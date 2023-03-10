Sennheiser coupon codes for June 2023
Our 0 Sennheiser coupon codes can be used to get better prices on top-tier headphones, earphones, speakers & accessories.
FAQs
Does Sennheiser offer free shipping?
Yes, Sennheiser fortunately offers free shipping sitewide with no coupons or extra steps needed. Regardless of whether you're picking up a $50 pair of cans or a super high-end premium model, you'll be eligible for free shipping. Expedited shipping is also available at the Sennheiser store if you want speedy one to two-day delivery, although this does come with a surcharge.
Does Sennheiser offer military or student discount?
Yes, Sennheiser offers both military and student discount, as well as discounts for other key workers like doctors, nurses, and other first responders. All professions eligible for a discount can get a site-wide saving of up to 30% off at Sennheiser. To prove your eligibility, head on over their website to sign in using your ID.me account.
How do I contact Sennheiser customer care?
If you want to contact Sennheiser directly for product or sales support you can do so by filling out a contact form on their website to initiate email support or live chat. Alongside this, the company also has a handy service support hub that you can check out for detailed articles on common issues before you contact Sennheiser directly.
What is Sennheiser's return policy?
Sennheiser operates a standard 30-day return policy.
Hints and Tips
Wait until a big sales event: This one may sound obvious but it's easily the best piece of advice for buying any tech - wait until a sales event! The most obvious call out here is Black Friday in November, but you'll also likely find seasonal deals around other holidays like Presidents' Day, Labor Day, and Memorial Day. If you're coming up to an event in your calendar it's a good idea to wait it out and see what crops up.
Shop refurb: If you don't mind a refurbished or used product, you could also check out the Sennheiser store's outlet page. Everything on this page has been certified refurbished by Sennheiser itself so this can be a great way to get a quality pair of cans on the cheap. All items come with a standard 2-year warranty and are eligible for Sennheiser's site-wide free shipping.
Don't forget your key worker discount: We've already mentioned this key tip above but it's worth mentioning again - if you're a key worker don't forget to verify your account. Sennheiser offers a site-wide discount of up to 30% and it applies to students, teachers, first responders, and those associated with the military or medical professions.
Compare to third-party retailers: Finally, it's worth mentioning that Sennheiser products are also widely stocked at other leading online retailers. While Sennheiser itself doesn't offer price matching via its official store, it can be worth taking a look elsewhere to see who has the cheapest prices. Deals on headphones are fairly common at Amazon, Best Buy, and Crutchfield to name just a few, so definitely do some digging before you buy.
How to use Sennheiser coupon codes
1. Browse this page here for an eligible Sennheiser coupon code, click the entry to open a popup, then copy the code to your clipboard.
2. Next, navigate to Sennheiser using the provided link and browse the site for eligible products.
3. Once you're done shopping, navigate to checkout by following the buy button links or using the small shopping cart icon on the top right of your page.
4. At checkout, scroll down the page until you see a "Please enter a coupon code" field on the right hand of the page (under bill summary). Paste your Sennheiser coupon code into this field here and click apply to get your discount.
Alex is deals editor at Future PLC and an all-around expert at one thing - saving readers as much cash as possible while scoring them the best products for their needs. With content that's always packed full of helpful information, no-nonsense expertise, and of course deals, Alex has also written for other leading sites such as T3 and GamesRadar. At work, you'll find him mostly covering computing, gaming, and advising people on how to save on their cell phone plans. Outside of work, you'll find him playing guitar, indulging his love for music, or down at the local climbing gym mostly hanging off boulders far too difficult for his abilities.
Most Popular
Rate Sennheiser Coupons
About Sennheiser
Sennheiser is a privately held German technology company that specializes in high-end audio equipment for both personal and professional applications. Its best known for its excellent range of headphones, earbuds, microphones, and soundbars, many of which offer class-leading features and audio quality. In addition to having its products stocked at leading online retailers worldwide, Sennheiser also runs its own official store. A few perks for buying direct include site-wide free shipping, student and military discounts of up to 30%, and a generous outlet store for buying certified refurbished. On this page, you'll find the latest info on Sennheiser sales, as well as a number of Sennheiser coupon codes to help you save on your next purchase.
Written by
Alex is deals editor at Future PLC and an all-around expert at one thing - saving readers as much cash as possible while scoring them the best products for their needs. With content that's always packed full of helpful information, no-nonsense expertise, and of course deals, Alex has also written for other leading sites such as T3 and GamesRadar. At work, you'll find him mostly covering computing, gaming, and advising people on how to save on their cell phone plans. Outside of work, you'll find him playing guitar, indulging his love for music, or down at the local climbing gym mostly hanging off boulders far too difficult for his abilities.