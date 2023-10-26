Razer Kraken Kitty V2 BT review: Lots of cat-itude, but don’t turn up the mew-sic just yet

The Razer Kraken Kitty V2 BT is an undoubtedly attractive purchase, especially to cat and pink lovers who want to get away from the domninantly-black gaming aesthetic. However, the more discerning bunch who care about audio quality may not be easily purr-suaded.

Razer Kraken Kitty V2 BT: Two-minute review

Press paws on your Razer Kraken Kitty V2 BT purr-chase for now. I get why that may seem hard; this pair of gaming headset is adorable and completely irresistible. And it also has its share of appealing features outside of its feline design, many of which make it a great option for gaming while on the go.

However, it may not be for you if you’re more discerning about audio quality.

Don’t get me wrong here; I can get a bit snobby when it comes to audio quality myself, and despite its performance shortcomings, which I will get to later in this review, I also don’t mind this gaming headset. I probably wouldn’t call it one of the best PC gaming headsets I’ve tested, but it has its merits – the big one of which is convenience. And, I am an absolute sucker for all things pink and all things cat.

So I wouldn’t knock it just yet just because you’re used to great-sounding audio devices. Instead, read this review first before hitting buy.

Design-wise, of course, the Razer Kraken Kitty V2 BT is winning. Who among us doesn’t love cats, after all? (If you hate cats, you’re a monster, and I don’t want to be friends!) And that pink-and-gray colorway (or as Razer calls it, Quartz) is just the thing if you want to veer away from that black aesthetic that seems to dominate the gaming world. Adding to its appeal are customizable RGB lighting zones on the cat ears and the earcups.

This wireless gaming headset isn’t all looks either. The headset itself feels solid and made of quality materials, with a textured finish on the headband, yokes, and parts of the earcups that ensure minimal scratches as well as plush cushioning for the earpads and the underside of the headband for comfort.

Being a lower mid-range gaming headset, there are noticeable signs of corners being cut here. While the earcups themselves can be tilted up and down, the yokes don’t have any articulation, slightly affecting comfort. And the leatherette used is neither the softest nor the most breathable. The latter doesn’t bother me much, but the former can feel like an inconvenience in some instances – like when I need to free one ear by moving the earcup off to the side.

While great for gaming on your desktop PC, the Kraken Kitty V2 BT is really designed more for gaming and media consumption on the go – whether that’s on your laptop (you don’t have to use any of your precious ports), your portable gaming console like the Nintendo Switch, or your smartphone. It only has Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity and a built-in, not boom, mic, is fairly lightweight especially considering it’s got two kitty ears attached to it, and comes with uncomplicated physical controls.

When I say uncomplicated, I mean it’s only got a multi-function button that acts as the power, Bluetooth pairing, media, and call buttons, and the volume dial. You just have to remember the presses and holds for every function. Luckily, it’s all very intuitive – single press for play/pause and accept/end call; double press to skip a track; triple press for the previous track; etc – that you’ll have it all memorized after a couple of uses.

I only wish Razer also added a way to customize the RGB lighting on-the-fly. It only allows you to do so by connecting it to your smartphone and to the Razer Audio mobile app, and personalizing it from there. The mobile app, by the way, also gives you access to a 10-band EQ, five different sound presets, and toggling Gaming Mode for low latency audio.

Really, the only reasons why you’d think it’s not for on-the-go use are the fact that it’s not foldable and the absence of a travel pouch. These omissions are a tad purr-plexing given that Razer has positioned this as more of a headset to be used everywhere than an actual gaming headset to be used at home.

Don’t expect high-quality audio on the Razer Kraken Kitty V2 BT. That isn’t to say that it sounds bad, because it doesn’t. And it’s got a bright sound profile that I think a lot of people would appreciate.

At the same time, the high end is not very crisp and the mids are not very prominent, resulting in audio that is not very rich and at times piercing to the ears. That’s whether I’m playing Hogwarts Legacy on my PC, playing Cooking Madness on my phone, or listening to my favorite tunes. The low end is also underwhelming, even when you switch to Razer’s Enhanced Bass sound profile.

The issue that bothers me most of all, however, is the clipping. When there are spikes in volume in the audio, even when the headset volume itself is not all the way up, I hear a popping sound. There’s definitely digital distortion happening that might be possibly related to the headset not having a lot of headroom.

The integrated beamforming mics are less-than purr-fect either. They have no issues with plosives or sibilance, and you will come through loud and audible. However, you’ll also sound a little distorted and not crisp. Plus, there’s no background noise rejection – friends could hear me typing, snapping my fingers, or playing music when I’m chatting with them.

