The cheapest iPhone 6 unlocked SIM-free prices in July 2018

Apple iPhone 6 Fact File Release date: September 19 2014

Launch price: $649 / £539 / AU$869 / Rs 53,500

Platform: iOS 10

Storage: 16GB / 64GB / 128GB

Camera: 8MP / 1.2MP

Screen: 4.7-inch 750x1334

Battery: 1810mAh

Colours: Black, Gold, Space Grey, Silver

TechRadar rating: ★★★★1/2

Read TechRadar's full iPhone 6 review

Three years after launch, you may have your eye on the iPhone 6 as an affordable SIM free handset. With the iPhone 7 costing an arm and a leg - and with a new troop of handsets just launched (iPhone 8, 8 Plus AND X) - the iPhone 6 represents a still-superb Apple flagship phone that you can buy for less.

And we've done the hard yards to unearth the best prices on unlocked iPhone 6 handsets, trawling major retailers such as Amazon and eBay to make sure that you don't end up paying over the odds.

Chances are that you're probably looking for a new SIM-free phone deal to replace a lost or stolen phone (you have our sympathies!). But perhaps you're looking to save a little cash by combining a bargain iPhone 6 with a cheap SIM only deal. You can buy a new SIM for only a tiny amount, so combining the two could save you a packet on a standard contract deal. Plus, you can go for a 12-month or even 30-day plan rather than committing to two years.

So before you start typing in credit card deals for your new phone deal, make sure to have a good look at the below table first. TechRadar's custom-made price comparison chart will ensure you pay the very least.

Today's cheapest iPhone 6 unlocked / SIM free prices: