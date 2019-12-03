Red Dead Redemption 2’s new patch fixes stability issues with Windows 10 November 2019 Update

Red Dead Redemption 2 has received a new patch on PC to fix various performance and stability issues, which include problems some users running Windows 10 November 2019 Update have encountered.

Rockstar says that it has made improvements to fix an issue that “resulted in instability” on some PCs running the latest version of Windows 10.

While the majority of major bugbears may have been solved in a major patch a couple of weeks back, there are evidently a few nasty bugs still remaining, which have been cured in this latest round of fixes.

And as well as the Windows 10 issue, the patch includes a fix to the problem whereby a saved game could become corrupted (and permanently destroying all progress) if a player was signed out of their Rockstar Social Club account while in story mode.

GTX 970 blues banished

Those who are playing Red Dead Redemption 2 with a GeForce GTX 970 graphics card will no doubt be pleased to hear that a gremlin which caused random crashes with this GPU has also been banished.

Other fixes include addressing memory-related crashes, along with various other random crashes, and a problem with audio stuttering which occurred when running the game at high frame rates.

For the full list of fixes, check out Rockstar’s patch notes.

As you might be aware, Red Dead Redemption 2 launches on Steam on December 5, and the running joke for those intending to buy on Valve’s platform is that everyone else has been beta testing the PC version for them.

At any rate, the majority of big issues on PC now seem to have been fixed, and a number of minor ones as well. Also note that you shouldn’t have to reapply all your graphics settings after a patch now, as that particular bug was squashed in a previous round of fixing.