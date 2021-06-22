Amazon Prime Day deals are coming to a head, but if you haven't bagged the deal of your dreams yet, or you're still scouring the offers to see what catches your eye, you've still got plenty of time – although don't leave it too long, as stock is running low on some of the hottest offers.

We're rounding up all the best Prime Day deals right here, on everything from OLED TVs, laptops and smart speakers to coffee machines and Instant Pots, so whatever you're looking for you're sure to find an offer to tempt you. Scroll down to see our pick of the deals across categories including Laptops, Gaming, Home and Kitchen and Fashion, plus direct links to Amazon product pages.

As is always the case Amazon Prime Day, some of the best deals we're seeing are on Amazon's own products and services – the latest model of the massively popular Echo Dot smart speaker is on sale for half price at £24.99, and there are also big savings on Kindle e-readers, Fire TV devices and other Amazon gadgets such as security cameras and video doorbells. So if you're looking to upgrade your smart home setup without spending a fortune, this is your chance

Amazon Prime Day ends tonight at midnight PST, but as we've mentioned stock is running low on some items, and we expect many of the most popular offers to sell out – so if you see a deal that floats your boat, we suggest you make a beeline for that 'Buy now' button.

You need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of these Prime Day deals, but if you've not yet signed up it's not too late – you can get a free 30-day trial of Prime right now, and start filling your shopping basket straight away.

The best Amazon Prime Day deals

1. Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet: £89.99 £39.99 at Amazon

Save £50 - We've only ever seen the Amazon Fire HD 8 go for as low as £54.99 in the past, so this is a new record yet again in today's Prime Day deals. If you're looking for a cheap-as-chips tablet that's not too big, has a bit of storage on the drive, and will quite happily potter through the basics, this one's a great choice.View Deal

2. Echo Dot (4th generation): £49.99 £24.99 at Amazon

Save £25 - Amazon's latest Echo Dot is currently at its lowest ever price in the Prime Day sale. That's a whole £4 cheaper than the lowest we've seen before making this a deal you won't want to miss. Small enough to fit into any room, this one's perfect for playing music, asking questions, and connecting to the myriad of other Alexa-compatible devices available.View Deal

3. Amazon Kindle Paperwhite: £119.99 £79.99 at Amazon

Save £40 - Here's a great sale on the more premium Kindle Paperwhite - a waterproof reader that's also got double the storage capacity of the standard device. It's also got a better display, so it'll be worth the extra if you're really into your books and have a bit more to spend. Also included is three free months of Kindle Unlimited - a vast library of books for you to check out.View Deal

4. Simba Hybrid mattress: from £609 £364 at Amazon

Save 40% - Leading mattress maker Simba has cut an enormous 40% off its flagship hybrid mattress at Amazon. We've tested this mattress and loved it - it's comfortable, supportive, and not too hot at night thanks to the layer of pocket springs under the memory foam. Discounts on this popular 25cm deep medium mattress are usually closer to 25%, so this is a ridiculous Prime Day deal - you wont find it cheaper anywhere else.

View Deal

5. Apple Watch Series 6: £379 £329 at Amazon

Save £50 - This is a brand new record low price on the Apple Watch Series 6, £20 off the previous cheapest price. That means we don't expect this offer to last long at all, and those in the market for a more luxurious smartwatch should definitely take note.

View Deal

6. Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 multi-cooker: £89.99 £49.99 at Amazon

Save £40 - Here's a great sale on one of the most popular kitchen appliances around - the Instant Pot Duo. This 7-in-1 multi-cooker makes preparation in a whole range of styles an absolute doddle and being 5.7 litre capacity makes it big enough for multiple meals. This one's definitely a good buy for any budding chef that's looking to both save time and experiment with a few new flavours.View Deal

7. Levi's: up to 85% off men's and women's clothing

Nothing says cool quite like the flash of that iconic red label. From beanies to tees, sweatshirts and quality jeans, there's plenty of great prices across Levi's clothing on Amazon. Save on clothing and accessories across men and women's styles.View Deal

8. Breville All-in-One espresso coffee machine: £219 £139.99 at Amazon

Save £80 - Most of the cheaper coffee machines in the Prime Day sales have sold out now but you can still get a bargain on this Breville espresso machine. It's not super cheap, but the saving is significant here and it's well worth it spending just a bit more to get a good quality one. This Breville machine will take both pods and grounds, plus it'll also froth milk, so you've got plenty of options for your brew here. View Deal

9. Tefal 5-Piece Stainless steel pots and pans set: £100 £61.49 at Amazon

Save £38 - Here's a great discount on this five-piece pots and pans set from Tefal still today - it's the first time the price has dropped under £70 this year. Why go stainless steel? Well, they'll last longer, and also hold heat better. These Tefal pans also come with a non-stick surface and the companies thermospot - a nice feature that tells you when your pan is hot enough. (There's also a cheaper aluminium five-piece set: £55 £35.99 at Amazon.)View Deal

10. Philips 800 compact air purifier: £150 £99.99 at Amazon

Save £50 - Get that hayfever under control with this great quality-of-life addition to any kitchen or home. This Philips 800 is from a top-notch brand, well-reviewed, and at its lowest ever price thanks to Amazon Prime Day. Place this little device down in any room and it'll automatically draw out any allergens such as pollen from the air - as well as any unwanted odors, all while remaining nearly silent.View Deal

11. Wine, prosecco and beer: up to 48% off McGuigan, Leffe, Bud and more

From £5.99 - Amazon Prime Day is a great time to refill your beer fridge and wine rack. Bud Light's 'Seltzer' range comes way down in price for non-traditionalists. While red, white and rose wine drinkers are well catered for, there's even 44% off a case of Nosecco - non-alcoholic sparkling wine!

