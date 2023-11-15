Anker Discount Codes for November 2023

FAQs

How much does shipping cost from Anker? Anker offers fast free shipping on all its orders. In the UK, Amazon is Anker’s logistics partner for sending out products so Amazon will choose the delivery carrier.

How do I track my Anker order? When you order from Anker, you’ll receive an email confirming your order with tracking details inside. Use this to track your order. Alternatively, select ‘Affiliate Brand & Support’ on the Anker website and in the drop down, click ‘Order Tracker’ to check the status of your order.

What is the Anker returns policy? If you’re unhappy with your order, you can return it within 30 days of receiving it, thanks to Anker’s 30-day money-back guarantee. To start a return, contact Anker customer support.

Can I cancel my Anker order? If you’d like to cancel your order, you can do so within 14 days of purchasing. As part of Anker’s Right of Withdrawal clause, you don’t have to give a reason and you’ll get a refund on your order if you’re within 14 days. If you miss this time period, you’ll have to go through the returns process.

Does Anker offer warranties? Anker offers limited warranties on all its products. On the majority of Anker charging and power products, you’ll find a 15, 18 or 24-month warranty. You can claim a lifetime warranty on screen protectors, cases and cables.

How do I contact Anker? To get in touch with the Anker customer service team, call them on 01604 936 200, email them at support@anker.com or start a live chat on the website.

Hints and Tips

Buy during the sales: Under the ‘Deals’ section of the Anker website, you’ll find all the latest offers and promotions. You can also hover over the product category you want to buy, and you’ll see ‘Special Offer’ marked underneath the products in the sale. Types of deals you can expect to see include up to 25% off select products and 35% off power banks.

AnkerCredits Reward Program: If you regularly shop at Anker, sign up for the AnkerCredits Reward Program to earn rewards. This membership program lets you earn AnkerCredits with every purchase and use those points to receive exclusive rewards. Other benefits include gift draws, special birthday gifts and priority service. You’ll receive 500 points just for creating an account.

Refer a friend: Share the love and get money off your and your friends' orders with Anker’s referral program. All you have to do is log into your Anker account, share your referral link with your friends and when they make a purchase, you and your friend will receive 10% off your orders.

Take advantage of Anker’s student discount: Anker offers students, teachers and graduates an exclusive discount in partnership with Student Beans. Verify your eligibility to claim your discount.

Sign up for Anker emails: Stay up-to-date with Anker by subscribing to the newsletter. By signing up for emails, you’ll receive the latest news, releases and deals. When you enter your email address, you’ll also get a gift of 10% off your first order.