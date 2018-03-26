The best Vodafone deals in March 2018

Vodafone is one of the biggest networks in the world and one of the most powerful brands in the UK. Not surprising when they so frequently offer excellent tariffs on flagship handsets like the iPhone 8, Galaxy S9 and the market's other favourite phones.

Vodafone seems to go through fits and spurts when it comes to how competitively it's priced. It can go from the cheapest on the market, to absolutely terrible on our mobile phone deal comparison charts. It usually can't compete with Three deals when it comes to big data bundle. But if your data sweet spot is around 16GB a month, Vodafone frequently then becomes a lot more competitive with prices that challenge EE phone deals and O2 deals. And, if you're lucky, you may be hunting for your smartphone when its running a promotion where you get an extra 10GB for free.

If Vodafone appeals to you though - or if you want to bag a Red Entertainment package that gives you a year's subscription to Spotify Premium, NOW TV Entertainment or the Sky Sports app - then that's where this page comes in! We've rounded up all of the best Vodafone phone deals so that you don't have to, just take a look at TechRadar's bespoke comparison chart below.

The best iPhone X deals on Vodafone:

Oh gosh, Apple went and did it. After years upon years of incremental upgrades, it finally made something special to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the iPhone. For the iPhone X it has dropped the bezel altogether, while the 5.8-inch Super Retina HD is scarily good. And if you tuned into the launch event and liked the look of Animojis, well there's that as well!

iPhone X 64GB | £86 upfront | Unlimited calls and texts | 16GB data | £59pm

Our exclusive killer Vodafone tariff has finally been withdrawn and with it any semblance of a recommendation to go for the red network for on the iPhone X at the moment. This 16GB effort is the least expensive way to go, so at least you get plenty of data to play with. But the overall price is far from cheap. Total cost over 24 months is £1502 Buy this iPhone X deal from Affordable Mobiles

iPhone X 64GB | £86.99 upfront | 40GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £61pm

If you want anything over 16GB of data a month on Vodafone, then you may as well go all out for 40GB. And, in particular, this much tariff from Mobile Phones Direct We know that the monthly payments are on the steep side, but the high data and reasonable upfront cost still make this an agreeable tariff. The only downside is that it used to be almost £100 cheaper. Total cost over 24 months is £1550.99 View this deal at Mobile Phones Direct

The best iPhone 8 deals on Vodafone:

Thanks to the spectacle that was the iPhone X launch (see above for more of that splendour), the reception for the iPhone 8 was a little bit flat. Perhaps unfairly - it improves on the iPhone 7 with wireless charging and an improved camera. Plus, it's quite a bit cheaper. So if you're looking for the best iPhone but balk at the iPhone X expense, try the 8 on for size instead.

iPhone 8 64GB | £80 upfront with 10OFF code) | 1GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £37pm

This is currently the cheapest way to get the iPhone 8 on Vodafone, but that doesn't mean it's the best value. You only get 1GB of data for your money, which doesn't last long if you're on Spotify or Google Maps away from the Wi-Fi a lot. Total cost over 24 months is £968 View this iPhone 8 deal at Mobiles.co.uk

iPhone 8 64GB | £260 upfront | 4GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £23pm

Now we know that this tariff is by no means whatsoever going to be the perfect iPhone 8 deal for everybody, but just hear us out. If (and it's a big if) you can find £260 upfront, it means monthly payments over the next two years of an unbelievable £23. That's for 4GB of data, so not bad at all. Total cost over 24 months is £812 View this iPhone 8 deal at e2save

iPhone 8 64GB | £80 upfront (with 10OFF code) | 16GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £39pm

We really admire the delicate balance between upfront cost and monthly spend on this iPhone 8 deal from Mobiles.co.uk. The former is made even better with our exclusive 10OFF voucher code and the latter are under the £40-mark. Plus, you get a healthy amount of data that you can use each month as well. Cracking value. Total cost over 24 months is £1016 View this iPhone 8 deal at Mobiles.co.uk

iPhone 8 256GB | £175 upfront (With 10OFF code) | 4GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £39pm

The iPhone 8 starts with 64GB instead of the the 32GB of the iPhone 7 , but that's still not going to be enough room for the tunes, snaps and videos some people will want to store on their phone. This Vodafone deal is one of the cheapest ways you can currently get the model with more memory. Total cost over 24 months is £1111 View this deal at Mobiles.co.uk

The best Samsung Galaxy S9 deals on Vodafone:

OK, so the Samsung Galaxy S9 doesn't make massive strides on the S8, but that doesn't mean it's not still one of the premier Android phones on the market. The cameras in particular are awe inspiring and tangible improvements have been made to the biometrics and position of the fingerprint scanner.

