Amazon Prime Day 2024: live updates on all the best early deals worth buying now

The best early Amazon Prime Day deals

Amazon Prime Day officially starts on July 16 but you don't have to wait until then to score a bargain as dozens of early Prime Day deals are already available.

I've been covering Amazon Prime Day for seven years now as a deals hunter so I know how the sale works and where to find the best deals. Right here I'll share all the standout deals I've spotted, including any record-low prices on top-rated tech we've tested and big discounts on must-have gadgets.

You can stick with us for regular updates and expert analysis from now, across the weekend, and during Prime Day itself on July 16 – 17. Do also bookmark our comprehensive hub that features all of the best Amazon Prime Day deals.

Remember, though, that you need to be an Amazon Prime member to buy the majority of these deals. If you haven't signed up you can get a one-month Amazon Prime free trial to access all the offers and try out the vast selection of other perks that come with a membership.

The best Amazon Prime Day deals 2024

Amazon Prime Day deals 2024 - US editor's picks

Amazon Prime Day deals 2024 - UK editor's picks

Amazon Prime Day deals – Amazon Devices

Amazon Smart Plug: was $24.99 now $12.99 at Amazon

This handy gadget can add smart capabilities to any device in your home, and it's on sale for just $12.99. With over 500,000 positive reviews on Amazon, the smart plug works with Amazon Alexa, so I can turn on lights and appliances using just my voice.

All-new Echo Spot: was $79.99 now $44.99 at Amazon

Amazon is back with a brand-new version of its Echo Spot smart clock and it's already slashed $35 off the price for Prime members ahead of Prime Day. As well as a time display and wake-up alerts, this compact bit of kit can play music, check the weather and control other smart devices throughout your home.

Echo Pop: was $39.99 now $17.99 at Amazon

Looking to buy a cheap and capable smart speaker for a small space? Amazon's Prime Day deals include the Echo Pop for just $17.99 - the cheapest Echo device you can buy right now. For that money, you get a fun, basic and compact smart speaker according to our Echo Pop review. It has Alexa built-in, so you can play music, ask questions, and check the weather completely hands-free, and connect it to other smart devices throughout the home.

Echo Dot (5th Gen): was $49.99 now $24.99 at Amazon

Amazon's best-selling Echo Dot is now 50% off in this year's Prime Day deals. Surprisingly, though, it has actually been $2 cheaper in previous sales. Still, this is a bargain for a solid all-around smart speaker that offers an improved audio experience, a temperature sensor and all the handy features from Alexa. That means you can ask it to play music, answer questions, and check the weather completely hands-free, as well as control other connected and compatible smart devices around the home.

Echo Show 5 (2023): was $89.99 now $39.99 at Amazon

You can get the latest Echo Show 5 on sale for $49.99. It's a good deal, but it's still $10 more than a record-low price. In any case, the smart display features a compact 5.5-inch display, but as we found in our Echo Show 5 review, it packs impressive sound with deeper bass and clearer vocals. That means you can listen to podcasts, movies, music, and more with the help of Amazon Alexa.

Echo Show 8 (2023): was $149.99 now $84.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a slightly bigger smart home display, Amazon has the latest Echo Show 8 on sale for $84.99 - another all-new record-low price. The eight-inch display allows you to make calls, watch movies, check the weather, and control compatible smart home devices completely hands-free thanks to Alexa compatibility. The addition of room-filling spatial audio gives a big boost to all of these features to improve sound quality.

Fire TV Stick Lite: was $29.99 now $14.99 at Amazon

This deal on Amazon's cheapest and most basic streaming stick equals the previous record-low price. The Fire TV Stick Lite is capable of streaming your favourite content in full HD through all the major streaming apps with voice controls but is not able to control your connected TV or soundbar. A minor inconvenience in order to pay the lower price.

