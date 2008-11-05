British Cartoon Archive goes online

No longer do you have to sift through the daily papers to see fantastic cartoon artwork created by the likes of Ralph Steadman, Martin Rowson and Steve Bell, as thousands of their pieces have been made available for free online.

The collection of works has been created by the British Cartoon Archive (BCA) and includes more than 120,000 images taken from 250 leading cartoonists.

Important collection

Speaking about the collection, Head of the BCA, Dr Nicholas Hiley, said: "Whether you are a cartoon fan or an academic interested in using the archive content for teaching and research purposes, the new website provides the widest possible access to the most important collection of British newspaper cartooning."

The site notably features work by Carl Giles, who worked on the Daily Express newspaper, and is famed for his family-based cartoons.

The launch of the archive coincides with the 'Giles, One Of The Family' exhibition, which begins at the London Cartoon Museum tomorrow.

You can find the RCA's archive at www.cartoons.ac.uk.