View Deal

12. Oral-B Genius 8000 electric toothbrush: £279.99 £69.99 at Amazon

Save £210 - Here's an Amazon Prime Day deal that's bound to keep both your teeth and your wallet happy. With a sensor pressure, two-week battery life, and smartphone app integration, this Oral-B Genius 8000 is one exceptionally high-tech toothbrush indeed. Right now it's under half-price - an absolutely bonkers sale. View Deal

13. Bowflex SelectTech adjustable kettlebell: £229 £159 at Amazon

Save £69 - Normally kettlebells are a pretty simple affair - they are after all a giant hunk of metal or concrete with a handle on it. Not this particular Kettlebell from Boxflex, however. This one's fully adjustable so you can add or lose weight according to your strength requirements. While pricey, this is absolutely fantastic for kettlebells because it'll mean you won't have to buy multiple weights as your workout routine grows. This particular sale is also the lowest price yet on this excellent piece of kit.View Deal

14. Apple AirPods (wired charging): £159 £119.99 at Amazon

Save £39 - We've seen this price before on the Apple AirPods, but it's still a match for the lowest UK price ever. It's likely this sale will crop up at a few other big sales events this year but why wait? This is a great price on a premium pair of wireless earbuds that feature a nice fit, charging case, and almost seamless iOS device pairing.View Deal

15. HP Chromebook 14-db0003na: £219 £179 at Amazon

Save £30 - If you want a great laptop deal for less than £200, then Chromebooks are your best bet. This model hasn't dropped below £209 all year long, so you're getting a solid deal at £179. You're getting excellent performance that beats Windows 10 laptops at this ultra-budget price point.

View Deal

The best Amazon Prime Day deals under £25

Echo Dot (4th generation): £49.99 £24.99 at Amazon

Save £25 - The latest Amazon Echo Dot has dropped down to a brand new record low price in this year's Prime Day deals. You'll find the smaller version of the smart speaker available for just £24.99 right now - £4 cheaper than its previous record low.

View Deal

Blink Mini security camera: £34.99 £21.99 at Amazon

Save £13 - This latest price cut on the Blink Mini security camera is beating the previously lowest price by a whole £3, which, might not sound that much, but these were already great value cameras. With an easy plug-and-play setup and full 1080p video capture, there's no better way to keep an eye on your house while on a budget.View Deal

Amazon Echo Flex: £24.99 £9.99 at Amazon

Save £15 - This handy little gadget will allow you to extend Alexa to more rooms in your house without having to put a more expensive Echo speaker in there. Put simply, this sales price is an absolute bargain considering it's actually under half price currently. Recommended, especially in conjunction with the other cheap Echo devices on offer today.

View Deal

Amazon Music Unlimited 4 months free: £7.99 £0 per month at Amazon

Save £31.96 - If you've been considering switching your music streaming service, you're browsing at the right time. Ahead of this year's Prime Day deals, Amazon is offering four months of Music Unlimited for free, though note this will resume at the usual £7.99 rate once your trial is up.

View Deal

Audible Premium Plus: 3-months for 99p at Amazon

Save £30.97 - Amazon Prime members who haven't already signed up to Audible can take advantage of this early Prime Day deal and score themselves 3-months of one of the best audiobook streaming services for nearly no cost. With this Audible Plus membership you'll get yourself unlimited access to the Audible Plus library (thousands of titles), and discounts over at the Audible store page - including the promotion below.

View Deal

Lego: £12.99 - £100.99 at Amazon

Amazon has gone big on its Lego discounts this year, offering a wide range of discounted options. Ranging from smaller projects like a speed boat or car all the way up to a mini statue of liberty or battery powered train! There are plenty of options to choose from with some cheaper options and some big discounts on the larger projects.View Deal

Breville Blend food processor and smoothie maker: £34.99 £21.99 at Amazon

Save £13 - This Breville food processor is a great little addition to any kitchen and it's at its lowest price ever in today's Prime Day deals. While you can, of course, blend to your heart's content with this Breville appliance, that's not all you can do. Use it to make dips. sauces, humous, or even use it to chop onions - it's quite literally one of the most versatile appliances you can have in your kitchen, and one of the cheapest too.View Deal

Toni & Guy Deep Barrel Hair Waver: £39.99 £17.99 at Amazon

An Amazon's Choice product with a 4.5 rating from over 8000 reviews, the Toni & Guy Deep Barrel Hair Waver is a super popular product, and right now, Amazon is knocking £22 off the price. That leaves you paying just £17.99 in total. The product is used to create natural waves in your hair and is very easy to use. While it is a heat based product, it uses colour lock technology to help keep your shine. It is worth noting that Amazon frequently discounts this product but the lowest its ever fallen before this is an extra quid off.