Fire TV Stick: was $39.99 now $17.99 at Amazon

Amazon's standard Fire TV Stick is less than half-price for Prime Day. The streaming stick has never been this low before, so it's a good opportunity to pick one up for less. We found it was a cheap way to add essential smart features to your TV in our Fire TV Stick review, including access to streaming apps in HD, Alexa voice controls and the ability to control other smart home devices.

Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49.99 now $24.99 at Amazon

As the name suggests, the Fire TV Stick 4K streams shows and movies on your TV in ultra-high definition 4K resolution. It's a good offer for a solid streaming stick that comes with access to all the major apps and supports voice controls through Alexa. This offer matches the previous record-low price we saw during last year's Prime Day so it's worth buying now as we likely won't see a similar offer for another four months.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max: was $59.99 now $34.99 at Amazon

This is the lowest price we've seen for the newest version of Amazon's premium streaming device. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max streams the same content in the same quality as the standard 4K version, but the extra power inside means you get faster performance when navigating apps and searching for shows. Plus, it uses WiFi 6 technology to give you a more stable and consistent streaming experience.

Amazon Fire TV Cube: was $139.99 now $99.99 at Amazon

This latest discount has brought Amazon's most advanced and fastest streaming device down to its lowest-ever price - beating the previous record-low by $10. The Fire TV Cube will give you the best 4K streaming experience thanks to its fast and responsive interface, plus there's support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and Dolby Atmos audio to ensure supported content looks and sounds as good as possible. Of course, there are all the usual smart features with Alexa built-in, too.

Blink Whole Home Bundle: was $199.97 now $89.97 at Amazon

With all the different doorbells and cameras and smart devices available to buy it can be hard to know where to start with your first home security setup. Enter this Blink Whole Home Bundle, which includes a Blink Video Doorbell, a Blink Mini 2 Indoor Camera and a Blink Outdoor camera (plus the Sync Module to pair them all up) for one low price. It's a huge saving of over $100 compared to buying them individually and gives you enough tech to get your setup going inside and outside your home.

Blink Mini: was $34.99 now $14.99 at Amazon

The Blink Mini is always a best-seller during big sales like Prime Day, and Amazon has the compact smart security camera for a new record-low of $14.99. This cheap and straightforward indoor HD camera works with Amazon Alexa and alerts your smartphone whenever motion is detected so you can monitor your home, pets or children no matter where you are.

Blink Video Doorbell: was $49.99 now $29.99 at Amazon

Amazon's Prime Day sale has the top-rated Blink Video Doorbell on sale for $29.99 - beating the previous lowest-ever price from Black Friday by $5. The Blink Video Doorbell is a cheap and easy way to get alerts to your phone you when motion is detected and features infrared night video and two-way audio to speak to visitors.

Ring Stick Up Cam: was $99.99 now $54.99 at Amazon

This Prime Day deal has the Ring Stick Up Cam on sale for $54.99 - the cheapest price we've ever seen. The Alexa-enabled security camera features motion-activated notifications, two-way talk, and can be placed indoors or outdoors thanks to the weather-resistant design and a battery life of six to twelve months.

Blink Outdoor 4: was $339.99 now $132.99 at Amazon

Amazon has this set of four wireless outdoor security cameras down to a new record-low price as part of its early Prime Day deals. You get 1080p HD video, motion detection, and the option of two-way talk through the Blink app. A two-year battery life also means you can have them set up and running for a good amount of time. Of course, there's Alexa compatibility too, so you can see through cameras using your Echo Show or other displays. It's an impressive bundle for the price if you want to get started with an easy-to-use home security system.

Ring Video Doorbell: was $99.99 now $49.99 at Amazon

The Ring Video Doorbell is on sale for its cheapest price ever as part of this year's early Prime Day deals, beating the previous record low by $5. The wireless version of the smart doorbell was awarded four stars in our Ring Video Doorbell review with useful features such as advanced motion detection and two-way talk so you can see, hear and speak to anyone from your phone or computer. The Ring also works with Amazon Alexa to send alerts to your Echo devices.

