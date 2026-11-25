While Black Friday sales in Australia tend to focus on tech, appliances and homewares, it’s also a perfect opportunity to score a rare discount on popular streaming services.

Case in point: a Black Friday Apple deal that lets you sign up to the streaming service for just AU$7.99 a month for the first six months — that’s a huge 50% off! After the six months is up, your ongoing monthly cost will revert to the regular AU$15.99/m.

Follow our live coverage of the Black Friday sales in Australia for more deals and discounts

Apple TV: was AU$15.99/m now AU$7.99/m for 6 months Apple TV doesn't run promotional offers often, making this limited-time deal to get more than 50% off the usual monthly price of AU$15.99, one of the cheapest ways to sign up to the service right now. You'll be able to lock in a new low price of AU$7.99 a month for six months with this offer, but be quick because it ends on 30 November. Also discounted to NZ$8.99/m for 6 months in New Zealand.

As an Apple TV subscriber myself — via the value-tastic Apple One Premier plan — I can honestly say that not only is this an excellent deal, but it’s one well worth considering if you’ve never tried the service before. There’s a lot more content on Apple TV than you might think, and there’s a steady stream of new movies and TV shows added regularly.

With a half-price subscription, you’ll be able to binge on acclaimed shows including Widow’s Bay, Ted Lasso and Shrinking, to name a few. I can also thoroughly recommend Platonic, starring Seth Rogen and Australia’s very own Rose Byrne. I’ve just smashed out both seasons of the comedy and am eagerly awaiting a third.

It’s not just Apple-made content available to watch, either, as a slew of classic movies have recently been added. These include War of the Worlds, Jurassic Park, E.T. and Catch Me If You Can. You also get access to the complete Major League Soccer season i the US completely free of charge.

At just AU$7.99/m, I really don't think you can go wrong. What’s more, there’s no extra premium to pay for higher-quality formats such as Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos — something several other streaming services reserve for their more expensive subscription tiers.

Just remember this offer, available to “eligible users on eligible devices”, expires on Cyber Monday, November 30, so don't leave it too late to take advantage.