View Deal

Saferell Yoga Mat: £23.99 £13.99 at Amazon

Save £10 - Of course, fitness isn't all about building muscle, one of the very best (and cheapest) workouts that anyone can do is to partake in a bit of yoga. Here are some highly reviewed non-slip yoga mats from Saferell that are available at their lowest price yet - a full £10 off the original price of £24.View Deal

FitFort adults skipping rope: £6.99 £4.59 at Amazon

This right here might be the cheapest fitness accessory money can buy and proof you don't need to spend big on gadgets or equipment to get yourself in shape. It's not fancy, but a skipping rope is a great way to lose some weight, and, at this price, this one's basically going for pocket money in today's Prime Day deals.View Deal

Microsoft Modern Mobile Bluetooth Mouse £30 £16.41 at Amazon

Save £14 - Microsoft always makes great mice, here's one of them for almost half price. This Modern Mobile mouse features a very slick low-profile design, ambidextrous layout, an enhanced wheel for smooth browsing, and the companies BlueTrack technology, which allows it to track accurately on nearly any surface.View Deal

McAfee Total Protection, 5 devices, 1-year Subscription + 3 months free £49.99 £17.99 at Amazon

Save £32 - Get a one year subscription to McAfee's Total Protection package for up to five devices, including PC, Mac, Android, and iOS – all for 64% off the retail price. Plus you're even getting an additional 3 months for free.

View Deal

Joby GripTight tripod stand with phone holder: £39.95 £18.99 at Amazon

Save £20.96 - If you're looking to improve your smartphone footage, the Joby GripTight flexible tripod is now down to a fantastic £18.99 sales price. We haven't seen a bigger discount that this since 2019, so you're getting a great deal here.

View Deal

The best Amazon Prime Day smart home deals

Amazon Echo Flex: £24.99 £9.99 at Amazon

Save £15 - If you're just looking to add Alexa to more rooms without having to spend the full (or discounted) Echo Dot price, the Flex is looking particularly enticing right now. All the way down at £9.99, this is an excellent pick up for budget smart homes.

View Deal

Amazon Echo Auto: £49.99 £24.99 at Amazon

Save £25 - The Amazon Echo Auto is half price in today's Prime Day deals, great news for anyone who wants to take Alexa on the road with them. That's the cheapest this dinky gadget has been, only previously dropping down to £29.99 which makes this offer particularly high value right now.

View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd generation): £39.99 £19.99 at Amazon

Save £20 - The previous generation Echo Dot has dropped down to £19.99 at Amazon - that's still £1 away from its lowest price ever, and just £5 cheaper than the new model. If you're looking to spend as little as possible (or you're not a fan of the redesign) this is still a solid deal, but we'd recommend checking out the 4th generation first.

View Deal

Echo Dot (4th generation): £49.99 £24.99 at Amazon

Save £25 - The latest Amazon Echo Dot has dropped down to a brand new record low price in this year's Prime Day deals. You'll find the smaller version of the smart speaker available for just £24.99 right now - £4 cheaper than its previous record low.

View Deal

Amazon Echo (4th Gen): £89.99 £54.99 at Amazon

Save £35 - The latest generation Echo has just dropped down to a brand new record low price. That's an extra £15 off the previous £69.99 record, and excellent value for anyone looking to upgrade this Prime Day.

View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: £49.99 £26.99 at Amazon

Save £23 - If you're rocking a UHD display, a fantastic addition to any setup is the Amazon 4K Fire Stick. With a £20 saving this model is back down to its lowest price yet this week - excellent news if your fancy new TV doesn't offer all the latest apps.View Deal

Blink Mini security camera: £34.99 £21.99 at Amazon

Save £13 - The Blink Mini security camera only managed to drop to £24.99 last year, which makes new Prime Day price all the more exciting. That's a record low £21.99 cost, which makes grabbing the plug and play indoor camera all the more enticing.

View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 5 (2019): £79.99 £39.99 at Amazon

Save £40 - The previous generation Echo Show 5 is back down to that excellent £39.99 sales price we saw last year. That's perfect if you're looking to spend as little as possible building up a more visual smart home, especially considering we aren't seeing any discounts on the new 2021 release yet.

View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 8 (2019): £99.99 £59.99 at Amazon

Save £40 - Amazon has also knocked the price of the previous generation Echo Show 8 back down to its lowest position ever. The larger model adds extra screen space but also ups the resolution as well - that's best if you're going to use your device for video calls as well as smart home control. If, however, you'd appreciate a newer processor and upgraded camera we'd recommend checking out the 2021 model below.

View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 8 (2021): £119.99 £84.99 at Amazon

Save £35 - The brand new Echo Show 8 is taking its first ever price cut in today's Prime Day deals. The newer model sports a boost in processing speed and a new 13MP camera that can track and zoom to keep you in frame during video calls as well. That's plenty of new features well worth springing a little extra for over the previous generation (if you'll use them that is).

View Deal

Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance Starter Kit: £105.03 £74.99 at Amazon

Save £30 - This is the lowest price we've ever seen for these smart lights, which can glow more than 16 million colours. They have a Bayonet cap and come with a Hue bridge so you can control them when you're not at home. Compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri so you can use your voice to control them. Snap up this bargain as it won't be around for long.

View Deal

The best Amazon Prime Day TV deals

Panasonic 43-inch HX700 4K TV: £449 £349 at Amazon

Save £100 – This mid-range 4K TV from Panasonic is a close sibling to one of our favorite screens, the HX800, but it ditches Panasonic's basic MyHomeScreen platform for a full-suite Android TV OS and Disney Plus support. Dolby Vision is included too. This model originally launched at £649 and we've only just seen that price drop to £449 in recent months, which makes this discount all the more impressive.



