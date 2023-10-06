Best Buy just launched a massive sale ahead of Black Friday - shop the 25 best deals

While Amazon is launching a Prime Day sale on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week (October 10-11), Best Buy is getting a head start by launching early Black Friday deals throughout this month. You can score massive discounts on TVs, smart home devices, laptops, Apple devices, and appliances, plus exclusive offers for Best Buy Plus and Total members.

• Shop the full early Best Buy sale

To kick off the weekend, Best Buy is dropping new deals, and we're rounding up the 25 best offers, which include record-low prices on Amazon's smart home devices, 4K and OLED TVs from Samsung and other top brands, and best-selling Apple gadgets.

Some highlights include the best-selling Amazon Fire TV Stick on sale for just $19.99 (was $39.99), the all-new Echo Pop smart speaker marked down to $17.99 (was $39.99) and a massive 50% discount on the Blink outdoor security camera, bringing the two-camera system down to $99 – the lowest price we've seen.

You'll also find some incredible discounts on TVs, like the highly rated Samsung 65-inch S90C OLED TV on sale for $1,799.99 (was $2,599.99) and this Hisense 75-inch 4K smart TV marked down to just $799.99 (was $1,199.99).

See more of this weekend's best early Black Friday deals and keep in mind that, unlike next week's Amazon Prime Day sale (the awkwardly named Prime Big Deal Days), the offers listed below from Best Buy don't require a membership – everyone can shop for today's sale.

Best Buy early Black Friday sale – the 25 best deals

Amazon Smart Plug: was $24.99 now $12.99 at Best Buy

Add smart capabilities to any device in your home with the best-selling Amazon Smart Plug on sale for just $12.99 - matching last year's Black Friday record-low. The handy smart plug works with Amazon Alexa, so you can turn on lights and appliances using your voice or with the compatible Alexa app.

All-new Echo Pop: was $39.99 now $17.99 at Best Buy

Looking to buy a smart speaker for a small space? Best Buy has the all-new Echo Pop on sale for just $17.99 - the cheapest Echo device you can buy right now. For that price, you're getting a compact smart speaker with Alexa built-in, so you can play music, ask questions, and check the weather completely hands-free.

Blink Mini security camera: was $34.99 now $19.99 at Best Buy

The Blink Mini is always a best-seller at holiday sales like Black Friday, and Best Buy has the compact smart security camera on sale for $19.99 - only $2 more than the record low. The indoor HD camera works with Amazon Alexa and alerts your smartphone whenever motion is detected.

Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote: was $39.99 now $19.99 at Best Buy

Get Amazon's best-selling Fire TV Stick on sale for $19.99 - the lowest price you'll find. The HD streaming player allows you to enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills and features an Alexa voice remote, plus support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote: was $49.99 now $22.99 at Best Buy

Stream your content in 4K resolution with the Fire TV Stick 4K, which is marked down to $22.99 at Best Buy's 48-hour Black Friday sale. The best-selling Fire Stick allows you to stream your favorite content in 4K Ultra HD resolution with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.

Ring Video Doorbell: was $99.95 now $54.99 at Best Buy

The Ring Video Doorbell is on sale for just $54.99, which is $5 less than the record-low set during last year's Black Friday sale. The smart doorbell features advanced motion detection and allows you to see, hear and speak to anyone from your phone or computer. The Ring also works with Amazon Alexa to send alerts to your Echo devices.

Ring Stick Up Cam Battery HD Security Camera: was $99.99 now $59.99 at Best Buy

The Alexa-enabled Ring Stick Up security camera can be used indoors or outdoors and features motion-activated notifications and two-way talk and can be placed on a flat surface or mounted to a wall. Today's early Black Friday deal brings the price down to a record low of $59.99.

Amazon Echo Show 8 (2021): was 129.99 now $59.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a smart home display in today's early Black Friday sale, Best Buy has the 2021 Echo Show 8 on sale for $59.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The eight-inch display allows you to make calls, watch movies, check the weather, and control compatible smart home devices completely hands-free thanks to Alexa compatibility.

Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet: was $149.99 now $74.99 at Best Buy

This early Black Friday deal is the lowest price yet for the Amazon Fire HD 10, the brand's latest 11-inch slate. Perfect for watching content or using any number of Amazon's own-brand applications, the Fire HD 10 features a big, bright 10-inch Full HD display, 3GB of RAM, and an octa-core processor for relatively decent performance (for the money). The tablet also works with Amazon Alexa and provides an impressive 12 hours of battery life.

Kindle Paperwhite: was $149.99 now $99.99 at Best Buy

The Kindle Paperwhite is always a Black Friday favorite and Best Buy's early sale has the e-reader on sale for a record-low price of $99.99. The waterproof Kindle features a 6.8-inch glare-free display with an adjustable warm light and an impressive battery life that lasts up to 10 weeks.

Blink Video Doorbell: was $49.99 now $29.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy's early Black Friday sale has the top-rated Blink Video Doorbell on sale for $29.99 - beating last year's Black Friday record-low by $5. The Blink doorbell alerts you when motion is detected or when someone rings the doorbell and features infrared night video and two-way audio.

Blink Outdoor two-security cameras: was $199.99 now $99.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a smart outdoor security camera, Best Buy has the top-rated Blink two-camera security system on sale for $99.99. The outdoor security camera will alert your smartphone when motion is detected and features two-way audio and a two-year battery life.

Apple Watch 8 (GPS, 41mm): was $399 now $299 at Best Buy

The Apple Watch 8 is one of the best smartwatches you can buy, thanks to its impressive display, health tracking, and safety features, such as fall detection and Emergency SOS. Best Buy's early Black Friday sale has the best-selling smartwatch on sale for just $299. That's the best deal you can find right now and the lowest price we've seen in months.

Apple iPad 10.2 (2021): was $329.99 now $269 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the 2021 Apple iPad on sale for $269 - just $20 shy of the record-low price. It may be slightly older tech, but the 10.2-inch Retina display and A13 Bionic chip ensure excellent picture quality and superior performance to this day. The entry-level tablet can do it all without issue, according to our Apple iPad 10.2 review, whether that's browsing the net, streaming media, light work, or playing games.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max: up to $1,000 off with a trade-in at Best Buy

If you want to get your hands on Apple's all-new iPhone 15 Pro or Pro Max, Best Buy is matching the big carrier's trade-in rebates across all devices today. While most will likely prefer to get their device directly from AT&T, Verizon, or T-Mobile, Best Buy is essentially offering you an alternative route to get your device here.

MacBook Air 13-inch (M1): was $999.99 now $749.99 at Best Buy

The 2020 Apple MacBook Air with an M1 chip is a little old now, but it's still one of the best laptops ever made - and Best Buy has the laptop on sale for a record-low price of $749.99. Our MacBook Air M1 review awarded the device 4.5 stars out of five, where we particularly praised Apple's premium device for its speed, responsiveness, beautiful design, and long-lasting battery life.