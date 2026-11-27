Netflix Black Friday deals aren't really a thing. The streamer doesn't tend to offer discounts in general, let alone during big sales events. But there is a way to still save by signing up to Sky's 'Essential TV' package for its lowest ever price.

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It isn't the only Sky bundle discounted this Black Friday, but it's the cheapest TV package on offer if you don't need broadband. With over 100 Sky channels, including those from Sky Cinema, as well as Disney+, Discovery+, and of course Netflix, you're getting a lot of value for your money.

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Sky 'Essential TV' package: was £25 now £22 at Sky

Get the best of Sky, including Sky Cinema's range of blockbuster movies, Netflix, and Disney+, for its lowest ever price this Black Friday. New Sky TV customers will also get access to a selection of Sky channels, Discovery+, and a great range of VIP rewards as part of its loyalty program. At this price, you basically get Netflix for free.

If you also want HBO Max and Hayu, Sky's Ultimate TV package is also discounted this Black Friday. At just £34 a month, you get everything in the Essential TV bundle mentioned above, plus two extra streaming services.

What I love most about Sky TV is that on top of Sky Originals, getting to have all your subscriptions in one place, and an easy-to-use interface, you also get plenty of VIP rewards through its loyalty program, including competition prizes, free snacks, two free Vue cinema tickets every month, and more.

There's also Sky Sports, which includes the Premier League, F1, The Ashes, the NFL, and much more. Unfortunately, it isn't discounted in the Black Friday sales unless you opt for a broadband plan though, so keep that in mind.

Sky's Black Friday deals are available to new customers only and run until December 4.

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