Luna Wireless Controller + free 1 month Luna Plus: was $69.99 now $39.99 at Amazon

This brilliant bundle packs a Luna Wireless Controller and a free month of Luna Plus, letting you dive into a huge selection of games right out of the box. With a $30 discount, this is the perfect chance to get into cloud gaming for less.

Kindle Scribe: was $339.99 now $234.99 at Amazon

This is the new lowest-ever price for the Kindle Scribe, beating the previous record-low by $5. It combines some of the best features of the Kindle Paperwhite, such as the glare-free and auto-adjusting display, along with the option to take notes, comment on documents, and doodle using the included stylus pen. In our Kindle Scribe review, we were initially disappointed with some missing features, but these have since been added in recent updates, so now this is good value for such a multi-functional device.

Amazon Music Unlimited: free for five months

This limited-time offer for music lovers will give you access to millions upon millions of songs – many in ultra-high-quality audio – for five months at no charge. You'll also get completely ad-free streaming, unlimited skips, and full Alexa device support. If you've been curious about this service, or want to try an alternative to Spotify then now's a fantastic time to check it out. Note, however, that this offer is open to new users only.

Amazon Prime Day deals – Televisions

Insignia 32-inch F20 Series HD Fire TV: was $129.99 now $79.99 at Amazon

One of the cheapest TV deals from Amazon's early Prime Day sale is this Insignia 32-inch display on sale for $74.99. This is a great display if you're looking for a budget TV to add to an extra bedroom or for the kids. While the F20-Series lacks 4K resolution support, you get smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, easy access to top streaming apps and compatibility with Alexa for hands-free control.

Amazon Fire TV 32-inch 2-Series HD Smart TV: was $199.99 now $109.99 at Amazon

Amazon's early Prime Day deals include this 32-inch display on sale for $109.99 – a record-low price. While the Amazon 2-Series TV is just a basic HD display, you get smart capabilities with the Fire TV experience and Amazon Alexa on board for hands-free control at a bargain price. It's far from the best TV in the world, but if you need something small and basic for the kitchen or a kid's room then this is fine for the job.

Insignia F30 Series 50-inch 4K Fire TV: was $299.99 now $189.99 at Amazon

The best-selling Insignia 50-inch TV supports high-quality 4K HD resolution, has smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa controls. Today's early Prime Day deal from Amazon brings the affordable display down to a new record-low price of $189.99. All this for under $200 is an incredible offer for a decent all-around TV of this size.

Amazon Fire TV 55-inch 4-Series 4K TV: was $519.99 now $329.99 at Amazon

The picture quality on this 55-inch Fire TV is solid overall, with support for ultra-HD 4K resolution and HDR 10 for better lighting and colours. Plus, access to all major streaming apps is just a button press or voice command away. It's a good option if you need a capable and affordable TV for general everyday viewing.

Amazon Fire TV 55-inch Omni QLED Series 4K TV: was $599.99 now $419.99 at Amazon

Amazon's Fire TV Omni QLED Series is a big step up in the otherwise cheap and cheerful range of smart TVs. This set boasts premium features including a QLED display, HDR, Dolby Vision, local array dimming and HDMI 2.1 support to deliver a top-quality picture for all-around viewing and gaming. It's not always easy to find a TV of this size and with these high-end features for around $400, so it's an excellent buy for the budget-conscious without compromising on quality. This offer also matches the previous record-low price.

TCL 65-inch S4 S-Class 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV: was $485.51 now $399.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a big-screen budget display, you can't get much better than this TCL 65-inch 4K smart TV on sale for an incredible $399.99. The TCL S4 Series TV packs 4K Ultra HD Resolution, Dolby Vision, HDR10, DTS Virtual: X, and the Google TV Smart operating system with Chromecast built-in, all for under $400, a fantastic deal.

