AI data centers have a hidden cost few highlighted: A $200 billion insurance price tag that consumers will end up paying

The expanding market for data centers and associated renewable energy supplies has attracted the insurance industry

Data centers alone could represent a $91 billion market

A destroyed AI data center could cost $50 billion to replace

The cost of data centers continues to rise, with insurance now added to real estate, communications, energy, and environmental impact. Several reports indicate that not only is insurance a growing cost for big guns like OpenAI and Meta, it’s a market that looks set to expand alongside the increase in data centers.

A new report by the Swiss Re Institute indicates the insurance industry could collect $91 billion in premiums from AI data centers between now and 2030, with a further $111 billion from renewable energy installations linked to the data centers.

With a combined market of around $200 billion across a three year period, the AI boom could represent an accumulation of risk. The report highlights four interconnected factors that could affect multiple businesses if only one is disrupted.

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The assurance of data centers

Reliance on new data centers isn’t all about the end product. Construction companies, physical supply chains, and technology and communications organizations all play their part in assembling an AI data center facility. Power stations – traditional or renewable – have similar requirements, and once both types of installation are brought online, their importance increases.

Gianfranco Lot, Swiss Re's chief underwriting officer for P&C Re, told Insurance Business Mag: "AI needs data centers, power grids, and increasingly complex infrastructure - and all of it needs insurance. That creates growth opportunities across multiple lines of business, but also significant risk concentrations. The deployment of capacity will depend on our ability to understand and manage those, and getting paid for the associated tail risk."

Estimates suggest a single AI data center can cost $50 billion to replace.

New market, new opportunities

Insurers are preparing to offer comprehensive support for the data center industry. Risk management firm Aon has released an analytics tool designed to help insurers measure and map exposures for data centers, and it appears the wider industry is exploring options to underwrite these installations.

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Indeed, Aon has its own estimations, working on a figure of a $29 billion market by 2030. Meanwhile, other insurers and analysts are assembling databases and exploring opportunities to provide financial fallback to data centers.

Four factors (large assets, geographic clustering, supply-chain dependencies, and shared networks) can each interrupt several businesses within the sphere of the data centers, and the Swiss Re Institute report highlights the importance of insuring against disruption. This represents a previously unseen level of integration and interconnectivity between industries, something that seems to be informing the market estimates.

Ultimately, the insurance price will be factored into the usage costs, with AI token prices and other tariffs added to the bill for end users.

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