55-inch: £649 £449 | 65-inch: £749 £639View Deal

Hisense 50A6GTUK TV: £499 £399 from Amazon

Save £100 – this is a great deal for a budget, 55-inch 4K TV with Dolby Vision HDR and DTS Virtual X audio. The OS of Hisense TVs can be a little hit-or-miss (so you might want to rely on your streaming stick of choice rather than the inbuilt options) but at this price, it's hard to complain if some features aren't perfect.View Deal

Samsung 43-inch Crystal 4K UHD Smart TV (2021): £549 £449 at Amazon

Save £100 - This 2021 Samsung 43-inch 4K is already getting an impressive £100 price cut at Amazon. You're getting hands-free control with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant built-in and a life-like picture experience thanks to Crystal Processor 4K that produces over one billion shades of colour. Until June we hadn't seen any discount on this newer model, so you're picking up the very first price cut here.View Deal

Sony Bravia 55-inch KD55XH81 TV: £999 £599 at Amazon

Save £400 – This 55-inch tv from Sony is at a great price right now. Not only will you get 4K image with HDR but it comes with Chromecast and AirPlay built into the TV, so whether you prefer Android or iOS you should be able to connect and stream content from your smartphone to the big screen.View Deal

Panasonic 58-inch HX800 4K TV: £899 £629 at Amazon

Save £270 – You can save a huge amount of cash in this Prime Day deal on the Panasonic HX800, one of our favorite mid-range 4K TVs. You'll get multi-HDR support, Dolby Atmos audio, and even Freeview Play.View Deal

LG OLED CX 48-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: £1,275 £1,139 at Amazon

Save £136 - This LG OLED TV is a brilliant offer for Prime customers. In this sale, you can get the TV for just £1,139. That's the lowest price we've seen for this premium 48-inch TV that comes with 4K HDR, an OLED panel, Dolby Atmos, HDMI 2.1, and ThinQAI technology.View Deal

Sony Bravia KE65A8/P: £2,399 £1,799 at Amazon

Save £600 – if you've been on the lookout for an OLED TV, this 65-inch, 4K with HDR option from Sony is a great deal you'll want to take advantage of. The sound system is powerful too, making this a compelling option for serious home cinema fans.View Deal

The best Amazon Prime Day laptop deals

Asus Vivobook 14-inch laptop: £249.99 £199.99 at Amazon

Save £50 - We've never seen this 14-inch laptop drop below £199.99 at Amazon. If you're after an everyday browsing machine the 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage will be perfectly fine and you're even getting a year of Office for free as well.View Deal

HP Chromebook 14-db0003na: £239 £178 at Amazon

Save £60 - Are you looking for a cheap machine that covers the basics? We'd recommend checking out a Chromebook if you fit that bill. This HP Chromebook is a particularly good budget option and it's at its lowest price all year right now with today's Prime Day laptop deals. It's super-budget, but it'll beat a Windows-based laptop if you're simply looking for something that can handle browser-based tasks. View Deal

Acer Chromebook Spin 311: £279 £224 at Amazon

Save £55 - The Acer Chromebook Spin 311 might just be one of the most flexible laptops you can buy for under £300. Not only really lightweight and almost pocket-sized at 11-inchs, but it's also fully capable of being converted into a tablet at any time. Bear in mind it's not the most powerful Chromebook on the market, but for the price, it's a very handy little thing indeed.View Deal

Acer Swift 1 14-inch laptop (Pentium, 128GB): £399.99 £309.99 at Amazon

Save £90 - Here's a cheaper Windows-based option from Acer that's a great buy if you simply want a machine for browser-based tasks and word-processing. Inside the Intel Pentium processor, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB SSD will have you zipping along in no time, plus It's lightweight and solidly built to last with its aluminium chassis. View Deal

Asus VivoBook 15.6 inch laptop (Ryzen 5, 512GB): £599.99 £499.99 at Amazon

Save £100 - Not only is this Asus Vivobook absolutely stunning with its super modern aesthetic and nearly borderless screen, but it's also really up to date. Inside the combination of a Ryzen 5-5500U processor, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD makes this one a very powerful laptop for the money indeed - and with plenty of space too.View Deal

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go (Core i5, 128GB): £699.99 £579 at Amazon

Save £120 - Microsoft's affordable Surface Laptop Go combines decent specs and a stylish, and premium, design. For Prime Day, it's getting a decent £120 price cut to just £579, £30 cheaper than the previous £609 record low, which is great value for what you're getting, even if the storage is a little low.View Deal

Acer Aspire 5 15.6-inch laptop (Core i5, 1TB): £699.99 £599.99 at Amazon

Save £100 - Not only does this Acer Aspire 5 have a 1TB SSD - something you really don't see on laptops at this price point, but it's also got a brand new 11th gen Intel Core i5 processor. Would it be too much to ask for 16GB of RAM too? Yes it would, but we'll happily settle for that speedy processor and absolutely huge solid-state drive.View Deal

Asus VivoBook 14-inch laptop (Core i5, 512GB): £699.99 £599.99 at Amazon

Save £100 - This Asus VivoBook might not be cheap, but if you're looking for a mid-range laptop that'll give most ultrabooks a run for their money, then it's awesome. Not only does it feature a gorgeous metal chassis, but this one's also got an 11th gen Intel Core i5, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD too, making it a very, very powerful laptop indeed.View Deal

