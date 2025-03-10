Why PrivadoVPN Free is still a stellar option for streaming

If you think all free VPNs are slow, unreliable, and packed with security risks, you're not wrong – most of them are. However, PrivadoVPN Free breaks the mold. As the best free VPN, it offers impressive speeds, strong security, and even access to streaming services like Netflix, BBC iPlayer, and Disney+, which is pretty rare among free options. As such, it’s ideal for occasional users who need a dependable service without spending a dime.

That said, there are some limitations to consider, especially in terms of speed, data cap, and streaming capabilities. For those seeking the best VPN experience, with all the bells and whistles, PrivadoVPN's premium service might be more suitable (and surprisingly affordable). But for anyone just needing a quick and reliable VPN for streaming without breaking the bank, PrivadoVPN's freemium plan delivers impressively.

In this article, I’ll break down why PrivadoVPN remains our top choice for free streaming, highlighting both its strengths and limitations to help you decide if it’s the best fit for your needs.

PrivadoVPN Free

The best free VPN

PrivadoVPN is the best free VPN for streaming, offering access to Netflix, BBC iPlayer, and Disney+. Even on the free plan, its speeds are impressive, reaching 950+ Mbps – matching the likes of NordVPN and Surfshark. The free version is limited to 10GB of monthly data, but users can continue with a 1Mbps capped bandwidth after reaching that threshold. For those who want more than occasional streaming, the premium plan offers unlimited data and access to Netflix Canada, Japan, Australia, and 60 locations in 49 countries. Priced at $10.99/month, or just $1.33/month with a yearly plan – Privado VPN is cheaper than Surfshark ($2.19/month) and Nord ($3.39/month). Plus, you can enjoy a 30-day money-back guarantee, making it a risk-free upgrade.

The problem with free VPNs

If you're a TechRadar regular, you'll already know that we generally do not recommend free VPN services. By that, I mean typing "free VPN" in your browser and choosing whichever pops up in your search list as "top recommended."

You'll want to be especially wary of VPNs that don’t offer a paid plan, as this raises valid questions about how it sustains its operations. If there's no revenue from subscriptions, well, how is it funding the service – and are you, as a user, unknowingly becoming the product?

But this is just the tip of the iceberg, as one should consider other issues related to free VPNs, including slower speeds, limited server networks, and restricted access to streaming services.

What free VPNs lack

If you only need a VPN to stream the occasional movie, watch your favorite TV show, or sneak a peek at a geo-restricted website without committing to a lengthy paid plan, a free VPN might seem like the best thing since sliced bread. But for those who rely on a VPN for daily work or personal use, there are key drawbacks to consider before taking the plunge:

Access to streaming platforms – Many free VPNs simply can’t unblock streaming services. Even if they do, access is often restricted to select platforms in specific regions, making it a matter of luck whether the service you need is available. Take ProtonVPN Free, for example – it offers a free kill switch and WireGuard support, which are essential for security. However, its limited server selection means streaming is off the table, and there’s no P2P support either.

Many free VPNs simply can’t unblock streaming services. Even if they do, access is often restricted to select platforms in specific regions, making it a matter of luck whether the service you need is available. Take ProtonVPN Free, for example – it offers a free kill switch and WireGuard support, which are essential for security. However, its limited server selection means streaming is off the table, and there’s no P2P support either. Limited bandwidth and data – If you’re an avid streamer, bandwidth and data limits can be a dealbreaker. Most free VPNs, including PrivadoVPN, cap data usage at 10GB per month, which won’t get you far if you plan to binge-watch your favorite shows.

If you’re an avid streamer, bandwidth and data limits can be a dealbreaker. Most free VPNs, including PrivadoVPN, cap data usage at 10GB per month, which won’t get you far if you plan to binge-watch your favorite shows. Server selection – With fewer servers available, free VPNs often struggle with congestion and slow speeds. This also limits your ability to bypass geo-restrictions effectively. Again, take PrivadoVPN, for example – its free version offers only 12 servers, whereas the paid plan grants access to 60 locations.

With fewer servers available, free VPNs often struggle with congestion and slow speeds. This also limits your ability to bypass geo-restrictions effectively. Again, take PrivadoVPN, for example – its free version offers only 12 servers, whereas the paid plan grants access to 60 locations. Connection speed – It’s only fair that paid users get priority when it comes to speed, which is why free VPNs tend to lag behind their premium counterparts. However, there are exceptions – PrivadoVPN has delivered speeds of over 950Mbps in our tests, even on its free plan.

It’s only fair that paid users get priority when it comes to speed, which is why free VPNs tend to lag behind their premium counterparts. However, there are exceptions – PrivadoVPN has delivered speeds of over 950Mbps in our tests, even on its free plan. Privacy risks – Some free VPN services have been known to engage in questionable practices, such as logging user data, selling it to third parties, or even exposing users to cyber threats. This (rightfully) raises the key question: "Are free VPNs safe, and can they be trusted?". This is why I recommend thoroughly researching a VPN provider’s track record and privacy policies to protect your data before using their service.

Why we recommend PrivadoVPN Free for streaming

In rare cases, a free VPN can defy expectations and earn our recommendation – PrivadoVPN is one such exception, proving that a well-designed freemium service can offer reliable performance, strong security, and even impressive streaming capabilities (for a free VPN service, at least).

First and foremost, our testing showed that PrivadoVPN Free can actually access major streaming platforms – including Netflix (US and UK), BBC iPlayer, Disney+, and Channel 4 – which is rare among free VPN services. While we couldn’t access Amazon Prime Video, 9Play, or 10Now, this shouldn’t be a dealbreaker. After all, a free VPN can only do so much, and in this case, PrivadoVPN delivers far more than most in its category.

Beyond streaming, PrivadoVPN Free grants users 10GB of data per month – not an unlimited allowance, but sufficient if you budget your usage wisely. Be mindful of excessive downloading, though, as PrivadoVPN is surprisingly solid for torrenting, which might tempt users to burn through their data quickly.

In terms of speed, PrivadoVPN Free performed exceptionally well in our tests, reaching 950+ Mbps. This puts it shoulder to shoulder with some of our top-rated paid services, like NordVPN and Surfshark, and makes it one of the fastest free VPNs available – a major plus for both streaming and torrenting.

Server locations are another strong point. While the free version offers 12 locations (including Argentina, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, India, Mexico, the Netherlands, the UK, and the USA), it’s fewer than the 60 available on Privado’s premium service. Still, this is above the free VPN average, beating competitors like Windscribe Free VPN, which only offers 10 locations.

I'd love to see PrivadoVPN Free expand its Netflix region compatibility and add support for Prime Video. Still, it already does more than most free VPNs when it comes to streaming performance, speed, and security.