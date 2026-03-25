Goddess of Victory: Nikke is getting a Razer collaboration

It includes the ability to unlock a new character skin featuring the brand's Razer Kraken Kitty V2 BT headset

There will also be pop-up events at some Razer stores

Goddess of Victory: Nikke publisher Level Infinite has revealed a new collaboration with gaming hardware giant Razer that brings one of the brand's cutest headsets to the mobile game.

Starting on March 26, 2026, players will be able to unlock the new Punky Street skin for the character Viper by working their way through the limited-time Punky Street Pass. The skin decks out Viper in trendy streetwear and a white Razer Kraken Kitty V2 BT wireless gaming headset, complete with cat ears and some custom pink decals.

In addition to the unique look, the skin includes some exclusive voice lines.

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NIKKE X RAZER Collaboration PV Full Ver. Released | GODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE - YouTube Watch On

The Punky Street Pass will also contain a few limited title and avatar frame cosmetic items that players can obtain for free.

For those living in China, Japan, and South Korea, a cool Nikke x Razer collab will be put up for sale. It includes a white Razer Kraken Kitty V2 BT headset (plus a set of stickers you can use to make it match the in-game skin), as well as a custom Razer Orochi V2 Wireless Mouse with an exclusive Viper design on its shell.

(Image credit: Razer / Level Infinite)

This is on top of an enduring anime merch staple: the acrylic standee. This depicts Viper in her new outfit. There are also two brightly-colored badges, both with Viper on them. What's more, you can even get a code for immediate access to the in-game skin.

Although that box won't be available outside of Asia, players in the West can look forward to some real-world events. This includes pop-ups at Razer's flagship stores in Los Angeles and London, England with Nikke themed decor, prizes, and professional cosplay experiences.

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If you're not already familiar, Goddess of Victory: Nikke is a mobile shooter game by Lies of P developer Shift Up. Set in a post-apocalyptic future dominated by android characters called Nikkes, it's one of the most popular gacha role-playing games to date, and is known for its bombastic character designs.

It's available as a free-to-play title for mobile and PC.

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