M1 MacBook Air (256GB): £999 £893 at Amazon

Save £100 - Amazon is offering the M1 MacBook Air for just £899 this week. While we did see an extra £30 off in previous flash sales, this is still a fantastic offer that goes beyond Amazon's usual £50 discount. You're getting the entry-level 8GB RAM / 256GB SSD configuration here, with Apple's monster M1 chip at the helm.View Deal

ASUS ZenBook 15.6 Inch (4K) laptop (Core i7, 512GB): £1,399.99 £949.99 at Amazon

Save £450 - In a twist, this ASUS ZenBook offers a 5.65-inch interactive touchscreen trackpad that adapts to your needs for smarter control and multitasking. Powered by Intel's 10th Generation i7 processor, it comes with 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, and 32GB of Optane memory. For Prime Day, this deal won't last long. View Deal

Logitech C920 HD webcam: £89.99 £67.97 at Amazon

If you've been working from home lately, you might be looking to upgrade your webcam set-up. This Logitech HD camera is a brilliant way to do that. It's currently £22 off in the Prime Day sale and while that isn't the lowest price in its history, we can't imagine it falling much further anytime soon with the massive webcam demand going on these days. It's a Full HD 1080p camera with 30fps video calling, HD light correction, dual microphones and connects via USB. As a 4.5 star Amazon's Choice product with 15,000+ ratings, this is a very popular product.

View Deal

The best Amazon Prime Day headphone deals

Sony WF-1000XM3 noise-cancelling wireless earbuds: £220 £129.99 at Amazon

Save £90 - Here's a huge discount and the lowest price yet on some of the best wireless noise-canceling earbuds money can buy. We're a massive fan of the Sony WF-1000XM3 here at TechRadar, as are most tech sites, and, although they are quite pricey, they're definitely worth every penny thanks to that awesome ANC, 32-hour battery life, and comfortable fit. View Deal

Sony WH-CH510 headphones: £50 £32.99 at Amazon

Save £17 - These Sony headphones will be a fantastic choice for anyone after a budget pair of headphones. Originally you would have been paying £50 for them but right now, they're down to an impressive £32.99. For that price, you're getting 35 hours of battery life, a built in microphone and a pretty decent audio performance that will work great for most casual users.

View Deal

JBL Tune 600BTNC: £89.99 £49.95 at Amazon

Save £40 - If you're after something on the cheaper side but don't want to give up features like active noise cancellation the JBL Tune 600BTNC offer up excellent value for money at £49.95. We grabbed a pair of these over Black Friday last year and they offer a surprising level of audio quality considering their budget price point.

View Deal

JBL Wireless In-Ear headphones: £129.99 £44.99 at Amazon

While Amazon lists an original price of £69.99 for these headphones, they actually cost much more than that - £129.99 to be exact. That means you're saving a massive £85 and getting these in-ear headphones at the lowest price they've ever fallen. They're rated IPX7 so they're waterproof and sweatproof making them an excellent pair of headphones for exercise. They have up to 30 hours of battery life, ambient-aware settings to hear what's going on around you, and overall, a pretty brilliant sound for this price point.

View Deal

Sennheiser Momentum 2.0 wireless headphones: £99.99 £75 at Amazon

Save £24.99 - This is a record low price on the Sennheiser Momentum wireless earbuds, and one that's only been seen over the last few months. With powerful audio and a comfortable fit you're getting excellent value for money here.

View Deal

Apple AirPods (wired charging): £159 £119.99 at Amazon

Save £39 - We've been seeing this £119 sales price appear during bigger sales events for a while now, which means you're getting a record low price here. AirPods are so popular that we rarely see them taking new discounts which means this is likely the best price we'll see this week.View Deal

Aftershokz OpenMove: £79.95 £63.95 at Amazon

Save £16 We rarely see Aftershokz headphones in the sales – at Amazon or anywhere else – so this is a great opportunity to pick up the entry-level set for a bargain price. The OpenMove haven't had a price cut since their launch in September 2020, and may not get another discount before Black Friday.

View Deal

Sony WH-CH710N Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones: £130 £75 at Amazon

Save £55 - These wireless headphones pack an impressive 35 hours battery life, noise-cancelling, and great audio quality in one affordable discounted package. These cups have been stuck at a £92 sales price for a few months now, so this discount is working a little harder for you today.View Deal

Sennheiser HD 450BT Wireless Headphones: £159 £89 at Amazon

Save £70 - This is a return to the lowest price we've ever seen on the Sennheiser HD 450BT headphones. That means you're getting a great pair of cups with excellent sound, good noise cancellation and a comfy fit to boot.

View Deal

Jabra Elite 75t true wireless earbuds: £149.99 £99 at Amazon

Save £50 – This is the lowest price we've ever seen for these impressive earbuds. During the Prime Day sale, you'll only end up paying £99 for them - £50 off the original cost. They're designed for a secure fit and with IP55 weather resistance, you'll be safe from rain, dust and water. They sound great and come with a 2 year warranty.