Samsung Galaxy S9 | £99.99 upfront | 1GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £37pm

While it is possible to spend less than a grand over the two years on your S9 deal with Vodafone, we wouldn't recommend it. Monthly payments are a tempting £37, but you only get 1GB of data each month. Better to go for another network or pay a bit more for extra data, we reckon. Total cost over 24 months is £987.99 View this Galaxy S9 deal at Mobile Phones Direct

Samsung Galaxy S9 | £89.90 upfront | 16GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £39pm

This Vodafone tariff has easily wormed its way into our affection, thanks to the relatively low total two year cost for a delightful 16GB of data. Sub-£40 monthly bills are a joy to see on such a new flagship phone where the upfront cost is less than £100 as well. Really great value on the red network, this one. Total cost over 24 months is £1025.90 View this Galaxy S9 deal at Mobile Phones Direct

The best Samsung Galaxy Note 8 deals on Vodafone :

Sssssshhhhh! Don't mention the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 and its troublesome little overheating problem. The awesome Galaxy Note 8 has helped as forget all about that little fiasco thanks to its vast 6.3-inch infinity display and razor sharp 6GB Ram. If you want the best big screen Android phone on the market, then look no further.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 | £110 upfront (with 10OFF code) | 16GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £43pm

Well we did have a terrific exclusive deal on Vodafone's ever-present 16GB tariff, but that's now come to an end and so you have to pay almost £100 more to get the same data. Sorry. But when you look around at what's available for chunky data on the Note 8 from other networks, this still isn't too bad. Total cost over 24 months is £1142 View this Note 8 deal at Mobiles.co.uk

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 | FREE upfront | 32GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £49pm

This Vodafone plan on the Note 8 is good news if you were after a big data deal. It's actually one of the best around with 30GB+ of data allowance - and even better still now that the upfront cost has been removed completely. Total cost over 24 months is £1176 View this Note 8 deal at Affordable Mobiles

The best iPhone 7 deals on Vodafone:

The new iPhone 7 is another smash hit mobile phone from Apple thanks to further design enhancements. It's now waterproof, has a better screen and stereo speakers. The long-rumoured dropping of the headphone jack has become a reality. Memory capacity has been given a boost now, with the smallest models now starting at a much more spacious 32GB.

iPhone 7 32GB | £190 upfront (with 10OFF code) | Unlimited calls and texts | 1GB data | £18pm

It didn't take long into 2018 for a retailer to unveil the first good sub-£20 per month iPhone 7 deal. We're slightly miffed that this one now costs almost £200 upfront (it was only £150 when this tariff first became available!) but your monthly bills will be a mere £18. It's an incredibly cheap overall tariff if you have the cash to spare at the outset and don't need too much data. Total cost over 24 months is £622 View this iPhone 7 deal at Mobiles.co.uk

iPhone 7 32GB | £115 upfront (with 10OFF code) | Unlimited calls and texts | 4GB data | £23pm

One of the very finest iPhone 7 deals out there in the wild right now. Really reasonable monthly bills, a nice amount of data and an upfront cost that has fallen around £100 in recent weeks. It just ticks all the boxes. Now go get it, tiger! Total cost over 24 months is £667 Get this cheap iPhone 7 deal at Mobiles.co.uk

iPhone 7 32GB | £80 upfront (with 10OFF code) | Unlimited calls and texts | 16GB data | £30pm

Vodafone had dropped out of the picture as a genuinely competitive network on the iPhone 7 for larger data. But this tariff from Mobiles.co.uk brings it right back into the frame with a nice balance between the upfront cost and £30 per month bills. Total cost over 24 months is £800 View this iPhone 7 deal at Mobiles.co.uk

Best Samsung Galaxy S8 deals on Vodafone:

There's no doubt that the Samsung Galaxy S8 is a fantastic phone. The lightning fast chip-set and abandonment of a large bezel around the screen makes it the premier Android experience. And now that the S9 is here, it's no longer even that expensive.

