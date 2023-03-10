FAQs

Does Sennheiser offer free shipping? Yes, Sennheiser fortunately offers free shipping sitewide with no coupons or extra steps needed. Regardless of whether you're picking up a $50 pair of cans or a super high-end premium model, you'll be eligible for free shipping. Expedited shipping is also available at the Sennheiser store if you want speedy one to two-day delivery, although this does come with a surcharge.

Does Sennheiser offer military or student discount? Yes, Sennheiser offers both military and student discount, as well as discounts for other key workers like doctors, nurses, and other first responders. All professions eligible for a discount can get a site-wide saving of up to 30% off at Sennheiser. To prove your eligibility, head on over their website to sign in using your ID.me account.

How do I contact Sennheiser customer care? If you want to contact Sennheiser directly for product or sales support you can do so by filling out a contact form on their website to initiate email support or live chat. Alongside this, the company also has a handy service support hub that you can check out for detailed articles on common issues before you contact Sennheiser directly.

What is Sennheiser's return policy? Sennheiser operates a standard 30-day return policy.

Hints and Tips

Wait until a big sales event: This one may sound obvious but it's easily the best piece of advice for buying any tech - wait until a sales event! The most obvious call out here is Black Friday in November, but you'll also likely find seasonal deals around other holidays like Presidents' Day, Labor Day, and Memorial Day. If you're coming up to an event in your calendar it's a good idea to wait it out and see what crops up.

Shop refurb: If you don't mind a refurbished or used product, you could also check out the Sennheiser store's outlet page. Everything on this page has been certified refurbished by Sennheiser itself so this can be a great way to get a quality pair of cans on the cheap. All items come with a standard 2-year warranty and are eligible for Sennheiser's site-wide free shipping.

Don't forget your key worker discount: We've already mentioned this key tip above but it's worth mentioning again - if you're a key worker don't forget to verify your account. Sennheiser offers a site-wide discount of up to 30% and it applies to students, teachers, first responders, and those associated with the military or medical professions.

Compare to third-party retailers: Finally, it's worth mentioning that Sennheiser products are also widely stocked at other leading online retailers. While Sennheiser itself doesn't offer price matching via its official store, it can be worth taking a look elsewhere to see who has the cheapest prices. Deals on headphones are fairly common at Amazon, Best Buy, and Crutchfield to name just a few, so definitely do some digging before you buy.