Toshiba 75-inch C350 Series 4K Fire TV: was $649.99 now $449.99 at Amazon

This all-new Toshiba 75-inch 4K Fire TV is on sale for a record-low price of $449.99, which is incredibly cheap for a TV of this size. The 2024 display also boasts Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 Plus for better colors and image quality, hands-free control with Amazon Alexa, and a bezel-less design, giving you a more viewable screen area. It's a whole lot of TV for the cost so one to get if you just want a big screen for watching TV and movies at reasonable (but not exceptional) quality.

Amazon Fire TV 75-inch Omni Series 4K TV: was $1,049.99 now $699.99 at Amazon

Amazon's highly rated Omni Series TVs feature 4K resolution support, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and hands-free TV with Alexa. So, instead of using your remote, you can control the volume and launch channels hands-free. Today's early Prime Day deal brings this 75-inch model down to $699.99 – that's the lowest price we've seen for the big-screen TV.

Sony 65-inch X90L LED TV: was $1,299.99 now $1,098 at Amazon

A solidly mid-range option, the Sony 65-inch X90L TV was already great value for money before its price drop but now is even better value if you want a large LED TV. It uses Sony’s high-end Cognitive Processor XR along with Clear Image XR technology to upscale and enhance whatever you’re watching, with dedicated gaming features too. It’s easy to get lost in the technology but the TV uses a QLED display cunningly renamed to Triluminous but using the same tech so you get a gorgeous-looking picture whatever you’re watching.

LG 65-inch Class B4 Series OLED 4K UHD TV: was $2,499.99 now $1,596.99 at Amazon

The LG B4 OLED Smart TV offers unrivaled picture quality and the 65-inch model just dropped to a record-low price of $1,596.99. Its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Visier enhance color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can do. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking for an upgrade. It's a worthwhile investment for anyone who likes watching TV or playing games.

Amazon Prime Day deals – Headphones & Audio

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was $129.99 now $79 at Amazon

The older second-generation Apple AirPods are on sale right now at Amazon and are just $10 more than the record-low price we've seen in previous sales. Compared to the latest model, you miss out on wireless charging support and have to compromise with a shorter battery life of up to 5 hours (24 hours total with the charging case). We'd suggest paying the extra to get the newest ones, but can't deny this is good value for a pair of Apple's premium earbuds.

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation): was $169.99 now $139 at Amazon

The latest set of Apple deals at Amazon has the AirPods 3 discounted to $139 – that's just $10 more than the cheapest price ever. These premium earbuds offer long battery life and convenient wireless charging thanks to the MagSafe case that provides more than 30 hours of total listening time (or 6 hours on one charge). These are excellent everyday buds for iPhone users with good audio performance, easy connectivity and a slick design, according to our Apple AirPods 3 review.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2: was $279 now $169.95 at Amazon

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 are at their lowest price yet. With industry-leading noise-cancellation technology and amazingly balanced sound, you'll be hard-pressed to get anything better for the price. If you want a few more bells and whistles then you could opt for the QuietComfort Ultra earbuds but you'll be paying a lot more for the privilege.

Echo Buds: was $49.99 now $24.99 at Amazon

The latest Echo Buds are super-cheap following a huge 50% discount for Amazon Prime Day. The wireless earbuds feature a semi-in-ear design to help reduce outside noise and work with Alexa to stream music, make calls, get directions, and more. We thought they were great earbuds for the price in our four-star Amazon Echo Buds review, so they're even better value-for-money at $24.99.

Bose SoundLink Flex: was $149 now $99 at Amazon

The light and robust outdoor speaker from Bose is as cheap as it's ever been. Normally on sale at $149, Amazon has decided to slash the price of the Chilled Lilac case only. Whether you like the colour or not, you'll be guaranteed great audio technology, an IP67 rating, and a robust build. That's everything you need for a great outdoor party this summer.

