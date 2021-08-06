Best Netflix movies: the 30 best films you can stream right now

Want to watch the best Netflix movies right now? Our list of the 30 best movies on Netflix is updated weekly with new entries, with old entries deleted as Netflix removes films from the service. Our goal is to make sure you've always got something to watch on the streamer.

We've just updated this list of the best Netflix movies with Django Unchained, the Tarantino 2012 favorite that's always worth a rewatch. Alongside those, you'll find plenty of favorites from the big screen, like Pan's Labyrinth, The Social Network and Casino Royale. Despite Netflix facing tough competition these days from the likes of Disney Plus and HBO Max, it's still the best streamer in terms of sheer variety and availability of 4K content.

These are the best movies on Netflix US right now. Find something to watch, and enjoy.

Django Unchained

(Image credit: Columbia Pictures)

Probably the most blockbuster action movie-style film that Quentin Tarantino has made, Django Unchained is a high-energy modern western. Django (Jamie Foxx) is a former slave who works with Dr King Schultz (Christoph Waltz) to hunt scoundrels across the American South – eventually teaming up to try and free Django's wife from the appalling Calvin Candie (meme king Leonardo DiCaprio). It's very much a rewrite of history in the vein of Inglourious Basterds – violent, entertaining and ambitiously realized.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day

(Image credit: Screengrab)

Only one of the Terminator movies is available on Netflix in the US, but luckily it's the best one of them all. In Terminator 2, two humanoid killing machines are sent to the present day from the future in search of John Connor (Edward Furlong) – but while one (Robert Patrick) is out to kill him and stop him from becoming humanity's eventual savior, the other (Schwarzenegger) is there to keep him alive.

Linda Hamilton's ruthless turn as Sarah Connor in this movie is legendary. As well as featuring one of the best vehicle chases in history, Terminator 2 is up there with Cameron's Aliens as one of the best-paced and most winning action films ever made. This one is always a great rewatch.

Fear Street Trilogy

(Image credit: Netflix)

Netflix's trilogy of Fear Street movies are best described as throwback slasher films. They're based on the R.L. Stine books of the same name, and while they don't necessarily hit the same heights as the Screams of this world, they're absolutely worth a watch, even if they're a little cheesy. All three movies, Fear Street: 1994, Fear Street: 1978 and Fear Street: 1666 are now streaming on the service.

Star Trek (2009)

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Even though the vast majority of Star Trek content lives on Paramount Plus in the US these days, the 2009 Star Trek movie from JJ Abrams is still among the highlights on Netflix right now. Rebooting the Original Series cast of characters in an in-universe way that's actually plausible and inventive, it's a fun, zippy sci-fi movie that both Trekkies and casual observers will enjoy.

The Karate Kid

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

Ahead of Cobra Kai season 4, it's not a bad time to brush up on your Karate Kid history. The producers are digging deeper than ever in the upcoming season, bringing back characters from the third movie in the series, but it's the first that remains a true classic. Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) moves to a new town, and falls afoul of the local bullies – who are part of a brutal karate dojo. Mentored by neighbor Mr Miyagi (Pat Morita), he enters a local tournament to get his revenge. It's essentially a kid version of Rocky, from the same director as Rocky. And that's why it's a five-star movie! The Karate Kid is a true '80s classic.

The Game

(Image credit: Screengrab/trailer)

David Fincher's The Game is a fascinating '90s mystery movie. On his 48th birthday, wealthy banker Nicholas Van Orton (Michael Douglas) is gifted a voucher to participate in a game, hosted by a mysterious company. It's basically like a fancy version of an escape room – except it starts to warp Nick's whole reality, to the point where he can figure out what's fake and what's real. Do not miss this less-discussed classic from Fincher's filmography.

Army of the Dead

(Image credit: Netflix)

Army of the Dead is Zack Snyder’s first feature film since his increasingly acrimonious split with Warner Bros, and it’s everything that his DC superhero movies weren’t. It’s bright, colorful, action-packed, funny and topical, even if its 45-minute introduction is a little self-indulgent.

Dave Bautista leads a strong cast as Scott Ward, a former zombie-stomping war hero who’s approached with an intriguing proposal by casino owner Bly Tanaka (Hiroyuki Sanada). The assignment? Enter a zombie infested Las Vegas, break into Tanaka’s casino vault, escape with his $200 million assets and Ward and his group will receive $50 million to split between them as a reward.

Of course, things don’t go to plan and Ward’s group soon find themselves pursued by the undead hordes led by an alpha zombie known as Zeus (Richard Cetrone). With a US government approved nuclear strike set to wipe Las Vegas off the map in less than 32 hours, too, survival, not money, becomes the gang’s main aim.

