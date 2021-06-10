How to watch last ever Keeping Up With The Kardashians: stream season 20 finale from anywhere

From the family that brought us iconic quotes like: "I'll cry at the end of the day. Not with fresh makeup", it brings us great sadness that today marks the final ever episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. After 14 years, and a total of almost 300 episodes, multiple relationship endings, a lot of babies, and countless memes, here's how to watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians' season 20 finale online wherever you are around the globe.

Between Kim's potential career change, a declaration of love from Scott Disick to Kourtney, and Khloe's discussions of surrogacy, it certainly feels like the season to end all seasons. Not to mention, juggling a pandemic and Kim filing for a divorce from Kanye West.

Since announcing season 20 would be Keeping Up With the Kardashian's last, the expectation has been that surely this family will end its 14-year stint with a bang. Try a family trip to Lake Tahoe and plenty of reminiscing.

With Khloe set to make a decision on her future with Tristan in Boston, and a potential rekindling between Kourtney and Scott, many will be wandering just what is next for the family.

Find out all before the final curtain call and watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians' season 20 finale online with our guide below on how to tune in around the world.

Get your reality TV fix and watch The Bachelorette season 17

How to watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians finale online from outside your country

For those of you who are abroad when Keeping Up With the Kardashians season 20 finale airs, you’ll be unable to watch the show like you normally would due to annoying regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream the the new series online no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians season 20 finale from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

(Image credit: E!)

Watch Keeping Up With The Kardashians finale in the US

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians season 20 finale episode is being shown by E! on Thursday, June 10 at 8pm ET/PT. You can also stream the show via the E! app and E! Entertainment's online platform, but you’ll need to keep your cable provider's details handy. If you're already set up with a TV package that includes E! then you're all ready to go! But if you're a cord-cutter, we recommend Sling TV - specifically the Sling Blue package, which includes E!. It costs a reasonable $35 per month, although you can save big with the latest Sling deal which gets you your first month for only $10, and includes National Geographic, Discovery, SyFy, as well as plenty more. Out of country when KUWTK season 20 lands? Don’t worry. By downloading a VPN you’ll still be able to connect to an IPTV like Sling and stream the show online, no matter where you are.

Watch Keeping Up With The Kardashians finale online in Canada

The same goes for Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans based in Canada. If E! is included with your cable package you're all set - simply tune in on June 10 at 8pm ET/PT for the final episode of season 20, or stream the show online via the online player. If you don't have cable, Hayu is the way to go. Hayu boasts a catalog of over 250 shows and subscriptions start at just $5.99 CAD per month - on top of that you get your first week FREE! Anyone away from home should consider using a VPN to get around pesky geo-blocking restrictions and access their streaming subscriptions just like they would in Canada.

How to watch Keeping Up With The Kardashians finale online in the UK

The final episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians season 20 drops on specialist reality TV streaming service Hayu on Friday, June 11. Hayu costs a mere £4.99 per month and plays host to over 250 other reality TV shows, including The Bachelor, Real Housewives, Jersey Shore and The Simple Life. And perhaps best of all... you can try it all 100% free thanks to its 1-month free trial. Meanwhile, if you already have an Amazon Prime Video subscription, then you can add the Hayu channel to it. If you don't mind waiting a little longer for your final fix of KUWTK season 20, anyone with a Sky subscription can simply tune in to E! on Sunday, June 13 at 9pm BST for the finale. And remember, if you're away from the UK right now and still want to tune in via Sky or Hayu, then you can take advantage of the VPN route as described above.

Stream Keeping Up With The Kardashians finale online in Australia

It's the same story for KUWTK fans Down Under. If you've got a TV plan that includes E!, it couldn't be easier - simply tune into the E! channel on Friday, June 11 at 8.30pm AEDT for the season 20 finale. For everyone else, there's our old friend Hayu again. With Hayu you get a 7-day FREE trial and for a mere AU$6.99 a month, you'll be able to keep up with all of the breakups, lies and family bonding. Anyone from Australia currently abroad who misses their local streaming coverage need simply follow our VPN advice - which is explained in full above.

Where to watch Keeping Up With The Kardashians finale online: seasons 1 to 20 streaming

If you're not fully caught up with all of the family's excursions and antics, don't fret - what better time is there to binge watch all 20 seasons of KUWTK, now that we're spending most of our lives at home?

US: All you've got to do is sign up to Sling TV package Okurrr?

UK: Fans based in the UK need only head on over to Hayu to watch seasons 1-19 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Canada: Once again, you'll need to subscribe to Hayu to watch these famous sisters.

Australia: You know the score by now - you can watch every season of KUWTK on Hayu or Foxtel.

Elsewhere: Currently in a country not on the list? Don't worry, you can always get a VPN and stream the show from one of the countries above.