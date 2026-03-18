Two new heroes are coming to Marvel Rivals : White Fox and Black Cat

White Fox arrives as part of Season 7 on March 20, 2026

Black Cat is expected to follow in Season 7.5

Developer NetEase Games has unveiled some of the new content coming to its Marvel hero shooter, Marvel Rivals, in its next season, and it includes a new hero and map.

White Fox will be joining the game's already gigantic character roster as a strategist, armed with martial arts skills and a suite of supernatural abilities. She can deploy her Yeowoo Guseul (fox marbles) to heal teammates and inflict damage, while storing energy to infuse into teammates to grant them powerful effects.

The Hunt Is On | Marvel Rivals Season 7 Trailer | Marvel Rivals - YouTube Watch On

In addition to a host of tweaks and balance changes, Season 7 will also introduce a new convergence map, Lower Manhattan, which is inspired by its overall story arc.

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In addition to showing us White Fox in action, the flashy animated Season 7 trailer also reveals that iconic Spider-Man villain Black Cat is coming to the game, and is expected to arrive as part of the subsequent Season 7.5 update.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding her release date, Marvel Rivals fans have already taken to social media to praise the character's rather racy design. "This announcement trailer was magnificent and I cannot wait to play as Black Cat in this season," wrote one X user. "Us Rivals fans are continuing to EAT!"

"Yeah this update is HUGE," added another.

The 'sick design' of White Fox has also been getting plenty of praise, though some fans are expressing confusion at the character's inclusion, given her unusual origins. Like the (now quite popular) Marvel Rivals character Luna Snow, White Fox debuted in the 2015 mobile game Marvel: Future Fight rather than a traditional comic book, although she has appeared in a few comic series since.

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Season 7 is set to begin on March 20, 2026, and if you want to get in on the action, you can download Marvel Rivals for free on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, and PC.

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