The Mitchells vs the Machines

(Image credit: Netflix)

Originally intended for a theatrical release, Netflix bought this new animated movie from Sony and producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller – best known as the minds behind The Lego Movie and 21 Jump Street, and also part of the team behind Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. It's exactly as charming and funny as those movies, too.

Katie Mitchell (Abbi Jacobson) is an aspiring filmmaker who's about to head to college – until her dad, conscious that they've been drifting apart, cancels her plane ticket and insists on a family roadtrip. Halfway through this fraught journey, an AI takes revenge on its billionaire creator, and the world is suddenly under duress from smart robots.

A lot of Spider-Verse's visual touches cross over into this film, too, with 2D annotations and drawings on the already-pretty 3D visuals. Most of all, it's nice to see Netflix backing a family movie that's not just full of talking dogs and other hackneyed nonsense so often seen in CG kids' fare.

Rush

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Rush is a biographical sports movie about the heated rivalry between Formula 1 drivers James Hunt and Niki Lauda – played here brilliantly by Chris Hemsworth and Daniel Brühl respectively, in one of Ron Howard's best movies in recent memory. The film portrays their rivalry as lucky playboy vs hotheaded strategist, and while it might exaggerate real-life events somewhat, it's a riveting movie. Along with documentary Senna and dad-friendly flick Ford Vs Ferrari, Rush is one of the best movies about racing around – don't miss it on Netflix.

Seaspiracy

(Image credit: Lucy Tabrizi/Netflix)

It's more of a documentary movie than a fictitious film, but Seapsiracy has been surfing Netflix's high seas since its March 24 release, and the hype isn't dying down anytime soon. Director Ali Tabrizi's investigative flick shines a light on the fishing industry and how commercial fisheries are the main instigator behind the destruction of marine ecosystems. At times, it's a hard watch, but it's necessary viewing in the same way that SeaWorld documentary Blackfish was back in 2013.

Seaspiracy is generating plenty of discussions online, so there's clearly an appetite for this kind of content. You have to be the right frame of mind to watch it, but you'll walk away and question your own impact on aquatic life after you do.

The White Tiger

(Image credit: Tejinder Singh Khamkha/NETFLIX)

Another Oscar-nominated movie for you to check out on Netflix in 2021, The White Tiger is an adaptation of the popular 2008 novel. The film is about Balram (Adarsh Gourav), a man who hails from a poor Indian village, but will do everything he can to avoid an impoverished life. When Balram enters the servitude of a rich family and they try to pin a crime on him, he understands his place in the food chain – and plots his own ascent as an entrepreneur. This dark class-based drama, a Netflix original, is well worth a watch.

I Care A Lot

(Image credit: Netflix)

One of Netflix's big 2021 movies is this thriller starring Gone Girl's Rosamund Pike as Marla Grayson, a con artist who uses an elaborate hospital setup to scam elderly patients out of their homes and possessions. It's a nasty film in a lot of ways, as you might expect from a premise like that, but this movie takes a left turn into being something totally different when it transpires that Marla's latest victim is related to a dangerous gangster (played by Peter Dinklage). It's well worth a watch, even if it could benefit from being around 30 minutes shorter than it is, and the overall plot is never less than implausible.

Pan's Labyrinth

(Image credit: Warner Bros Pictures)

Still Guillermo del Toro's best movie by some distance, Pan's Labyrinth is set against the backdrop of post-Civil War fascist Spain. It's about a young girl who starts to believe she is Princess Moana, a fairytale figure who's princess of the underworld. The film then expertly balances the danger Ofelia and her family face in the real world with this more out-there fantastical imagery – the result is breathtaking, but extremely sad. An unmissable movie.

Malcolm & Marie

(Image credit: DOMINIC MILLER/NETFLIX © 2021)

This is perhaps the best of the movies filmed during lockdown – partly because, aside from its choice of a single location, it feels far more like a high-concept romance film than a feature created just because of the pandemic. It's about a hotshot director (John David Washington) and his partner (Zendaya), with their relationship – and the movie industry – coming under the spotlight during one tumultuous night. It definitely veers towards self-indulgence, but it's a gorgeously-shot movie, and those who enjoy Zendaya's series Euphoria on HBO will be particularly fond of Malcolm & Marie.

Uncut Gems

(Image credit: Netflix)

This sweaty-palmed thriller is about Howard Ratner (Adam Sandler), a jeweller and gambler who plans a gem sale that'll solve all his problems. Instead, Howard makes more and more ill-advised bets, and the walls begin to close in. Uncut Gems is a stressful but enthralling film with a really impressive performance from Sandler, not to mention a fantastic ensemble cast. It's a fascinating character study, as you watch Ratner begin to suffocate under the weight of his terrible decisions and inability to put anyone but himself first.