At least, the battery life is decent. It’s not the longest I’ve seen, but you are getting up to 40 hours of playtime, especially if you turn off that bright RGB lighting.

Razer Kraken Kitty V2 BT: Price & availability

How much does it cost? $99.99 / £99.99 (about AU$190)

$99.99 / £99.99 (about AU$190) When is it available? Available now

Available now Where can you get it? Available in the US, UK, and Australia

I wouldn’t call the Razer Kraken Kitty V2 BT a pricey gaming headset. One of the best wireless gaming headsets out there, especially in terms of design, it sits nicely in the mid-range market at $99.99 / £99.99 (about AU$190). However, I also expected it to have better audio performance at that price.

If you want a more elevated listening experience, I’d go for the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro (2023) if you can spend a little more. It’s got lots of volume, an immersive sound, an amazing mic, and even better battery life. For only a bit more than the Kraken Kitty V2 BT, the Logitech G733 Lightspeed Wireless RGB will deliver a more elevated sound.

Value: 3.5 / 5

Razer Kraken Kitty V2 BT: Specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Interface: Bluetooth 5.2 Platforms: PC, Mac, mobile, console Mic: Integrated beamforming mics Surround sound: Virtual, only available on Windows 10 64-bit (or higher) Weight: 325g (11.5oz)

Should you buy the Razer Kraken Kitty V2 BT?

Swipe to scroll horizontally Razer Kraken Kitty V2 BT score card Value It’s nicely positioned in the mid-range, but its ok audio quality makes me hesitant to give it a higher score in value. 3.5 / 5 Design That fun kitty-inspired design and Razer Quartz colorway, as well as its robust build and portable nature, make this an appealing proposition. 4.5 / 5 Performance Both the audio quality and the mic leave something to be desired. At least, Bluetooth connectivity and battery life are both solid. 3.5 / 5 Avarage rating This isn’t for the more discerning listeners, but everyone else will be charmed 4 / 5

Buy it if...

You love fun gaming peripherals to spruce up your setup

There’s no doubt that the Razer Kraken Kitty V2 BT is like catnip to gamers who prefer fun gaming accessories with its kitty ears and its pink design.

You want a gaming headset you can take anywhere

Razer had portability in mind when designing this gaming headset, with its Bluetooth connectivity, multi-function button, light weight, and more.

Don't buy it if...

You need better audio quality

This doesn’t sound bad, but if you’re a more discerning listener, you’ll find a lot of flaws in its audio and mic performance.

Razer Kraken Kitty V2 BT: Also consider

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Razer Kraken Kitty V2 BT Razer BlackShark V2 Pro (2023) Logitech G733 Lightspeed Wireless RGB Price: $99.99 / £99.99 (about AU$190) $199.99 (about £199.99 / AU$300) $129.99 / £129.99 / AU$299.95 Interface: Bluetooth 5.2 2.4 GHz Wireless (with added USB Extender) and Bluetooth 5.2 LIGHTSPEED wireless Platforms: PC, Mac, mobile, console PC, Mac, Mobile PC, Mac, mobile, console Mic: Integrated beamforming mics Razer HyperClear Super Wideband Mic Cardioid mic boom Surround sound: Virtual, only available on Windows 10 64-bit (or higher) THX Spatial Audio DTS Headphone:X 2.0 Weight: 325g (11.5oz) 320g (11.28 oz) 278g (9.8oz)

Razer BlackShark V2 Pro (2023)

The Razer BlackShark V2 Pro (2023) delivers lots of volume, an immersive sound, an amazing mic, and even better battery life. Read our full Razer BlackShark V2 Pro (2023) review

Logitech G733 Lightspeed Wireless RGB

The Logitech G733 Lightspeed Wireless RGB delivers great sound quality, excellent battery life, and virtual surround sound.

How I tested the Razer Kraken Kitty V2 BT

I tested the Razer Kraken Kitty V2 BT for a week

I used it with my PC, my iPhone, and my laptop

I used it for gaming and for listening to music

Testing the Razer Kraken Kitty V2 BT for a full week, I used it as my main gaming headset when playing different titles on my desktop PC and on my smartphone. I also used it to listen to music on my laptop and again, on my phone, as well as make phone calls with friends. I also made sure to test its features, including its multi-function button and its battery life.

I’ve been testing, reviewing, and using gaming headsets for years as a freelance tech journalist and now as one of the Computing editors at TechRadar. My years of experience along with my discerning audio tastes make me more than qualified to test and vet these devices for you.

First reviewed October 2023