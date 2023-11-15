Simba Discount Codes for November 2023

By James Pickard
published

We've got the latest 12 Simba discount codes so you can save more cash when you shop for your next mattress.

Simba: Score £150 off your next purchase by referring a friend
Ends: Mon 8 Jul 2024
Simba: Get special offers and discounts when registering to the newsletter
Ends: Fri 30 Aug 2024
Simba: Score up to 55% off purchases in the biggest ever Black Friday sale
Ends: Fri 24 Nov 2023
Grab this amazing offer - get 25% off pillows on Black Friday or an incredible 35% off if you buy any mattress from Simba
Ends: Thu 16 Nov 2023
Simba: Grab a 10-year guarantee on select purchases
Ends: Tue 31 Dec 2024
Simba: 70% off refurbished mattresses
Ends: Tue 17 Dec 2024
Simba: take up to 70% off performance bed linen in the biggest ever Black Friday sale
Ends: Fri 24 Nov 2023
Simba: knock up to 55% off mattresses in the biggest ever Black Friday sale
Ends: Fri 24 Nov 2023
Simba Black Friday sale: up to 47% off bundles
Ends: Mon 27 Nov 2023
Simba: score up to 40% off platform, Ottoman, Atlas and Orion bed bases in the biggest ever Black Friday sale
Ends: Fri 24 Nov 2023
Simba Black Friday sale: 25% off pillows
Ends: Tue 21 Nov 2023
Simba: Score free shipping on all purchases
Ends: Wed 7 Feb 2024
FAQs

How much does shipping cost from Simba?

Simba offers free standard delivery on all orders, and you can choose your delivery date at the checkout. Simba also offers next-day delivery which costs £40.

How do I track my Simba order?

Once Simba has dispatched your order, you’ll receive an email confirmation with your tracking details. Use this to track your order. Alternatively, you can enter your order number and email address on the Simba website to check your order status.

What is the Simba returns policy?

If you’re unhappy with your Simba order, you can return it within 14 days of delivery (if your order isn’t a mattress). If you want to return a mattress, you have 200 days to return your order, thanks to the Simba 200-night trial, but you’ll need to try it out for at least 30 days before requesting a return. To start a return, you’ll need to fill out the Simba return form on the website. Once Simba has received your item, a refund will be issued.

What warranty is available at Simba?

Simba offers a 10-year guarantee on all its mattresses. If you notice any faults during this time, Simba will replace your mattress free of charge.

How do I contact Simba?

To contact Simba customer service, start a live chat or send an email via the Simba support page.

Hints and Tips

Keep an eye on the sales: Shop the sales to save money on your Simba order. Simba sales and deals run throughout the year, including the big sales events like Black Friday, Boxing Day, Easter, Summer and Back To School. Sales you can expect to see include up to 55% off mattresses, bedding and other sleep accessories.

Sign up for the newsletter: To stay up-to-date with Simba, make sure to sign up for the Simba newsletter. By subscribing to emails, you'll be the first to find out about the latest offers, news and product releases.

Refer a friend: Share the love by using the Simba Refer a Friend scheme. When you refer a friend and they use your referral link, you’ll receive a £100 voucher and your friend will get two free Simba pillows when they buy a mattress.

Key worker discount: If you’re a Blue Light Card holder or NHS worker, Simba offers special discounts for you to get money off your order. All you need to do is sign up and prove your eligibility to use your key worker discount.

How to use Simba discount codes

1) Do your shopping and add everything to your basket before heading to the checkout.

2) On the right-hand side of the page, you’ll see ‘Have a discount code or gift voucher?’ Click this and a dropdown will appear.

3) Enter or paste the code in the box and click ‘Apply’.

4) If your coupon code is valid, the checkout page will refresh and your total will be updated accordingly with the new discounted price.

James Pickard
James Pickard
Senior Deals Editor

James Pickard is a Deals Editor at TechRadar. After many years of scouring the net for the cheapest games and tech for his own personal use, he decided to make it his job to share those bargains with you. James also has over five years of experience covering some of the biggest sales events of the year at Eurogamer and VG247, including Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Amazon Prime Day. When not deals hunting, James can be found on the PS5, watching a classic film noir or cheering on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

About Simba

Simba is a British online mattress retailer that specialises in hybrid mattresses. Founded in 2015, Simba sold its first hybrid mattress within the first year of its launch which had been designed after analysing body-profiling data from 10 million people around the world. Since then, Simba has fine-tuned its sleep technology and construction, offering the best mattresses that use specially designed springs and open-cell foam. Simba designs, manufactures and sells mattresses, pillows, duvets, bedding, protectors, blankets, toppers and bed bases. As of 2023, Simba has three collections on offer: Simba Hybrid, Simba Organic and Simbatex Foam.  The Simba Hybrid range comprises the Simba Hybrid, the Simba Hybrid Essential, the Simba Hybrid Pro and the Simba Hybrid Luxe. This range is Simba’s most popular and the mattresses are made up of multiple foam and spring layers. Its other collections feature more sustainable materials like bamboo, graphite and Simba’s signature Simbatex foam. 

James Pickard James Pickard Senior Deals Editor

