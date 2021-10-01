How to watch Magnum P.I. season 4 online from anywhere

Our favorite P.I. is back but will his partner in crime-fighting be by his side? We’ve used our investigative skills to find out everything you need to know about the latest season, including how to watch Magnum P.I. season 4 online and stream from anywhere.

The reboot of the original 1980 Magnum P.I. is returning to our screens this fall - but will Juliet Higgans return to help her partner solve the latest case that lands on their desks? She will be but not in the sunshine of Hawaii just yet.

The season premiere starts out a little differently after Magnum and Higgans went their separate ways at the end of last season. The former Navy SEAL has to tackle his first case solo whilst trying to keep a relationship with new character, Lia Kaleo, a secret. Meanwhile, his partner finds herself helping an old employer after a misstep gets her into a spot of bother in Kenya, where she jetted off to with Ethan.

Could the secrecy of his new relationship hint that Magnum will finally tell his partner how he really feels? Or will things work out with their new love interests? Keep reading to find out how to watch Magnum P.I. season 4 online and watch from anywhere so you can find out the answers for yourself.

How to watch Magnum P.I. season 4 online in the US for FREE

Those of you with a cable subscription can tune into CBS on Fridays at 9pm ET / PT (8pm CT) starting on October 1. If you prefer to watch online you can log in to the CBS website using your cable provider details and catch up on Magnum P.I. that way. How to watch Magnum P.I. season 4 without cable Anyone without cable can catch the latest season of the show on Paramount Plus. If you sign up for a premium subscription for $9.99 a month you can watch each episode live on CBS. Or you can opt for the Paramount Plus essentials plan for $4.99 a month to watch the day after the episode airs on CBS. Remember to make the most of the 7-day free trial to check the streaming service is for you before committing to a subscription. Another top-notch OTT streaming service that gives you access to CBS is FuboTV. You can sign up for a 7 day free trial now before committing to a $64.99 a month subscription. This streaming service might be a bit more expensive but it’s a great alternative to cable and gives you access to over 100 channels.

How to watch Magnum P.I. season 4 online from outside your country

If you’re abroad when your favorite private investigator returns to our screens, you might run into a few geo-restrictions that stop you from watching like you normally would.

However, all you need to do is download a VPN to trick your device into thinking it’s in a different location. The software changes the IP address of your device to dodge those geo-restrictions and let you watch as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch Magnum P.I. season 4 online from anywhere

How to watch Magnum P.I.: stream season 4 online in Canada

Canadians wanting to watch Thomas Magnum solve his latest case can watch it at the same time as their American cousins. The show premiers on October 1 at 9pm ET / PT on CTV and you can tune in at the same time every Friday for the latest episode. Cable providers can also watch online for free at CTV, but you’ll need to verify your details before doing so. If you find yourself without a cable subscription, streaming service Paramount Plus gives you access to CBS content on-demand. Sign up for a free 7 day trial before committing to a monthly subscription to catch up on the latest from Hawaii after the new episode airs each week. If you're out of the country when the new season airs on Friday night, don't forget you can use a VPN to watch on your usual streaming service as if you were at home.

How to watch Magnum P.I. online in the UK

Sky is the home to Magnum P.I. in good ol’ Blighty, but there’s no word of when Thomas will be on our screens again in the UK. Season 3 aired in the UK about a month after the US premiere, but we’ll keep you updated with a release date when we have one. Whilst you wait for season 4, you can catch up on all of the previous seasons on Now TV. You’ll need an entertainment package for the streaming service but there’s usually a good deal to be had, so make sure you have a look around before signing up. Alternatively, seasons 1-3 are available to rent or buy on Amazon Prime Video so you can pick and choose which episodes you haven't already seen or rewatch your favorites for a small fee. Out of the country? Download a VPN to watch the latest season of Magnum P.I. from abroad.

How to watch Magnum P.I. online in Australia

Like in the UK, Aussie fans of the Hawaii-based private investigator will have to wait to watch season 4. There is no release date for the latest season of Magnum P.I. Down Under yet, but we’ll keep this page updated when one is released. If you still need your fix, there are two streaming services with all 3 past seasons of Magnum P.I. available to watch online. Foxtel Now and Binge both start at $10 a month and have free trials that you can use before signing up. Remember, anyone that usually resides in a country where Magnum P.I. is being shown next month can tune in using a VPN.