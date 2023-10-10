Early Black Friday deals just launched at Best Buy - here's my 35 top picks

It seems as if Black Friday deals are launched earlier and earlier each year, and Best Buy is proving just that by launching a 48-hour sale in response to Amazon's October Prime Day event. The retailer is offering record-low prices and exclusive offers on TVs, laptops, kitchen appliances, Apple devices, smartwatches, and more.

• Shop the full Best Buy 48-hour sale

As a deals editor, I've gone through today's early Black Friday sale to bring you my 35 top picks, which include everything from Amazon's best-selling smart home devices, robot vacuums, OLED TVs, MacBooks, and premium headphones.

Some highlights include Apple's powerful MacBook Air M2, on sale for $1,049.99 (was $1,299), the stunning 65-inch LG C3 OLED TV marked down to $1,699.99 (was $2,499.99), and the best-selling iRobot Roomba on sale for $199.99 (was $274.99) - the lowest price you'll find.

Best Buy's early Black Friday is also price-matching Amazon's best-selling smart home devices, like the 4K Fire TV stick on sale for just $22.99 (was $49.99) and the all-new Echo Pop smart speaker down to an all-time low of $17.99 (was $39.99).

You'll find more of the best early Best Buy Black Friday deals below, most of which include record-low prices that you might not see again until November's official Black Friday deals event. Best Buy's 48-hour Black Friday sale ends tomorrow at Midnight, and keep in mind that, unlike Amazon Prime Day, Best Buy's deals listed below don't require membership - everyone can shop for today's sale.

35 Best Buy early Black Friday deals

Amazon Smart Plug: was $24.99 now $12.99 at Best Buy

Add smart capabilities to any device in your home with the best-selling Amazon Smart Plug on sale for just $12.99 - matching last year's Black Friday record-low. The handy smart plug works with Amazon Alexa, so you can turn on lights and appliances using your voice or with the compatible Alexa app.

All-new Echo Pop: was $39.99 now $17.99 at Best Buy

Looking to buy a smart speaker for a small space? Best Buy has the all-new Echo Pop on sale for just $17.99 - the cheapest Echo device you can buy right now. For that price, you're getting a compact smart speaker with Alexa built-in, so you can play music, ask questions, and check the weather completely hands-free.

Blink Mini security camera: was $34.99 now $19.99 at Best Buy

The Blink Mini is always a best-seller at holiday sales like Black Friday, and Best Buy has the compact smart security camera on sale for $19.99 - only $2 more than the record low. The indoor HD camera works with Amazon Alexa and alerts your smartphone whenever motion is detected.

Ring Stick Up Cam Battery HD Security Camera: was $99.99 now $59.99 at Best Buy

The Alexa-enabled Ring Stick Up security camera can be used indoors or outdoors and features motion-activated notifications and two-way talk and can be placed on a flat surface or mounted to a wall. Today's early Black Friday deal brings the price down to a record low of $59.99.

Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote: was $39.99 now $19.99 at Best Buy

Get Amazon's best-selling Fire TV Stick on sale for $19.99 - the lowest price you'll find. The HD streaming player allows you to enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills and features an Alexa voice remote, plus support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote: was $49.99 now $22.99 at Best Buy

Stream your content in 4K resolution with the Fire TV Stick 4K, which is marked down to $22.99 at Best Buy's 48-hour Black Friday sale. The best-selling Fire Stick allows you to stream your favorite content in 4K Ultra HD resolution with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.

Ring Video Doorbell: was $99.95 now $54.99 at Best Buy

The Ring Video Doorbell is on sale for just $54.99, which is $5 less than the record-low set during last year's Black Friday sale. The smart doorbell features advanced motion detection and allows you to see, hear and speak to anyone from your phone or computer. The Ring also works with Amazon Alexa to send alerts to your Echo devices.

Amazon Echo Show 8 (2021): was 129.99 now $59.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a smart home display in today's early Black Friday sale, Best Buy has the 2021 Echo Show 8 on sale for $59.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The eight-inch display allows you to make calls, watch movies, check the weather, and control compatible smart home devices completely hands-free thanks to Alexa compatibility.

Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet: was $149.99 now $74.99 at Best Buy

This early Black Friday deal is the lowest price yet for the Amazon Fire HD 10, the brand's latest 11-inch slate. Perfect for watching content or using any number of Amazon's own-brand applications, the Fire HD 10 features a big, bright 10-inch Full HD display, 3GB of RAM, and an octa-core processor for relatively decent performance (for the money). The tablet also works with Amazon Alexa and provides an impressive 12 hours of battery life.

Kindle Paperwhite: was $149.99 now $99.99 at Best Buy

The Kindle Paperwhite is always a Black Friday favorite and Best Buy's early sale has the e-reader on sale for a record-low price of $99.99. The waterproof Kindle features a 6.8-inch glare-free display with an adjustable warm light and an impressive battery life that lasts up to 10 weeks.

Blink Outdoor Security Camera: was $199.99 now $99.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a smart outdoor security camera, Best Buy has the top-rated Blink two-camera security system on sale for $99.99. The outdoor security camera will alert your smartphone when motion is detected and features two-way audio and a two-year battery life.

Tineco PWRHERO 10S Cordless Stick Vacuum: was $199.99 now $149.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a cordless stick vacuum but don't want to shell out for a pricey Dyson, this Tienco model is a great option, and it's on sale today for $149.99. The cordless vac delivers powerful suction thanks to the 350W motor and works across carpets and hardwood floors and can conveniently transform into a handheld vacuum.

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum: was $274.99 now $199.99 at Best Buy

Amazon's Best Buy's early Black Friday sale has the best-selling iRobot Roomba 694 on sale for $199.99. Designed with homes with pets in mind, the robot vacuum delivers powerful suction and includes a high-efficiency filter that traps mold, pollen, and dust mites along with dust, dirt, pet hair, and other large debris.

Apple Watch 8 (GPS+Cellular, 45mm): was $529 now $379 at Best Buy

The Apple Watch 8 is one of the best smartwatches you can buy, thanks to its impressive display, health tracking, and safety features, such as fall detection and Emergency SOS. Best Buy's early Black Friday sale has the best-selling smartwatch on sale for just $379. That's the best deal you can find right now and the lowest price we've seen in months.

Apple iPad 10.2 (2021): was $329.99 now $269 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the 2021 Apple iPad on sale for $269 - just $20 shy of the record-low price. It may be slightly older tech, but the 10.2-inch Retina display and A13 Bionic chip ensure excellent picture quality and superior performance to this day. The entry-level tablet can do it all without issue, according to our Apple iPad 10.2 review: whether that's browsing the net, streaming media, light work, or playing games.

Apple iPad 10.9 2022 (64GB): was $449 now $399 at Best Buy

Best Buy's early Black Friday deals also include the 2022 iPad on sale for a record-low price of $399. Compared to the 2021 iPad, the latest entry-level tablet comes with a larger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple's powerful A14 Bionic chip for laptop-like speed, upgraded cameras with 4K video, and all-day battery life. It's a fantastic tablet at a great price, especially with today's $50 discount.

iPad Pro 11 2022 (128GB): was $799 now $749.99 at Best Buy

Apple's 2022 iPad Pro is getting a $50 discount at Best Buy's early Black Friday sale, which brings the 11-inch tablet down to $749.99. The Pro line sits at the top of Apple's tablet pile, and discounts are few and far between, especially on the latest 2022 model, so this is a deal that's not to be missed.