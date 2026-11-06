How to watch Monty Don's last Gardener's World for free — Watch online from anywhere

After 23 years, Monty Don is stepping away from his show Gardener's World. This final episode (after more than 700 installments) will truly be the end of an era, but he has stated he intends to stick around and work on other projects with the BBC in the years to come.

Once again presenting from his country home in Longmeadow, Herefordshire (where he's worked for the last 16 years), Monty takes us on an autumnal adventure as he showcases some of the best vegetables he's grown this season, as well as explaining some of the most hearty perennials we should be planting for the winter months.

Meanwhile, Carol Klein showcases more of the scientific side of plants, specifically their shoots. Joe Swift is visiting garden designer Ann-Marie Powell. And, to cap it all off, we'll see a woman growing thousands of trees from seed in North Yorkshire, and a couple in East Grinstead showing off their beautiful garden.

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We don't know what the future holds for the show just yet — though Frances Tophill is the likely candidate to take over — but we do know how to watch Monty Don's final episode of Gardener's World, online for free from November 6.

Can I watch Gardener's World for free? Yes. BBC iPlayer is the streaming service you need to watch Gardener's World for free. The final episode will also air on BBC Two on Friday, November 6 at 8pm GMT. You will need an account with a UK postcode (e.g. SE1 7PB) and a valid TV Licence. Can't access the free stream because you're away on vacation? You need a VPN – more on that below.

How to watch Gardener's World from anywhere

If you're keen to watch Monty Don's final episode of Gardener's World but you're away from the UK and access to the show is geo-blocked, then you could use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do. Plus, we have a great 75% discount on our #1 VPN...

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How to watch Monty Don's final episode of Gardener's World in the UK

In the UK, Gardener's World is available on BBC iPlayer for free, with the final episode playing there from Friday, November 6.

You can also watch the show on BBC Two (a free-to-air channel) on Friday, November 6 at 8pm BST.

Outside the UK? Unblock your BBC iPlayer stream with NordVPN.

Can you watch Gardener's World in the US?

Gardener's World is on BritBox in the US, though you'll have to wait a short while for this particular episode to make its way to the States.

Visiting the US from the UK? You can use our most-trusted VPN (try risk-free) to unlock your usual streaming platforms and watch the show from anywhere.

Can you watch Gardener's World in Canada?

Similar to the US, Gardener's World will be on BritBox, with this final episode eventually making its way to Canada once it's aired in the UK.

Can't wait? Use a VPN to gain access to all the content you'd normally stream at home.

Can you watch Gardener's World in Australia?

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You can watch Gardener's World in Australia, with the show playing on BritBox for those Down Under. But, you'll find a short delay while the final episode of Monty Don's era makes its way over there.

Away from home? Use NordVPN to access your usual shows from anywhere in the world.

Gardener's World: Additional Information

Gardener's World - who's involved?

Monty Don (presenter)

Carol Klein (presenter)

Joe Swift (presenter)

Rosemary Edwards (executive producer)

Sharon Fisher (editor)

Francesca Maxwell (production manager)

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What will happen in Monty Don's final episode of Gardener's World?

The official synopsis of this episode of Gardener's World (via the BBC) is as follows:

It’s the end of an era on Gardeners' World as Monty approaches his final programme from Longmeadow, the garden he has shared with the nation for the last 16 years. With Ned by his side, he celebrates the enduring pleasures of gardening and serves up one last bulb lasagne. Autumn is a busy time with vegetables to sow, perennials to plant and windfall apples to collect.

Carol Klein takes a deep dive into the scientific world of plants. This time, it’s all about the magical properties of their shoots. Joe Swift visits close friend and garden designer Ann-Marie Powell to explore her own garden, a place that has become her solace since the death of her husband last year.

In North Yorkshire, there’s a remarkable, pioneering woman on a quest to grow thousands of trees from seed. And a couple in East Grinstead share their combined love for the garden they have created together.

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