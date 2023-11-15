FAQs

How much does shipping cost from Simba? Simba offers free standard delivery on all orders, and you can choose your delivery date at the checkout. Simba also offers next-day delivery which costs £40.

How do I track my Simba order? Once Simba has dispatched your order, you’ll receive an email confirmation with your tracking details. Use this to track your order. Alternatively, you can enter your order number and email address on the Simba website to check your order status.

What is the Simba returns policy? If you’re unhappy with your Simba order, you can return it within 14 days of delivery (if your order isn’t a mattress). If you want to return a mattress, you have 200 days to return your order, thanks to the Simba 200-night trial, but you’ll need to try it out for at least 30 days before requesting a return. To start a return, you’ll need to fill out the Simba return form on the website. Once Simba has received your item, a refund will be issued.

What warranty is available at Simba? Simba offers a 10-year guarantee on all its mattresses. If you notice any faults during this time, Simba will replace your mattress free of charge.

How do I contact Simba? To contact Simba customer service, start a live chat or send an email via the Simba support page.

Hints and Tips

Keep an eye on the sales: Shop the sales to save money on your Simba order. Simba sales and deals run throughout the year, including the big sales events like Black Friday, Boxing Day, Easter, Summer and Back To School. Sales you can expect to see include up to 55% off mattresses, bedding and other sleep accessories.

Sign up for the newsletter: To stay up-to-date with Simba, make sure to sign up for the Simba newsletter. By subscribing to emails, you'll be the first to find out about the latest offers, news and product releases.

Refer a friend: Share the love by using the Simba Refer a Friend scheme. When you refer a friend and they use your referral link, you’ll receive a £100 voucher and your friend will get two free Simba pillows when they buy a mattress.

Key worker discount: If you’re a Blue Light Card holder or NHS worker, Simba offers special discounts for you to get money off your order. All you need to do is sign up and prove your eligibility to use your key worker discount.