Looking for a Netflix Black Friday deal in the UK? Here's how to save
Get Netflix for less this Black Friday with this Sky TV deal
Netflix Black Friday deals aren't really a thing. The streamer doesn't tend to offer discounts in general, let alone during big sales events. But there is a way to still save by signing up to Sky's 'Essential TV' package for its lowest ever price.
• Browse the full Amazon Black Friday sale
It isn't the only Sky bundle discounted this Black Friday, but it's the cheapest TV package on offer if you don't need broadband. With over 100 Sky channels, including those from Sky Cinema, as well as Disney+, Discovery+, and of course Netflix, you're getting a lot of value for your money.
Today's best Netflix deal
Sky 'Essential TV' package: was
£25 now £22 at Sky
Get the best of Sky, including Sky Cinema's range of blockbuster movies, Netflix, and Disney+, for its lowest ever price this Black Friday. New Sky TV customers will also get access to a selection of Sky channels, Discovery+, and a great range of VIP rewards as part of its loyalty program. At this price, you basically get Netflix for free.
If you also want HBO Max and Hayu, Sky's Ultimate TV package is also discounted this Black Friday. At just £34 a month, you get everything in the Essential TV bundle mentioned above, plus two extra streaming services.
What I love most about Sky TV is that on top of Sky Originals, getting to have all your subscriptions in one place, and an easy-to-use interface, you also get plenty of VIP rewards through its loyalty program, including competition prizes, free snacks, two free Vue cinema tickets every month, and more.
There's also Sky Sports, which includes the Premier League, F1, The Ashes, the NFL, and much more. Unfortunately, it isn't discounted in the Black Friday sales unless you opt for a broadband plan though, so keep that in mind.
Sky's Black Friday deals are available to new customers only and run until December 4.
More Black Friday deals in the UK
- Amazon: up to 67% off tech & essentials
- AO: up to 40% off appliances & TVs
- Argos: up to 50% off kitchen, tech & toys
- Boots: half-price beauty & gift sets
- Currys: £1,000s off TVs & laptops
- Dell: up to 25% off laptops
- Dyson: up to £200 off floor & hair care
- EE: up to £400 off phones & GTA 6 bundles
- HMV: 20% off 4K Blu-ray & merch
- John Lewis: up to 25% off tech & fashion
- Nintendo: over £100 off Switch 2 bundles
- O2: cheapest iPhone 18 + £1 AirPods
- PlayStation: up to £40 off games & controllers
- Samsung: up to £500 off TVs & phones
- Shark/Ninja: up to 30% off kitchen & vacuums
- Sky: TV & broadband from £22/m
- Tesco: SIM-only deals from £9.50/m
- Three: £1,300+ off iPhone & Samsung
- Very: up to 50% off toys, tech & fashion
- Virgin Media: TV & broadband from £21.99/m
- Vodafone: phones & broadband from £16/m
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Amelia became the Senior Editor for Home Entertainment at TechRadar in the UK in April 2023. With a background of more than eight years in tech and finance publishing, she's now leading our coverage to bring you a fresh perspective on everything to do with TV and audio. When she's not tinkering with the latest gadgets and gizmos in the ever-evolving world of home entertainment, you’ll find her watching movies, taking pictures and travelling.
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