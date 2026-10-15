It seems bizarre to get excited about a vacuum cleaner, but when you find one that makes the job of keeping your home tidy so much easier and effortless, the impact it has is hard to overstate. I had that experience when I purchased my first Shark vacuum, so when one of the manufacturer's latest and best vacuum cleaners gets a huge £200 price cut, I have to shout about it.

That's why I'm here to call out the Shark PowerDetect Speed on Amazon for £319.99 (was £519.99). This is the record-low price for two specific colourways of the vacuum, and only a little shy of the previous biggest discount we've seen on this model during Prime Day.

The Shark PowerDetect Speed is a top-tier option, too, as it's a new and upgraded version of the vacuum that sits atop our buying guide in this category. It also received an impressive 4.5 stars in our review for its exceptional cleaning power, convenient auto-empty function, and useful dirt detection features.

As far as investments in a vacuum go, it's obviously a big one to make, but as someone who bought a Shark vacuum five years ago, which is still going strong, it could be a worthy buy to help keep your home clean with far less hassle.

Save £200 on the Shark PowerDetect Speed

Shark PowerDetect Speed: was £519.99 now £319.99 at Amazon The latest Shark PowerDetect Speed Cordless Vacuum is one of the manufacturer's latest and most advanced options yet — and it just got a healthy £200 discount on Amazon. With powerful suction, invaluable anti-hair wrap tech, a convenient auto-emptying dock that traps dust and debris, and multi-surface capabilities, we found it's a complete solution to keeping your home clean. Battery life did disappoint a little, but it was still good enough to be awarded an impressive 4.5 stars, so it's easy to recommend while there's a big price cut on the highly-rated vacuum.

If I were looking to upgrade from the older Shark Stratos model I'm currently using, this would easily be my top pick. That's mainly for the convenience of the auto-empty dock, which helps keep dust and debris trapped instead of potentially flying everywhere when it's tipped into the bin.

On top of that, the PowerDetect Speed keeps all of the fantastic features that make other Shark vacuums so good at cleaning around the home. Namely, it's the anti-hair wrap tech that saves me time unclogging the brush roll every so often, the strong suction power that works across multiple surfaces, and useful extras like lights to show up dust and a flexible wand to get into hard-to-reach places.

Cheaper models that drop some of the nicer-to-have extras, like the auto-empty dock, are also on sale right now. For example, I'd also recommend the Shark PowerPro Pet Cordless on Amazon for £199 (was £299.99), as an alternative if you have a smaller budget.