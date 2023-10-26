Bose Coupon Codes for October 2023

FAQs

How do I reach Bose customer service? You can reach them directly by phoning 1800 061 046 or you can visit the contact page where you'll find further contact information and live chat features, including a link to message an agent via WhatsApp.

Does Bose offer discounts? There are several ways to find Bose discounts, depending on what product you're shopping for. The easiest way to save is by signing up for Bose emails on the company's website. You'll need to enter your email address and create an account, and a Bose coupon code will be emailed for AU$20 off your purchase of AU$250 or more. Bose also offers student discounts via Student Beans and has an outlet section on the website where you can pick up certified refurbished products at a lower price.



You'll also find Bose headphone deals on the offer page at Bose.com.au which include discounts on earbuds, headphones, speakers and soundbars. Third-party retailers also offer discounts throughout the year on Bose products, especially on older model devices. Shopping holidays like Black Friday and Prime Day are also a great way to save on Bose products, with lowest-ever offers on some of their bestselling products.

How can I get AU$20 off Bose products? You get a AU$20 discount on purchases of AU$250 or more by signing up for Bose emails. You can sign up on Bose's website by entering your email address and creating an account with your name, email, and password. Once you've confirmed your account, you'll be emailed a Bose coupon code that's valid for AU$20 off your first purchase of AU$250 or more.



You can also earn a AU$20 Bose coupon code by referring your friends and family. After you create a Bose account, you'll be presented with a custom URL that you can share with family and friends, which gets them AU$20 off their first purchase of AU$200 or more and you get AU$20 for each successful referral.

Does Bose offer free shipping? To entice customers to shop from its own online storefront, Bose offers free shipping on all in-stock orders of AU$149.95 or more. Bose also offers free return shipping as well. The company also offers a 90-day risk free trial. Depending on where you live in Australia will determine how long you can expect to wait for deliveries to arrive. Metropolitan areas in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth are eligible for next-day delivery. Delivery times for Tasmania are one to four days and everywhere else in Australia is two to five days. All orders are subject to at least one business day for processing time.

Does Bose price match? To ensure you're getting the lowest price possible, Bose has a price match promise that if you purchase a new product from Bose.com.au and find a lower price for that same product from an authorised Bose dealer – Bose specifies these as being JB Hi-Fi, Myer and Harvey Norman – you can request a price match and you'll be refunded within 7 days of your purchase. You must contact Bose and submit an image or link of the lower price, which will then be reviewed and verified.

Hints and tips

Sign up for Bose emails: You can sign up for emails on Bose.com.au by entering your email address and then creating an account with your name and password. After verifying your account, you'll be emailed a Bose coupon code for AU$20 off your purchase of AU$250 and more.

Look out for seasonal deals: Seasonal sales like Black Friday and Prime Day typically offer the biggest discounts on Bose headphones and speakers from the company's own website.

Refer friends and family: Once you create a Bose account, you'll be presented with a custom URL that you can share with family and friends. That URL will get them AU$20 off their first purchase of AU$250 or more, and Bose will send you AU$50 credit for each friend who makes a qualified purchase.

Shop for refurbished products: You can save money by shopping for Bose refurbished products at Bose.com.au. Each refurbished product comes with a one-year warranty and has been through internal and external cleaning, and is replaced with new parts where needed.

How to use Bose coupon codes 1. Browse the available Bose coupon codes at the top of this page and find the one you like and hit copy, then click through to Bose's website. 2. Once you're in your cart , you'll paste the Bose coupon code at checkout and click apply. 3. The Bose coupon code will instantly be applied to your total, so you can see your full savings.

How we source our Bose coupon codes

As the technology experts, TechRadar has a dedicated vouchers team to help source the best deals in the industry for our coupon pages. Our three team members, who are based in Sydney, scour the web and affiliate networks for deals, codes and offers. They upload the best discounts to our coupon pages, checking each page twice a week to ensure we’re showing the best promotions available. Meanwhile, our Sydney-based commercial and ecommerce team keeps in close contact with the biggest names in the business, negotiating exclusive offers that bring you savings you won’t find anywhere else.