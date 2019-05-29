The best Huawei P30 Pro deals in May 2019

Looking for Huawei P30 Pro deals? Considering the phone has blown all of our expectations out of the water, becoming the best camera phone available we can see why. Obviously, recent Google revelations do make it a lot harder to love though.

The Huawei P30 Pro is here to leave a mark on the phone scene, offering a camera to match Google, a screen to compete with Samsung and a processor pushing for Apple's crown.

If you've been eagerly awaiting your chance to grab a Huawei P30 Pro deal, they have now been out for a month or so and some excellent offers are forming. Our editors are doing detailed sweeps of what is available to bring you the best offers in the price comparison down below.

But before that, let us lavish you with details about the new P30 Pro from Huawei. We're talking about a new 40MP SuperSpectrum camera, the capability for 50x digital zoom, ridiculously big battery capacity, 6.47-inch OLED display, and wireless charging. Want to know even more? Head to the bottom of this page or simply straight to our Huawei P30 Pro review.

If you've already been convinced that this is the phone for you and know that you'd prefer this more powerful, bigger brother to a Huawei P30 deal then get stuck straight into our comparison and get your Huawei P30 Pro deal sorted.

Huawei P30 Pro review in brief How do you improve on the phone of the year? SPECIFICATIONS Screen size: 6.47-inch | Resolution: 1080 X 2340 | Rear camera: 40 + 20 + 8MP | Front Camera: 32MP | Weight: 192g | OS: Android 9.0 (Pie) | RAM: 6GB | Storage: 128GB/512GB | External storage: Yes | Battery: 4200mAh Reasons to Buy Incredible looking rear camera set up 32MP selfie camera Bountiful battery Reasons to Avoid No headphone jack

The Huawei P20 Pro was such a hit last year, that expectation around the P30 Pro's launch has been massive. And from the evidence we've seen so far, Huawei hasn't disappointed.

All the focus (if you'll forgive the pun) has understandably been on the incredible camera arrangement on the P30 Pro. The so-called SuperSpectrum main sensor boasts 40MP and an f/1.6 lens. Combined with some clever sounding software smarts, this phone will inevitably be vying for a spot on our best camera phone list.

But concentrating on the snappers alone would be a disservice to the increased battery capacity, minimum 128GB storage, powerful Kirin 980 chipset and 6.47-inch OLED Full HD display. This is another serious smartphone from Huawei.

Read TechRadar's Huawei P30 Pro review

Huawei P30 Pro | FREE upfront | 50GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £43pm

For the best that the P30 Pro has to offer look no further. First off the positives: A massive amount of data, the benefits of being on EE - the UK's fastest 4G network - and some pretty comfortable monthly bills. The one downside of this deal was the relatively pricey upfront costs, but that's now completely gone. Total cost over 24 months is £1,032 View this cheap P30 Pro deal at Affordable Mobiles

Huawei P30 Pro | £115 upfront | 15GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £38pm

Prefer some slightly cheaper monthly bills? With this contract the bills drop down to £38 a month but, you do have to pay a much higher £145 to get them to that price point. Usually contracts with cheaper monthly costs are lacking in data but this one piles 15GB on. Total cost over 24 months is £1,027 View this cheap monthly P30 Pro deal at Affordable Mobiles

Huawei P30 Pro deals : best on O2

Huawei P30 Pro | £215 upfront (with 10OFF code) | 3GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £28pm

If you're willing to put a little bit more upfront then you can drop your monthly bills down to £28, a price much lower than most P30 Pro deals. Usually these kind of tariffs involve minuscule amounts of data but here you're still getting a healthy whack of 3GB of data and unlimited calls and texts. Total cost over 24 months is £887 View this cheap P30 Pro deal at Mobiles.co.uk

Huawei P30 Pro | FREE upfront | 60GB data | Unlimited mins and texts | £45pm

Completely avoid upfront costs with this O2 contract. Costing just £46 a month and absolutely nothing upfront this works out as an extremely affordable way to get a P30 Pro deal. You don't even have to worry about running out of data, with 45GB you'll be set every month. Very good value tariff, this one. Total cost over 24 months is £1104 Get this free upfront P30 Pro deal at Affordable Mobiles

Huawei P30 Pro deals : best on Vodafone

Huawei P30 Pro | £76.99 upfront | 5GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £42pm

If your heart is set on a Vodafone Huawei P30 Pro deal then look no further. With some pretty affordable pricing, this is easily the best Vodafone P30 Pro deals. But if you're not tied to any particular network we would advise going for the EE option above instead. Total cost over 24 months is £1,084.99 Grab this Affordable P30 Pro deal at Affordable Mobiles

Huawei P30 Pro | £14.99 upfront | 20GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £46pm

Too much cost upfront with the deal above? This offer cuts the upfront completely but drops a bit more on the upfront. The data is the same and so is the network so it's a question on how you would prefer to pay between the one above and this one. Total cost over 24 months is £1,084 Grab this Affordable P30 Pro deal at Fonehouse

Huawei P30 Pro : best on Three

Huawei P30 Pro | £79 upfront | Unlimited data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £51pm

If you're a big data user then we can only assume the idea of unlimited data has tempted you a few times. If so, this could be the deal for you. Three, the master of unlimited data, is offering up the idea of no data caps for just £51 a month and £79 upfront - sounds great right? This doesn't even push the cost of the device much higher than other P30 Pro contracts. Total cost over 24 months is £1,303 Get this unlimited data plan at Three