View Deal

Jabra Elite 85t: £219 £179 at Amazon

Save £40 – The fantastic Jabra Elite 85t true wireless earbuds have just edged past the previous all-time-low £189 price, and with their great audio capabilities and powerful active noise cancellation you won't find many reasons to not pick these up.View Deal

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay E8 3rd Generation: £300 £179.99 at Amazon

Save £120 – This is the lowest price we've seen for these true wireless earbuds, which come with a 35-hour battery life, Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity, touch-sensitive controls, and Bang & Olufsen's signature sound.View Deal

Sony WH-1000XM3 Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones: £330 £197.99 at Amazon

Save £132 - Sony's over-ear headphones pack great noise cancellation, quality sound and high battery life in one fantastic package, making this a recommended pair of cans at the discounted price. This is also the cheapest these cups have ever been - just sneaking past that £201 previous record.View Deal

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700: £349.95 £209 at Amazon

Save £140.95 - These Bose cans are among the best noise-cancelling headphones you can buy in 2021, and with £130 off, they're a steal, boasting fantastic ANC, great audio performance, and a sleek design. This is the lowest price we've seen for these headphones, so you should snap it up while you can.View Deal

Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless noise cancelling headphones: £199.99 £179.99 at Amazon

Save £20 - The Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones frequently pop up in these kind of sales and are an excellent buy. While you're only saving £20 here, this brings them down to a record low. Yes, they are slightly older headphones now but they are still a great purchase for this kind of price.

View Deal

JBL Flip 5 bluetooth speaker: £119.99 £89.99 at Amazon

A staple of Amazon Prime Day, this super popular speaker turns up every year in some form. While this isn't the lowest price we've ever seen (it's fallen to £69.99 in the past), this is a pretty large £30 discount on a speaker that takes the 4th position in our best bluetooth speakers guide. With a punchy, engaging sound, a 12 hour battery life and most importantly, an IPX7 rating so you can use this out in the rain with no concern.

View Deal

The best Amazon Prime Day smartwatch deals

Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6: £39.99 £27.99 at Amazon

Save £12 Not the most powerful or even most impressive fitness watch on the market but the Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 is a great choice. Thanks to its budget price, it is one of the cheapest fitness bands you can get. It is able to track heartrates, steps, blood pressure and a host of other trackers.

View Deal

Fitbit Charge 4: £129.99 £109 at Amazon

Save £20 - We were previously seeing a record low £99 price on the Fitbit Charge 4 yesterday, but that's jumped back up slightly to £109 today. If you're after a slimline fitness tracker with a strong seven-day battery and a wide range of monitoring apps, then, this is still a great offer with strong value, you're just spending a little extra to get it today.

View Deal

Fitbit Versa 2: £147 £113 at Amazon

Save £86 - Looking for a cheap Fitbit deal? The Fitbit Versa 2 usually hovers around the £140 mark on Amazon, and we've not seen it lower than £129 before, so this is a deal well worth snapping up. It's not the latest model (that would be the Versa 3 just below) but it's still a great buy.View Deal

TicWatch Pro 3: £289.99 £195.36 at Amazon

Save £94.63 This is one of the best Wear OS smartwatches we've tested, and it's never been below £200 before. It's big and bright, with a fast Snapdragon 4100 chipset, high resolution display and three-day battery life. This is the GPS version, but there's also an LTE/4G version available for a little more.

View Deal

Garmin Forerunner 45: £159.99 £105 at Amazon

Save £54.99 The Forerunner 45 is one of Garmin's entry-level running watches, and is back to its Black Friday price for Prime Day. It usually hovers somewhere around the £140 mark, so this is a great deal if you're getting serious about running and looking to make the step up from a Fitbit.

View Deal

Polar Vantage M: £249 £149.95 at Amazon

Save £99.05 - The Polar Vantage M is the predecessor to this year's M2, but there's not a huge difference between the two, and it's a great mid-range GPS running watch that gives heaps of training insights. It usually hovers around the £180 mark, so this is a solid Prime Day deal.

View Deal

Polar Unite: £116 £89.99 at Amazon

Save £26.01 The Unite is Polar's entry-level fitness watch, and would be a great step up from a Fitbit if you're starting to take your running more seriously. We've not seen it below £98 before, and this price makes it even more beginner-friendly.

View Deal

Xiaomi Mi Smart Watch Lite: £54.18 £41.29 at Amazon

Save £12.89 - a great choice for runners on a super tight budget, this little fitness watch offers a dozen workout modes sleep tracking, stress monitoring, and on-board GPS, which is almost unheard of at this price bracket. It's well made, too. A real bargain.

View Deal

The best Amazon Prime Day tablet deals

Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet: £89.99 £39.99 at Amazon

Save £50 - The lowest price ever on this Tablet, the Amazon Fire HD 8 is an excellent buy for those on a tight budget. Here you're only paying £39.99 and while it is arguably one of the weaker tablets around, you won't find anything cheaper. Plus, if you're just streaming content and doing occasional Google searches, you'll be absolutely fine!

View Deal

Amazon Kindle: £69.99 £49.99 at Amazon

Save £20 - The classic Amazon Kindle is down to just £49.99 in the Amazon Prime Day sale. While that isn't a huge discount, only down from £69.99, it is still a fantastic saving on one of the best portable reading devices on the market.View Deal

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite: £119.99 £79.99 at Amazon

Save £40 - Here's a great sale on the more premium Kindle Paperwhite - a waterproof reader that's also got double the storage capacity of the standard device. It's also got a better display, so it'll be worth the extra if you're really into your books and have a bit more to spend. Also included is three free months of Kindle Unlimited - a vast library of books for you to check out.View Deal

iPad (2020) - 32GB: £329 £309 at Amazon

Save £20 - We were seeing a £299 price tag on the 2020 iPad, but at £309 you're still getting a great deal. This device is very rarely on sale in the UK, and we've only seen that £309 price tag once or twice before, and typically only on the Gold model.