Amazon Prime Day deals – Appliances

Shark IX141 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum: was $259.99 now $149.99 at Amazon

We rate Shark as one of the best vacuum manufacturers here at TechRadar, so the fact you can get one of their excellent pet vacuums for under $150 is not to be missed. Especially when we haven't seen this low price since last Black Friday. Expect strong suction, up to 40 minutes of runtime and a handy crevice tool to get into hard-to-reach areas. It's good value for money all around.

Shark AI Ultra Robot Vacuum: was $599.99 now $294.99 at Amazon

A huge 50% discount brings this powerful and high-end Shark robot vacuum back down to its lowest price ever. This is usually the price range for more basic budget-friendly devices so well worth snapping up if you've got an eye on a robot vacuum. It offers powerful suction, a bagless design, a self-emptying base, precision mapping and hands-free controls to keep your home clean and tidy as easy as possible.

Cosori TurboBlaze 6 Quart Air Fryer: was $119.99 now $85.49 at Amazon

At a new lowest-ever price, this is a fantastic deal for a compact and easy-to-use air fryer with versatile cooking modes. The nine settings – air fry, roast, bake, broil, dehydrate, frozen, proof, reheat and keep warm – cover just about all of your cooking needs and allow you to experiment with new recipes easily. It also comes with a handy recipe book to give you an extra hand when deciding what’s on the menu for dinner.

Ninja Air Fryer Pro: was $119.99 now $89.99 at Amazon

Ninja is one of the most popular air fryer manufacturers and this is a return to the record-low price for one of its latest and most accessible appliances. The 5-quart capacity drawer is enough to make meals for the whole family, with preset functions for easy air frying, roasting, reheating, and dehydrating. The compact design means it'll comfortably fit on your countertop, too.

Ninja DZ201 8qt Air Fryer: was $199.99 now $159.99 at Amazon

Amazon has this Ninja DZ201 down to a great low price right now ahead of Prime Day. While it did fall to $119.99 over Black Friday, today's price is just $10 more than the cheapest we've seen so far this year. In any case, this one boasts an 8qt capacity, dual cooking zones and six preset functions to make preparing several meals a breeze.

Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker: was $129 now $99.95 at Amazon

Amazon has the best-selling Instant Pot Duo Plus on sale for $99.95, which is the lowest price we've seen this year. In our Instant Pot Duo Plus review, we praised this model's intuitive controls and affordability. This specific model comes in a stainless steel grey finish and features 25 customizable smart programs for quick and easy meals.

Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker: was $149.99 now $79.99 at Amazon

If you've got a little more space to work with in your kitchen, you could consider the Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker that's currently on sale at Amazon. This mid-sized machine features a decent 48-ounce reservoir and enough overhead space to fill a travel mug - perfect if you like to make a quick and easy morning coffee to take on the road with you.

Amazon Prime Day deals – Tablets

Amazon Fire Max 11 Tablet: was $229.99 now $139.99 at Amazon

Here's a huge 40% price reduction on Amazon's biggest-ever tablet. The vivid 11-inch display is ideal for streaming your favorite shows, reading a book, or playing games. You get a battery life of up to 14 hours, while the optional stylus and keyboard add extra functionality to this capable tablet if you want to do a bit of light admin work with ease.

iPad 10.2 (2021): was $329.99 now $249 at Amazon

The iPad 10.2 has been available at this low price for over six months now – and briefly dipped to $229 in that period – but this offer remains a great deal. This Apple tablet may be slightly older tech, but the 10.2-inch Retina display and A13 Bionic chip ensure excellent picture quality and superior performance to this day. If you need an entry-level slate for web browsing, streaming videos, light admin work or playing basic games then this can do it all without issue. Right now, when it comes to powerful and affordable tablets that offer excellent value for money, nothing else can beat the Apple iPad 10.2 at this price.