Samsung Galaxy S8 | £200 upfront | 1GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £18pm

Say whaaaaaaaaaaat!? £18 per month for the wonderful Samsung Galaxy S8 is a real treat to behold. Ok, so there's a stack to pay upfront and the data allowance is measly. But if you have the cash, want to pay as little as possible over the two years and won't be using it away from Wi-Fi too much, then definitely consider this from Vodafone. Total cost over 24 months is £632 View this super cheap Galaxy S8 deal at e2save

Samsung Galaxy S8 | £150 upfront | 4GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £23pm

Welcome to the ring the current undisputed champ of the Galaxy S8 deal championship. Trimmed to a fighting weight of £23 per month for 4GB of data on Vodafone. At £700 to pay over the two years, this is a real knock out (although we loved it even more when there was a £20 off discount code flying around a week or two ago). Total cost over 24 months is £702 View this Galaxy S8 deal at e2save

Samsung Galaxy S8 | FREE upfront | 16GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £39pm

16GB is a stack of data to stream, surf and play with, and we really like the fact that you don't have to pay a penny upfront to get it with this Affordable Mobiles tariff. Not bad at all for such a good phone. Total cost over 24 months is £936 View this S8 deal at Affordable Mobiles

The best iPhone SE deals on Vodafone:

The iPhone SE looks and feels exactly the same as the iPhone 5S. But instead of sporting two-year-old hardware it's been updated, with a faster CPU and graphics, and the 12MP iSight camera straight out of the iPhone 6S. It's a modern iPhone in the shape of an old iPhone, for people who like the old iPhones but want more up-to-date hardware.

iPhone SE 32GB | FREE upfront | Unlimited calls and texts | 1GB data | £18pm

This all new low price on Vodafone just became available on the iPhone SE and we really like it. £18 per month is really good value and the upfront price has been knocked on the head, too. Really cheap, and no effort required with cashback or anything either. Total cost over 24 months is £432 Get this cheap iPhone SE deal from Carphone Warehouse

iPhone SE 32GB | FREE upfront | Unlimited mins and texts | 4GB data | £23pm

This new iPhone SE tariff from Carphone Warehouse is a bit of a tempter. For starters, you don't have to pay a penny upfront. Lovely. From there it will cost you £23 each month for 4GB of data. So it's not the very cheapest SE deal out there, but you won't have to scrimp and save your data each month as 4GB is a rather nice amount. Total cost over 24 months is £552 Get this iPhone SE deal from Carphone Warehouse

The best Google Pixel 2 deals on Vodafone:

Google's own flagship handset has proved very popular with people wanting the purist Android experience out there. The Google Pixel 2 is every bit the match for the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S8 and you know that you'll always have the most up-to-date Android operating system. And the cameras can scarcely be matched by any other smartphone today.

Google Pixel 2 | £70 upfront (with 10OFF code) | 4GB data | Unlimited mins and texts | £23pm

Well this is pure beauty to our eyes. Google Pixel 2 deals are falling again. So if you've been patiently biding your time after the ridiculous increases a month or two ago, you can now claim your reward. This tariff gets you the Pixel 2 for a mere £23 per month and a perfectly respectable upfront spend, too. We're dead chuffed with this price. Total cost over 24 months is £622 View this Pixel 2 deal at Mobiles.co.uk

Google Pixel 2 | £50 upfront (with 10OFF code) | 16GB data | Unlimited mins and texts | £30pm

Take a quick look at all of the other Pixel 2 deals on this page - and then forget them. Because this Vodafone tariff from Mobiles.co.uk beats the rest hands down at the moment. There's nothing not to like. 16GB is a brilliant amount of data, the upfront spend is fair and the sub-£30 monthly payments are just extraordinary. The good times are back for the Pixel 2. Total cost over 24 months is £770 View this Pixel 2 deal at Mobiles.co.uk