the privileges Singapore Prime members are eligible for – other regions, in comparison, get free access to more Amazon services with their Prime subscriptions but they also pay way more for the privilege.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2021 in Singapore?

Official word has arrived, and we now know that Amazon Prime Day will occur over 48 hours on June 21 and June 22.

As always, we'll be on hand to trawl through every single offer on Amazon's Prime Day list and handpick all the best tech deals for you. We'll list them right here, so you can bookmark this page and come to it as soon as the sale begins.

What to expect from Prime Day 2021

With Amazon constantly adding to its catalogue of products, it’s not easy to predict what kind of deals to expect. However, we can make educated guesses based on what happened last year. And we think gamers are going to be in for a treat.

Not only will we be able to find big discounts on the Nintendo Switch, we’re expecting Amazon to discount the smaller Switch Lite as well.

We don’t think Amazon will stop at just Switch consoles, either. Last year, PC components saw a whopping 40% off a wide selection, including cooling fans, motherboards and memory cards from the likes of Corsair and Asus.

Given the worldwide chip shortage, we wouldn't expect many graphics cards to get the discount treatment this year. That said, other PC and gaming accessories will likely be available for less – for example, a HyperX gaming mouse and headset saw a pretty steep 54% price drop during Prime Day 2019, while routers from DLink, Asus and Netgear saw discounts of up to 36%.

If you’re looking for backup devices to save your files, then portable storage from Sandisk, Seagate and Western Digital will also likely be on offer, and hopefully with similar discounts of up to 43%.

Anyone looking for audio gear should also be excited as last year saw selected speakers and headphones from well-known brands like Jabra, JBL, Sennheiser, Klipsch, B&O, 1MORE and Plantronics available for less than half price, and we’re expecting the same again this year. Soundbars from Sonos, Bose and Sony were marked down by up to 55% last year, and we see no reason why Amazon can’t repeat that feat again.

Also keep an eye out for fitness wearables (the Fitbit Blaze got a massive 60% off last year) and vacuum cleaners, including robot vacuums from iRobot and Ecovacs Robotics.

How to shop during Prime Day 2021

1. Check out our deals predictions and, eventually our Prime Day deals list

There are also too many deals available on Prime Day. It's never a problem finding discounts, it's always an issue of figuring out what deals are worth your money. That's why we always set up a curated list during the sales marathon, and you’ll find it right here on this very page.

We spent some good time last Black Friday thinking about smart ways to shop on Amazon – they're still some great Prime Day tips and tricks.

2. Amazon Prime Day has historically required being a Prime member, so be sure to have a subscription on Prime Day

Amazon started Prime Day as a clever way to drive up its Prime subscription count, and this online shopping marathon – conveniently opposite Black Friday – accomplished just that. You'll need to sign up for Prime (you can get a free 30-day trial), which comes with free shipping and Prime Video access.

3. Create a wish list to curate what you want, as there will be loads of deals

You're also going to want to create a wish list ahead of time, which will let you sort out what you want and how much everything costs. This will give you a head start. You'll be able to see which deals dropped in price and which did not.

4. Snap up the best Prime Day 2021 deals before they're gone

We often find the best deals to go in a matter of minutes, at which time Amazon rolls out a waitlist for those who were just behind the curve.