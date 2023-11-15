Sonos Discount Codes for November 2023

FAQs

Do you get free Apple Music with Sonos? Buy a speaker of any type from Sonos directly and you get three months of Apple Music for free. It's a good opportunity to try out the service without paying anything extra, plus it allows you to experience spatial audio with your new speaker.

What is the Sonos warranty? Sonos offers one year full warranty on all its products. If your purchase fails in that time period, Sonos will repair or replace the product free of charge.

Can I return Sonos items? If you decide not to keep your Sonos purchase, you have up to 45 days to return it. Sonos will refund the full purchase price as well as cover shipping. All you need to do is contact Sonos and begin the return process within 45 days of the original shipment date. You also need to make sure the product is returned in the original Sonos packaging and in new or as-new condition.

How do I contact Sonos? Sonos support is open Monday to Friday 8am to 7pm. The Sonos contact number is 0800 026 1526. It's also possible to web chat with the Sonos bot 24/7 via the Contact Us page Unusually, the Sonos CEO email is also readily available and is ceo@sonos.com

Can you use Sonos without an account? No, you need to create an account when you first set up a Sonos account. By doing so, you register your product, receive updates, and get seamless integration with services like Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Alexa. If you have any concerns, you could always use a separate email account to your usual choice.

Does Sonos need internet or just Wi-Fi? To reap the full benefits of a Sonos speaker, you need an internet connection to be able to access streaming services. However, you can still use it to listen to music through other devices that have music available offline if you need to. It's recommended to be online but if your connection drops, you can still use your Sonos speakers.

Hints and Tips

Consider buying refurbished Sonos products: Sonos sells many certified refurbished items on its site. All the refurbished products have been tested thoroughly to guarantee they still match Sonos quality. They have the same warranty as a new product and you'll receive them in mint condition packaging with all their original accessories. Doing so can save you quite a bit of cash if you don't mind not being the original owner.

Take advantage of the upgrade programme: Sonos has an upgrade programme where you can turn certain eligible products into credit towards your next purchase. If you already own Sonos equipment that you plan on replacing, head to the Sonos upgrade site https://www.sonos.com/en-gb/upgrade, log in and see if the product you own is eligible for upgrade credit. You can get up to 30% off a newer item and nothing happens to your existing product. You can still continue to use it.

Check your eligibility for a discount: Students get 15% off all purchases at Sonos. All you need to do is verify your student status via UNiDFAYS and the 15% discount is yours. It applies to all new purchases up to £1,000 other than sale items.

Take look at last chance offers: Sonos sells off some products via its Last chance section. These items are available at a considerable discount but they're strictly limited in terms of stock number. Also, you're unlikely to find the latest products here. If you're happy with something older though, it can be worth checking out.

Sign up for the Sonos newsletter: Signing up for the Sonos newsletter means you get details about new offers on the site, such as major sales or simply temporary discounts. It's worth keeping informed if you're keen to hold out for a great discount.

Look out for bundle deals: Generally, when kitting out your home with Sonos equipment, you need more than one speaker to reap the benefits of a multi-room setup. Sonos encourages this with many bundle deals that pair up speakers that work well together. It's a good way to save if you plan on making multiple purchases.