View Deal

Apple Pencil 1st generation: £89 £69.99 at Amazon

Save £20 - If you're got an entry level iPad (like the deal above) this is the only Apple Pencil compatible with your device. Lucky for you, we're seeing this stylus dropping back down to its record low price today, a discount we don't see too often outside of sale events.

View Deal

Apple Pencil 2nd generation: £119 £99 at Amazon

Save £20 - We've only ever seen the Apple Pencil second generation drop to £99 once before - over Christmas last year. That means this £20 discount is working particularly hard for you in today's Prime Day deals, dropping the price of this iPad Pro (2018 and older) and iPad Air 4 stylus just below £100.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Wi-Fi: £139 £89 at Amazon

Save £50 - Here's a great mid-range tablet going for its lowest ever price in the UK right now thanks to Amazon Prime Day - the Galaxy Tab A8. This incredibly affordable tablet is a good option if you're wanting something fairly small (it has an 8-inch 1280 x 800 screen, and lightweight (just 347g). That said, it's still got plenty of power packed in for all those basics tasks on its Android OS.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e Wi-Fi (64GB): £379 £279 at Amazon

Save £100 - Right now you can get a big £100 saving on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e, bringing it down to just £279 - £20 cheaper than the previous £299 lowest price. That's for a 64GB Wi-Fi version in black, and the tablet also has a bright and sharp 10.5-inch 1600 x 2560 Super AMOLED screen, plus Dolby Atmos surround sound, so it's perfect for movies and games.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Wi-Fi (64GB): £329 £259 at Amazon

Save £60 - The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is a slate that does it all, as it's bundled with an S Pen stylus for sketching and note-taking, while also packing a large 10.4-inch 1200 x 2000 screen, powerful speakers, and a big 7,040mAh battery. Right now the 128GB models have sold out already, but you can still get a very nice price indeed on the 64GB variant.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Wi-Fi (128GB): £689 £529 at Amazon

Save £160 - Samsung makes the best Android tablets today, and you can snag the 128GB model for a £100 discount during Prime Day. It comes with an S Pen included for seamless note-taking. Weighing just 498g, the Tab S7 is one of the lightest and thinnest tablets today for comfortable browsing and bingeing. Prices jump around based on the colour you're choosing here, but this is a record low price for some models. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus Wi-Fi (128GB): £799 £679 at Amazon

Save £120 - You might have to hurry if you want to snag one of the best Android tablets you can buy at a discount in today's Prime Day deals - we've already seen 256GB versions of the Galaxy Tab S7 sell out. With blazingly fast performance, a premium design, and a gorgeous vibrant screen, these tablets are absolutely the go-to for those who want a top-end Android tablet for a range of intensive applications.View Deal

Microsoft Surface Pro 7, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB: £899 £649 at Amazon

Save £250 - This might just be the best Surface Pro 7 deal we've seen, knocking the price down to £649 - £10 less than its previous record low price. It's got decent specs, including 8GB RAM, though the SSD is a bit tight on space. 256GB: £1,169.99 £749View Deal

The best Amazon Prime Day phone deals

Samsung Galaxy A12 SIM-free: £169 £119 at Amazon

Save £35 - the cheapest Samsung phone in the Prime Day sale, the Samsung Galaxy A12 is a fantastic budget smartphone. In the sale, you can get it for just £119 - one of the lowest prices we've seen for this handset in recent history. While it isn't as powerful as the devices below, we wouldn't expect crazy specs for this kind of price.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G SIM-free: £ 699 £554 at Amazon

Save £145 - The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE sits comfortably in the middle of Samsung's line-up of devices. It blends higher-end specs, 5G and design with a lower price tag, nearer to what you'd see from the A series. With this Amazon Prime Day discount, you'll only pay £554 for the 128GB model.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S21 SIM-free: £ 769 £614 at Amazon

Save £105 - We see a return to a £614 price tag on this Samsung Galaxy S21, but only on the pink color currently. It's a bummer it's only on this color variant, but this is one of the lowest prices we've seen yet this particular device unlocked.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 128GB SIM-Free: £ 949 £754 at Amazon

Save £195 - The middle device of Samsung's S21 range frequently seems to get left out of sales but right now, the Galaxy S21 Plus is one of the best smartphone discounts of the Prime Day sales. You end up saving £195, leaving you only having to pay £754 for this handset. That just sneaks this under the original RRP of the regular Galaxy S21.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 128GB SIM-free: £ 1149 £914 at Amazon

Save £235 - It's both Samsung's most powerful handset and our pick for the world's best smartphone so, it is no surprise that the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra can be pretty pricey. Luckily, this Amazon Prime Day knocks a hefty amount of the price, leaving you paying only £914 for this super-powered device.

View Deal

OnePlus 8T 256GB: at Amazon | SIM-free | £ 649 £449

Both the 128GB and 256GB models of this device are on sale this year and while most will prefer the cheaper option, doubling your storage can be a great investment for some. This will cost you £449 which, while not as cheap as the smaller version, is a massive saving compared to the original £649 cost.

View Deal

OnePlus Nord 256GB: at Amazon | SIM-free | £469 £307

The OnePlus Nord is one of the best mid-range devices around, offering a close competitor to the likes of the iPhone SE or Google Pixel 4a. With the Amazon Prime Day sale, you'll be able to get the increased storage 256GB model for just £307. That's down from £469 and an impressive saving.