Apple iPad 10.9 (2022): was $349 now $319 at Amazon

Apple recently slashed the recommended starting price of the iPad 10.9 to $349 earlier this month, but Amazon has now dropped it even further to a new record low. It's great value for money at this price if you need an all-around tablet. We said Apple's latest base-level tablet is a big upgrade over the previous generation model in our iPad 10.9 review, with a larger Liquid Retina display, a new A14 Bionic chip, improved cameras, USB-C support, and a sleek design.

Apple iPad mini (2021): was $499 now $399.99 at Amazon

This discount brings the most recent but now ageing iPad mini to within $20 of the record-low we saw in July last year. Perhaps that extra discount will be back when Prime Day starts proper? Either way, the much-improved 8.3-inch tablet delivers a similar performance to the last-generation iPad Air but in a much smaller form. There are also significant upgrades to the processing chip and cameras, as well as all-day battery life that make it a solid option for those that need a portable everyday tablet.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9: was $799.99 now $649.99 at Amazon

The Galaxy Tab S9 is the latest release in Samsung's lineup of high-end tablets, and this discount brings it to a new low price. This latest iteration comes with new features such as the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and an improved Dynamic AMOLED 2X display for solid all-around performance and fantastic picture quality whether you're working, streaming TV shows, or playing games. Upgrades are minimal compared to the last generation model, but we still thought this raised the bar for Android tablets in our Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 review.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus: was $999 now $799.99 at Amazon

The Galaxy Tab S9 Plus is the middle device in Samsung's lineup of high-end tablets, and this discount brings it down to its lowest price yet by $100. This latest iteration comes with new features such as the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and an improved 12.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display for solid all-around performance, plus fantastic picture quality whether you're working, streaming TV shows, or playing games..

Amazon Prime Day deals – Smartwatches

Apple Watch 9 (GPS, 41mm): was $399 now $299 at Amazon

The excellent Apple Watch 9 is back down to its lowest-ever price at Amazon, offering the perfect opportunity to pick up one of the best smartwatches on the market for cheap. At $299, the Apple Watch 9 is a great buy thanks to its powerful S9 SiP chipset, 18 hours of battery life, and gorgeous new display. As always, the latest Apple Watch is packed with the latest health and lifestyle features, which are bolstered significantly by the innovative new double-tap feature.

Apple Watch SE 2 (GPS, 44mm): was $249 now $189 at Amazon

At under $200, this is a great price for Apple's entry-level and budget-friendly smartwatch. We said in our Apple Watch SE 2 review that it's a respectable mid-range smartwatch boasting good performance, impressive battery life, and a helpful suite of features. Just note that it lacks the temperature sensor and ECG sensor found in higher-end options like the Apple Watch 9.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: was $299.99 now $209.99 at Amazon

Amazon has a big saving on what we think is one of the best Galaxy smartwatches for most users. If you're into jogging, then you'll especially love the advanced running metrics, while Samsung phone users will find it connects seamlessly with integrated apps, especially Samsung Health. Third-party apps are abundant, too, including Whatsapp, Strava, and Spotify. Overall, it's an excellent all-around smartwatch at a fantastic low price, though we have seen it $10 cheaper in previous sales.

Amazon Prime Day deals – Health & Beauty

Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean Electric Toothbrush: was $109.96 now $59.95 at Amazon

Electric toothbrushes are always best sellers during Prime Day, and this early deal has dropped the top-rated Philips Sonicare to just $59.95 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean features three different modes, including clean, white, and gum care and the pressure sensor will notify you when you're brushing too hard.

Dyson AirStrait Straightener: was $499.99 now $399 at Amazon

These time-saving straighteners are not to be missed, with an enticing $100 off the list price. Innovatively designed to dry and straighten hair in one go, these impressive straighteners tackled our tester's thick, wavy hair in just 10 minutes. Sure, other straighteners are available for a lower price, but with Dyson, you can be confident that you're getting what you pay for.

Amazon Prime Day deals – Cameras