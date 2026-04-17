Marvel Rivals Season 7.5 finally adds Black Cat as a Duelist

Her character select pose has caused a stir for its awkward position

Some players have suggested that the pose is a way to hide Black Cat's unnatural proportions

The latest Marvel Rivals seasonal update has finally arrived alongside and added new playable hero Black Cat, but it's her character selection pose that has players talking.

Season 7.5: The Hunt is On is now available, and in case you missed it, the long-awaited Duelist, Felicia Hardy, aka Black Cat, is finally playable alongside a host of new features.

The elusive master thief is probably the most anticipated hero yet, but the reveal of her character select pose, which depicts her bent over in an awkward position, has rubbed some players the wrong way.

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"Contender for the worst idle pose in the entire game," one user wrote on X/Twitter.

"The problem is she isn't 'striking a pose', she's holding it and just standing there awkwardly. This is a fine pose to do for a photo, but when she's just standing there holding it she looks like she's suffering from crippling back problems," a Redditor said.

Black Cat is typically characterized as a sultry, feline anti-hero, and players have pointed out that this pose references a panel from a comic book. Fair enough, but why is she permanently stuck in that position?

Wouldn't it make more sense to have it be part of her idle animation and then let her stand straight like the rest of the roster? An emote in a similar pose would even be better than this!