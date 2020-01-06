Play the best games of 2019 for less with cheap Xbox One, PS4, PC game deals

If you managed to unwrap a console this Christmas (or perhaps snagged one over the holiday sales) you'll want to load up your collection with some cheap Xbox One, PS4, and PC game deals. We're looking to the best games of 2019 to offer up some fantastic cheap games on each console as well as some savings on PC if you're that way inclined.

With the console generation coming to an end, the savings are already pouring in to satsify those late adopters with a flurry of amazing titles sitting at great prices this week. Cheap Xbox One games and often cheaper PS4 games are hitting storefronts across the US and UK, where you can find excellent deals on some of 2019's best titles. We've found cheap game deals on Sekiro Shadows Die Twice, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and The Outer Worlds among others.

Whatever flavor you're after, we've found PC, PS4 and Xbox One deals on some of the best games of 2019 so you can rest assured you're picking up quality at a great price this week.

Cheap game deals in the US

Sekiro Shadows Die Twice | PS4 / Xbox One | $59.99 $46.45 at Amazon

Winner of Game of the Year at The Game Awards, Sekiro Shadows Die Twice is regarded by many as the best game of 2019, and you can pick up the samurai action adventure for under $50 this week on PS4. You'll also find it on Xbox One for $48.50.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order | PS4 / Xbox One | $59.99 $44.99 at Amazon

Star Wars games hold a triumphant reputation, and Jedi: Fallen Order is no different. Hone your Force skills and become a Jedi of immeasurable power with the latest instalment in the Star Wars game canon, and what's more you'll find the same price on Xbox One this week.

Resident Evil 2 | PC | $59.39 $15.79 at CDKeys

With the announcement of a Resident Evil 3 remake, this Resident Evil 2 2019 remaster has hit new price lows this week. Generally regarded as one of the best games of 2019, this lower price tag is even more welcome on a fantastic game with a fresh coat of paint. You can find it for $27.23 on PS4 or $19.79 on Xbox One. View Deal

The Outer Worlds | PC | $39.59 at CDKeys

The Outer Worlds was a fairly late 2019 hit, but a hit none the less. Explore the strange planets of a post-Earth civilization and become whatever space ranger you envision in this sci-fi RPG from Obsidian Entertainment. The cheapest we've found this week is a PC deal on this game, but you can also pick it up for less on Xbox One for $44.99 at Amazon, or PS4 for $42.99. View Deal

Control | Xbox One | $59.99 $46.99 at Amazon

In this mind-bending thriller, you'll be taking on the role of the head a secret government agency to defeat a supernatural force threatening reality itself. Control earned itself a range of awards over the season and is well commended throughout.

Cheap game deals in the UK

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order | PC | £54.99 £32.99 at CDKeys

You can pick up the lightsabre slinging Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order for just £32 on PC this week, but CDKeys are also offering a £33.99 price tag on an Xbox One download. If you prefer physical copies, you can pick it up physically for £38 at AO with a PS4 version coming in at £39.99 from Very.

Resident Evil 2 | PC | £44.99 £11.99 at CDKeys

The survival horror phenomenon is back, and with a fresh coat of paint Resident Evil 2 continues to terrify players well into the 20's. You'll find the 2019 remaster for just £11.99 this week on PC, but you can also pick it up for £19.99 on PS4 or Xbox One.

The Outer Worlds | PS4 / Xbox One | £42.99 £29.99 at Currys

Explore the planetary corporate systems of The Outer Worlds and become whatever space ranger you see fit to inhabit. This Obsidian RPG has been hailed as one of the best games of 2019 by critics as well as its audiences. Linked here is the PS4 version, but you can pick it up for the same price on Xbox One or PC.View Deal

Control | PS4 / Xbox One | £49.99 £34.99 at Game

Save £15 on Control for either PS4 or Xbox One at Game this week and you're picking up one of the year's best action-thriller titles. As newly appointed head of the Federal Bureau of Control, you'll be facing off against a mysterious supernatural threat that's taking over reality itself in Remedy Entertainment's latest title.



If you're yet to pick up the console of your choice, you might want to check out our best Xbox One deals or our top PS4 bundles roundups for the lowest prices around. Or, if you're after something a bit more portable, why not check out the best Nintendo Switch deals we've found this week.