His House

(Image credit: Netflix)

The true horror of His House lies in the real world. This British horror movie tells the story of a Sudanese couple that endure the consequences of a tragic crossing to England, only to be rehomed in a nondescript estate surrounded by racism, and with something else lurking in the house. It's a supremely confident debut from writer-director Remi Weekes, and Wunmi Mosaku and Sope Dirisu both standout as the two leads in emotionally-challenging roles.

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

(Image credit: David Lee/NETFLIX)

Based on the play by August Wilson – and despite the gorgeous period set dressing and costume design, it definitely feels very stage-y – Ma Rainey's Black Bottom is one of the best Netflix original movies of the past year. Viola Davis stars as legendary 'Mother of Blues' Ma Rainey, and the film focuses on one fraught recording session with Ma and her band, and the tension between the musician and her white producers and management.

Meanwhile, the late Chadwick Boseman stars as Levee, an innovative trumpet player who struggles to find his place in the music scene, amid bandmates who don't always take him seriously. It's a sad but insightful movie that explores how culture is worth protecting and valuing, in a world where it's easily taken and monetized, and the film truly comes to life in its amazing musical sequences. Don't miss it.

Always Be My Maybe

(Image credit: Netflix)

You may know Always Be My Maybe's leading lady Ali Wong from her raucous Netflix stand-up specials but it's as a successful celebrity chef that she really hits her stride. After a failed engagement Wong's character Sasha Tran heads to her hometown of San Francisco to setup a new restaurant only to run into her old bff played by Randall Park. Through the turbulence of the relationship, a sudden fling with actor Keanu Reeves and despite the differences in careers, the two try to make it work, and the journey from old friends to lovers is a joy to watch.

The Irishman

(Image credit: Netflix)

This threateningly long Scorsese pic attracted attention for the extensive effects work used to de-age its old stars, and it's a creative decision that's sometimes distracting. But there's no denying the appeal of seeing De Niro, Pesci and Pacino in the same movie together for likely the last time, and this life-spanning, mostly rewarding crime epic is a suitable tribute to their collective talents. It's a languid film – and not a patch on Goodfellas – but absolutely among the best Netflix movies the streaming service has financed to date. The Irishman is about the life of Frank Sheeran (De Niro), as he recounts his long association with the Bufalino crime family, and infamous union leader Jimmy Hoffa (Pacino).

The Trial of the Chicago 7

(Image credit: Netflix)

If you know Aaron Sorkin's work (The West Wing, The Social Network, Steve Jobs, Molly's Game), you'll largely get the idea of what to expect from his movies – big speeches, a touch too much schmaltz but electric dramatic moments when it counts. The Trial of the Chicago 7, about the unjust case against leftist protestors accused of inciting a riot during the 1968 Democratic National Convention, features plenty of courtroom drama – a good fit for Sorkin's dialogue-first style.

Drawing parallels between the event itself and our modern day situation, it's worth watching for the cast alone, even if you're not big on the director: Eddie Redmayne, Sacha Baron Cohen, Mark Rylance and Jeremy Strong are among the many names here.

Good Time

(Image credit: Madman Entertainment)

If you've already seen the Safdie Brothers' Uncut Gems – further down on this list of the best Netflix movies – then don't miss this similarly stressful but thrilling debut about a couple of siblings who botch a robbery. When his mentally challenged brother gets caught, a man (Robert Pattinson) goes to desperate measures to break him out. A vivid, memorable and unusual film – you get these sense that the Safdies really know what they like.

Hunt for the Wilderpeople

(Image credit: Piki Films)

Forget Thor Ragnarok: Taika Waititi's best film is still Hunt for the Wilderpeople, a quirky (and genuinely hilarious) comedy-drama starring Sam Neill and newcomer Julian Dennison. Set in New Zealand, it's about a misbehaving teenaged orphan who goes to live with foster parents out in the countryside. When his foster mother passes, though, it's just the boy and his grumpy foster father left – and they soon get caught up in a headline-making manhunt. If all of that sounds heavy, it really isn't – Hunt for the Wilderpeople is touching, but it also features the funniest performance from Neill that you'll ever see.

Casino Royale

(Image credit: Sony Pictures/Danjaq)

At the time of publication, the first two Daniel Craig James Bond movies are available on Netflix. The first entry in the rebooted series Casino Royale is still his best, a (mostly) tight and back-to-basics film without any wild gadgets, and a truly nasty villain in Mads Mikkelsen's sadistic Le Chiffre. With a memorable turn from Eva Green as love interest Vesper Lynd and an absolute gut punch of an ending, this is one of the few Bond movies we can entirely recommend without caveats. Its follow-up, Quantum of Solace – connected in some ways but not a satisfying sequel – is also streaming on Netflix right now.