View Deal

OnePlus N10 128GB: at Amazon | SIM-free | £329 £185

This is a brilliant offer if you're simply after a budget handset on a budget. Not only is the OnePlus N10 a 5G device, but it also includes a 90Hz refresh rate display, a quad camera display and plenty of other specs above its price range. With this Prime Day discount, you're only paying £185 - that's £144 off its original price point.

View Deal

The best Amazon Prime Day gaming deals

Logitech G635 Wired Gaming RGB Headset: £129.99 £59.99 on Amazon

Save £70 - The incredible Logitech G635 Wired Gaming RGB Headset is now better than half price in a record breaking discount. Featuring plush over-ear cushions and customizable RGB lighting to match your setup, you'll be amazed by the incredible 7.1 audio and all-day wearable comfort.

View Deal

Logitech G502 Wireless Gaming Mouse: £129.99 £60.99 on Amazon

Save £69 - The Logitech G502 frequently tops lists as one of the best gaming mice in the world. With that in mind, this is a really special offer, bringing the price down to an impressive £60.99. Not only is that roughly half price, it's the lowest price we've ever seen for this mouse.

View Deal

Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition Gaming Keyboard: £129.99 £78.99 on Amazon

Save £51 - The Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition Gaming keyboard is a fantastic option for gamers. Built for speed, it features linear optical switches and a full RGB backlighting that you can customise. With a huge £51 saving, this is the lowest price we've ever seen on this fantastic gaming keyboard.

View Deal

Razer BlackWidow V3 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: £139.99 £94.99 on Amazon

Save £45 - The fantastic BlackWidow V3 Pro Gaming Keyboard can now be yours for a tidy bargain - a record low sales price of £94.99 that beats out the previous lowest cost by £25. This model features Razer's beloved Green switches for a speedy response as well as including Chroma RGB, media dial and ergonomic wrist rest.

View Deal

Asus ROG Falchion gaming keyboard: £149 £119 at Amazon

Save £30 - This Asus ROG Falchion deck is taking its first-ever price cut, saving you £30 and offering up a record low £119 price. 60% gaming keyboards are all the rage these days: they take up much space, and frankly just look better than their full-sized counterparts. We like 65% keyboards a bit better, though, and that's exactly what the Asus ROG Falchion offers.

View Deal

Nintendo Switch: £299 £279 at Amazon

Save £20 - There were a ton of bundles on sale with this year's Prime Day deals but all that's left now is a small but welcome price cut on the console itself. While not huge by any stretch of the imagination, this is still a nice little saving on an old crowd favourite.View Deal

BenQ EX3501R 35-Inch Ultrawide Monitor: £599.99 £464.99 on Amazon

Save £135 - If you've ever used an ultrawide monitor, you'll know they're a gamechanger for PC users, and now you can own one of the best on the market with a 23% discount. In fact, this is the cheapest we've ever seen this monitor drop to - previously only managing to reach a sales price for £479. BenQ are well known for making high-quality monitors, so not only are you getting a bargain, but you can rest assured knowing you're getting unbeatable quality and reliability.

View Deal

The best Amazon Prime Day deals: fashion

Vans: up to 68% off clothing, footwear and accessories

These deals are quite literally 'off the wall', kitting you out in iconic Vans styles. These include the Vans checked slip-on platform trainers, as well as branded tees, sunglasses and more, all with significant price cuts. Don't miss out on great savings across men, women, and kids fashion from Vans.View Deal

New Balance: up to 52% off trainers

The ever popular brand of New Balance is kicking about some big discounts this year, offering up to 52% off its trainers. Discounts include men, women and kids styles and feature some of the brand's most iconic styles, colours and shoes.

View Deal

Womens jeans: up to 70% off Wrangler, Pepe Jeans, and more

Whether you're after skinny jeans or tapered, high-waisted or mid-rise, Amazon Prime Day has plenty of fashionable savings across women's jeans. From a trusty pair of staple black skinny jeans to blue-wash bootcuts, buy jeans from Wrangler, G-STAR Raw, Roxy, Lee, find., Goodthreads jeans, and more.View Deal

Calvin Klein: up to 50% off underwear and nightwear

Treat your wardrobe to new underwear from Calvin Klein across styles for men and women. Whether you're a boxers or briefs kind of man, or - for ladies - if you're after a matching set. Get great savings on underwear, pyjamas, socks and more from premium brand Calvin Klein.View Deal

Under Armour: up to 54% off sportswear

You'll be breaking a sweat when you see these Amazon Prime Day deals on sportswear from Under Amour. Across both men's and women's clothing, get kitted out in sweat-wicking t-shirts and breathable shorts, as well as sports bras and leggings for women. You'll also find gym-ready footwear, socks, and bags to transport it all in.View Deal

Premium fashion: up to 81% off Hugo Boss, Lacoste and more

Now is the time to add a bit of luxury to your wardrobe, with incredible discounts on premium fashion brands like Hugo Boss, Lacoste, and Hackett. Lines include T-shirts and sweatshirts, trousers, belts, underwear, and socks.View Deal

Levi's: up to 85% off men's and women's clothing

Nothing says cool quite like the flash of that iconic red label. From beanies to tees, sweatshirts and quality jeans, there's plenty of great prices across Levi's clothing on Amazon. Save on clothing and accessories across men and women's styles.View Deal