Nightcrawler

(Image credit: Open Road Films)

Nightcrawler is a truly nasty – but compelling – film about a dubious photojournalist (played by Jake Gyllenhaal) who goes out of his way to capture the grizzliest crimes on camera in their immediate aftermath. This film features an outstanding performance from Gyllenhaal as a skeletal, amoral figure, and a matching great turn from Rene Russo as the desperate news director who'll do anything for ratings. An unmissable film from Dan Gilroy.

Da 5 Bloods

(Image credit: Netflix)

Spike Lee's entry in the Vietnam War canon is unlike anything else before it. Focusing on the black American experience of the war, it's about a group of soldiers who return to the country decades later in their old age to retrieve the remains of their squad captain (played in flashback by Chadwick Boseman). At the same time, they seek out buried gold they left behind years before – though they're not alone in this pursuit. The movie flips from being a mournful movie about trauma to a bonkers action film with almost no notice, too, but the mix here works.

This is the one of the best new Netflix movies of 2020. Make sure you check it out.

Scott Pilgrim vs The World

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Scott Pilgrim vs The World was Edgar Wright's first Simon Pegg-less feature film, and while it was a box office flop, this adaptation of the beloved graphic novel series by Bryan Lee O'Malley is great fun on a rewatch. Scott Pilgrim, a guitar-playing nerd and jerk, starts to date the slightly closed-off but sweet Ramona Flowers. Soon after their relationship begins, though, Scott is tasked by Ramona's abusive former boyfriend to fight all of her evil exes, a gauntlet of douchebags memorably played by the likes of Chris Evans and Brandon Routh.

This is as close to a comic book in motion as you're ever likely to see in a live-action movie, with fantastic, vibrant set pieces. The comics are slightly better, overall, but isn't that always the way?

The Social Network

(Image credit: Columbia Pictures/Relativity Media)

David Fincher's movie about the founding of Facebook is essential viewing, with a sharp script from Aaron Sorkin based on the book The Accidental Billionaires by Ben Mezrich. Jesse Eisenberg portrays Mark Zuckerberg, and we see the social media network's journey from an eyebrow-raising college project into the money-making, opinion-spitting beast it is now, and the bitter battles it caused between those who claimed to have a stake in it.

The only question, then, is when are we getting a sequel that covers everything that's happened since then? The Social Network may be Fincher's best film.

Okja

Image credit: Netflix

If you've enjoyed Bong Joon Ho's Best Picture winner Parasite (and you've watched Snowpiercer, discussed above), you might want to check out his last movie, Okja, which is one of the best Netflix originals so far. It's the bizarre tale of a young girl and her best pal, an enormous creature called Okja. Their friendship is under threat when a nasty CEO (Tilda Swinton) has evil plans for Okja. It's a refreshing movie with a nice angle of animal activism – a very different proposition to Parasite, for sure, but one that also demonstrates the director's ability to blend genres.

Marriage Story

(Image credit: Netflix)

Ensure you're in the right mindset to watch Marriage Story – i.e. skip this if you're in the middle of a break-up – because this sympathetic movie about a failing marriage and the resulting fallout can be tough viewing. It's the latest picture from director Noah Baumbach (Frances Ha), and features actors Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson at the top of their game in what are surely emotionally draining roles. Watch it before it gets memed and gif-ed to death on social media, and you only see Marriage Story as that movie where Kylo Ren cries a lot.

Roma

(Image credit: Netflix)

An astonishing ode to motherhood in all forms, Roma is the most personal film to date from visionary director Alfonso Cuarón (Children of Men, Gravity). On paper, Roma is not the easiest sell – a subtitled black and white film about a live-in housekeeper spoken almost entirely in Spanish and the indigenous Mixtec language, Cuarón's latest is nonetheless riveting from a cinematic standpoint. More a series of vignettes than a traditional three-act story, Roma examines the life of a Mexico City family in the early 1970s during a time of great social upheaval.

Described by Cuarón as 90% autobiographical, the film provides some insight into the famous director's early life, although the story is witnessed primarily through the eyes of his caretaker, Cleo (Yalitza Aparicio), who would become a loved member of the family. One of the most gorgeously photographed films in years, Roma deserves to be seen on the largest screen possible. Shot entirely in 65mm, Roma would make for an ideal theatrical experience. However, if that isn't an option, you won't be disappointed by the Roma's breathtaking 4K Ultra HD presentation on Netflix – just make sure you keep tissues on hand, because it's very likely you'll shed a few tears during the film.